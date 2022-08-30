ATLANTA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a busy intersection in Atlanta Wednesday. An Atlanta Police spokesperson said investigators were sent to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW for a shooting during the morning rush. The crime scene is in the Bankhead area of west Atlanta and is located near an auto shop, not far from Mt. Zion Baptist Church and APD's Zone 1.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO