oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Police officers swim after fleeing suspect

Two Atlanta police officers jumped into a lake in pursuit of a fleeing suspect who had...
11Alive

Family identifies man killed at busy northwest Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a busy intersection in Atlanta Wednesday. An Atlanta Police spokesperson said investigators were sent to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW for a shooting during the morning rush. The crime scene is in the Bankhead area of west Atlanta and is located near an auto shop, not far from Mt. Zion Baptist Church and APD's Zone 1.
fox5atlanta.com

Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club

ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
NewsBreak
TheAtlantaVoice

Where in the World is Officer Gray? ￼

A police officer was a pillar in the Bankhead and Grove Park communities until, one day, he vanished IT WAS A SIMPLE QUESTION. At a Grove Park Neighborhood Association meeting earlier this year, residents voiced their concerns about the turnover rate for the Atlanta Police Department (APD) officers in the area. Coupled with the concern […] The post Where in the World is Officer Gray? ￼ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta Medical Center closing down is ‘a scary proposition,’ EMS executives say

ATLANTA — The closure of one of just two level one trauma centers in metro Atlanta will have major effects on the community, doctors are telling Channel 2 Action News. A major provider of emergency medical services told Channel 2 the closing of Atlanta Medical Center is “a scary proposition.” A doctor affiliated with Atlanta Medical for 20 years says “this will affect patients’ lives.”
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

DeKalb Police asking for public’s help in finding missing child

Brandon Gibson, 11, was last seen Wednesday on Hambrick Road...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA

