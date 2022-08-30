Read full article on original website
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Police officers swim after fleeing suspect
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Two Atlanta police officers jumped into a lake in pursuit of a fleeing suspect who had...
Man killed in shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood
A man was killed Thursday after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Video shows Atlanta police recruits smashing window to help save child locked in car
ATLANTA — Even though these police recruits aren’t officially sworn officers, that didn’t stop them from answering the call to protect and serve. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police recruits Boursiquot, De Forest, and Hill were leaving Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q on...
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two Vehicular Crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Police responded to a motor vehicular crash in Fulton County, Georgia, that resulted in the death of two people and injured one other. The crash occurred on the Old National Highway, before 6 p.m, on Tuesday.
Family identifies man killed at busy northwest Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a busy intersection in Atlanta Wednesday. An Atlanta Police spokesperson said investigators were sent to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW for a shooting during the morning rush. The crime scene is in the Bankhead area of west Atlanta and is located near an auto shop, not far from Mt. Zion Baptist Church and APD's Zone 1.
Thief shot by officer after stabbing employee inside Macy’s at Mall of Georgia, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officers shot a suspected thief they say stabbed a Macy’s employee at the Mall of Georgia. Police confirmed to Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that a suspect ran inside the Macy’s and started smashing counters inside the store and taking the jewelry.
Former workers of Georgia Baptist Hospital saddened by closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — Alfreda Hightower says her Aunt Hattie’s shift was from 6 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon. “That was back in the early 70s. She worked at Georgia Baptist,” Alfreda said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Baptist Hospital...
Man shot, killed in alleged drug-related incident appeared to be targeted, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, according to Night Commander Capt. Christian Hunt. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to a person shot call in the 3200 block of Lynfield Drive in Southwest...
Atlanta hospital closing leaves employees ‘devastated’, concerned for patients, nurse says
ATLANTA — An insider told us these are dark days at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. A nurse at AMC spoke only to Channel 2 about the impact this will have on patients, the community and hospital staff. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. She asked...
Father of 5 found shot to death with broken chair covering body near busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person they say shot and killed a father of five at a busy intersection. Police believe the man’s body was outside of an abandoned Western Union building just after sunrise, but they believe he was killed hours earlier. The victim...
Woman claims body found on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in NW Atlanta is her brother
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Atlanta intersection. A body was found around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near a homeless encampment at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and James Jackson Parkway. Several people at the scene told CBS46 the victim grew up in the area. CBS46...
Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club
ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
Where in the World is Officer Gray? ￼
A police officer was a pillar in the Bankhead and Grove Park communities until, one day, he vanished IT WAS A SIMPLE QUESTION. At a Grove Park Neighborhood Association meeting earlier this year, residents voiced their concerns about the turnover rate for the Atlanta Police Department (APD) officers in the area. Coupled with the concern […] The post Where in the World is Officer Gray? ￼ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Atlanta Medical Center closing down is ‘a scary proposition,’ EMS executives say
ATLANTA — The closure of one of just two level one trauma centers in metro Atlanta will have major effects on the community, doctors are telling Channel 2 Action News. A major provider of emergency medical services told Channel 2 the closing of Atlanta Medical Center is “a scary proposition.” A doctor affiliated with Atlanta Medical for 20 years says “this will affect patients’ lives.”
2 men charged after elderly person found in “unsanitary” Clayton County home
CLAYTON COUNTY,Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is investigating an elder abuse case. Lamarkist Barnette, 47, and Tywone Ivey, 40, are facing charges of exploitation of the elderly or a disabled person. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The charges stem from an investigation...
150-year-old historic courthouse catches fire in Fairburn, FCFD investigates
FAIRBURN,Ga. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a historic courthouse in Fairburn. The old Campbell County courthouse on northeast Broad Street caught fire Wednesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke to some of the...
Georgia city tries to punish local man for speaking up
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia city council tried to have a city resident arrested and charged with a felony for filing too many open records requests. They also didn’t like the posts critical of city officials on his website. The city council tried to use a Georgia...
Where will Atlanta Medical Center patients, employees go?
ATLANTA — The announcement that WellStar plans to shut down Atlanta Medical Center is having an impact on other area hospitals that are already pushed to the brink. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston talked with Grady about the impact on them and what we know about what will happen to AMC’s staff.
DeKalb Police asking for public’s help in finding missing child
DeKalb Police asking for public's help in finding missing child. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Brandon Gibson, 11, was last seen Wednesday on Hambrick Road...
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. He has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking Georgians to step up.
