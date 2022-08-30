A Canadian news anchor struggled to deliver her bulletin after she swallowed a fly during a live broadcast.Global News Canada’s Farah Nasser later told CNN that she carried on with her lines despite feeling the insect “fluttering” in the back of her throat.Nasser shared footage of the moment to Twitter, saying she did so “because we all need a laugh these days.”In an Instagram post, she said her clip was “making people laugh (and cringe) around the world ... we need it.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘Flying car’ with £145,000 price tag approved by US aviation regulatorChristine McGuiness reassures fans she is wearing bikini bottoms in Instagram clipA Place In The Sun’s Jasmine Harman ‘blown away’ by support after criticism of dress

WORLD ・ 24 MINUTES AGO