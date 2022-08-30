No. 3 Georgia's is on a journey with the goal of becoming the first repeat national champions in the College Football Playoff era, and that quest begins in a familiar place against a few familiar faces. Georgia will take on No. 11 Oregon and former Auburn starting quarterback Bo Nix as 17-point favorites Saturday inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- which, of course, is the annual site of the SEC Championship Game. Meanwhile, ex-Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning -- one of the architects of last season's defense in Athens -- will be taking on his mentor, Kirby Smart, in Lanning's first game as a head coach.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO