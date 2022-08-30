Read full article on original website
Score Prediction: Georgia to Handle Oregon in Atlanta
The college football season is finally upon us. After a long but enjoyable offseason for Georgia fans, they will see their Georgia Bulldogs in action Saturday at 3:30 PM (EST) in their season-opening contest against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. A "neutral site game" is being held in downtown Atlanta's ...
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. Oregon: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 3 Georgia's is on a journey with the goal of becoming the first repeat national champions in the College Football Playoff era, and that quest begins in a familiar place against a few familiar faces. Georgia will take on No. 11 Oregon and former Auburn starting quarterback Bo Nix as 17-point favorites Saturday inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- which, of course, is the annual site of the SEC Championship Game. Meanwhile, ex-Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning -- one of the architects of last season's defense in Athens -- will be taking on his mentor, Kirby Smart, in Lanning's first game as a head coach.
‘Means a lot more’: Atlanta-native Ducks looking forward to Georgia game
Oregon defensive back Jamal Hill and defensive end Bradyn Swinson grew up in different towns outside of Atlanta. However, they both lived about the same distance away -- half an hour -- from Mercedes Benz Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Justice Haynes, elite Alabama RB commit, will check out another SEC school this weekend
Justice Haynes is going to take a look around, starting with a short trip to Atlanta. Haynes, a high 4-star prospect and the No. 41 ranked prospect nationally, will be checking out the Georgia Bulldogs-Oregon Ducks game this weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. On3 has the full report. Currently...
Georgia football: Dan Lanning is not an advantage for the Ducks
Intriguing storylines surround the upcoming Georgia football matchup with Oregon. One of the most prominent angles Duck fans are leaning heavily on is how former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning coaches the Ducks. Lanning was initially brought on with the Dawgs in 2018 to be the outside linebackers coach. Upon...
Mario Cristobal established homefield advantage at Oregon
In four seasons at Oregon, Mario Cristobal led the Ducks to a 22-1 home record. The lone loss at Autzen Stadium for Cristobal was a 38-31 defeat to Stanford in the first Pac 12 game he coached with the Ducks. Mario Cristobal finished his tenure with Oregon by winning his last 18 Pac-12 home games.
247Sports
How to Watch: No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic
The No. 11 Oregon Ducks kickoff their 2022 college football season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic against reigning National Champion No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night in Atlanta. Saturday's game will be the first look for Oregon under new head coach Dan Lanning, who will face off against his previous team.
kezi.com
Local brewery hosting watch party for Ducks versus Bulldogs
EUGENE, Ore. – With the Oregon Ducks playing against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta on September 3, one local business is trying to get Duck fans in Eugene to watch the game together. Ninkasi Brewing Company will be hosting a watch party at their Better Living Room location. Doors...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman understands what new Oregon coach Dan Lanning will be dealing with Saturday
No. 11 (AP) Oregon faces No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in one of the biggest games of the week. New Ducks head coach Dan Lanning helped lead the Bulldogs to a national championship a year ago as Georgia’s defensive coordinator. He will now be tasked with facing his old team.
247Sports
What They’re Saying: Boise State head coach Andy Avalos on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State is set to open its 2022 season on Saturday when it hosts Boise...
kqennewsradio.com
GREAT OREGON HOMEBUILT FLY-IN SATURDAY
Oregon Aviation Historical Society is bringing homebuilt and vintage aircraft to Cottage Grove for the 4th annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-In on Saturday. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jim Wright Memorial Field. Those attending can view the aircraft, talk to the pilots, tour...
wuga.org
Mariah Parker on Decision to Step Down from ACC Commission
After announcing their resignation on Twitter Monday, former Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker reveals some of the factors leading to their decision. Parker says they never stopped their work as a community organizer even while on the commission and they feel community organizing is where they can have the most impact.
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
Emerald Media
Eugene music community mourns impending closure of local venue
In Sessions Music Hall, small Eugene bands found a stage with revered sound quality. But come October, the downtown venue will shut its doors permanently, leaving a hole in its place. In an August press release explaining the closure, owner Danny Kime cited financial issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic....
klcc.org
After August's pro-union events in Eugene, Starbucks fires two employees
Two Starbucks workers who helped unionize their stores in Eugene have been fired. Jake LaMourie was with the Starbucks store on Willamette and 29th, the first in Oregon to approve forming a union. Reportedly fired for attendance issues, the six-year worker said he’s long felt in the sights of the Starbucks Corporation, and says anti-union management has sought to fire anyone for the slightest infraction.
kqennewsradio.com
LABOR DAY TRAFFIC DELAYS NEAR REEDSPORT/WINCHESTER BAY
Visitors to the southern Oregon coast should expect traffic congestion and delays heading north on U.S. 101 through Reedsport on Labor Day. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said in recent years, northbound traffic has backed up from Reedsport through Winchester Bay during peak traffic hours on the final day of summer holiday weekends, when many travelers are headed home. Latham said ODOT expects the heaviest traffic to occur on Monday between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
DeKalb Police asking for public’s help in finding missing child
DeKalb Police asking for public's help in finding missing child. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Brandon Gibson, 11, was last seen Wednesday on Hambrick Road...
Oregon State Police searching for alleged fatal hit-run suspect
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on I-5 Southbound.
kezi.com
Local hot spot restaurant owners close doors due to COVID rippling effects
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on some local hot spots, forcing a few popular restaurants to close. After 17 years, Betty Boyd, owner of Busy Bee Café in Springfield, is closing her kitchen, saying they'd still be cooking if it hadn't been for COVID.
KCBY
Siuslaw Bridge will have hour-long traffic closure September 7
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Siuslaw Bridge will be closed to traffic for an hour overnight on Wednesday, September 7 as crews complete work began in August. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says traffic will be flagged through the construction area on the bridge beginning at 10:00 p.m. before all traffic is held between midnight and 1:00 a.m.
