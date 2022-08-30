ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somonauk, IL

Business Insider

I traded a tiny apartment for a sprawling farm in the countryside. I make $600 a month renting out the extra rooms and couldn't imagine living anywhere else.

This as-told-to essay is based on a transcribed conversation with Sebastian Rumberg, a 36-year-old mamagenemt consultant from Berlin. It is an edited, translated version of an article that originally appeared on August 4, 2022. A few years ago, I was living in a 484-square-foot apartment in Berlin, Germany. Now, I...
GERMANY
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE

