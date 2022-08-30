Read full article on original website
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5thJennifer GeerYorkville, IL
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hypeChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
Corn Fest 2022: 8/26 - 8/28Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of IllinoisTravel MavenHinckley, IL
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva RestaurantChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
See inside the $50,000, prefab tiny house that Elon Musk uses as a guest house in Texas
The Las Vegas company Boxabl is creating the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home. Elon Musk said he owns one of the units, which he uses as a guest house near his home in Texas. Take a tour inside the tiny home, which has a bedroom, bathroom, living room,...
The largest pyramid in the world was camouflaged to look like a hill and a church sits at the top
A church sits on top of the Great Pyramid of CholulaCredit: Luis Alvaz; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Great Pyramid of Cholula is actually an Aztec temple that was constructed over 2000 years ago. The complex is located in Cholula, Mexico.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year. Imagine retiring early and spending the rest of your life on a cruise ship visiting exotic locations, meeting interesting people and eating delectable food. It sounds fantastic, but surely it’s a billionaire’s fantasy, right?. Not according to Angelyn Burk, 53,...
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
Business Insider
I traded a tiny apartment for a sprawling farm in the countryside. I make $600 a month renting out the extra rooms and couldn't imagine living anywhere else.
This as-told-to essay is based on a transcribed conversation with Sebastian Rumberg, a 36-year-old mamagenemt consultant from Berlin. It is an edited, translated version of an article that originally appeared on August 4, 2022. A few years ago, I was living in a 484-square-foot apartment in Berlin, Germany. Now, I...
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
The five-pointed star is common in the northeast and has been rumored to represent everything from the Amish to swingers.
Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out
Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
A lavish, Gilded Age estate once owned by one of the richest men in the world just hit the market for under $6.5 million. Take a look inside.
The owner wants to sell Villa Nuit — one of the last lavish mansions built by the super wealthy — to someone who would preserve the estate's history.
Elon Musk says he is 'fairly nocturnal,' goes to bed about 3 a.m. and only sleeps for 6 hours a day
Elon Musk says he is "fairly nocturnal" and only sleeps about 6 hours a day. He told The Full Send podcast he usually goes to bed about 3 a.m. and gets up around 9 a.m. The Tesla CEO says he has a "bad habit" of immediately checking his phone after waking up.
The Saddle Ridge Hoard was the largest stash of buried gold treasure in the U.S.
Saddle Ridge Hoard treasure of gold coinsCredit: Kagin's Inc.; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Saddle Ridge Hoard is a treasure of 1,427 U.S. gold coins discovered in 2013 by a California couple who were walking their dog on their own property. The gold was discovered in the Gold Country of Sierra Nevada, California.
Creepy AI asked to show ‘scariest thing on Earth’ and produces terrifying monster
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of what it thinks "the scariest thing on Earth" might be and the results are horrifying. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images of a monster with long sharp teeth and empty eye sockets. The AI trawls throw unfiltered...
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
How Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spends his $166 billion, from 10,000-year underground clocks to flying to the edge of space
The Amazon billionaire is one of the richest people on the planet, and spends his money on space company Blue Origin, jets, and Beverly Hills mansions.
Eerie images reveal creepy underwater structures ‘leaking dark substances’ and they were discovered by robots
A FOOTBALL field-sized collection of underwater chimneys has been discovered by deep-sea scientists. Caused by magmatic activity, these formations are providing an exciting insight into what exactly is going down on the sea floor. The McDermott lab at Lehigh lead the research that took place along the East Pacific Rise...
A British woman bought a derelict two-story house in Liverpool for £1. She then spent £56,000 on renovations, but has since run out of money to complete the job — take a look.
Maxine Sharples bought a house in Liverpool for just £1, and close to £60,000 on renovations later, her house is still incomplete.
Does This Area 51 Image Show A Secret Aircraft Or A Shadow Of A Cloud?
Sentinel Hub/Google Earth (composite)A satellite image may show a large aircraft sitting outside Area 51’s massive southern hangar, but there could be another explanation.
Business Insider
My parents kept the same old blue trash can for 20 years, and it taught me a money lesson that's saved me thousands
My parents kept the same trash can for years. It worked fine so they didn't see a need to replace it. That taught me a lesson: There's no sense in replacing things I own that still work. I've kept many household items that are "outdated" and it has saved me...
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
I’m an interiors expert… six things which instantly add value to homes – and the four colours which turn buyers off
AN INTERIORS expert has revealed the six things that will instantly add more value to your home - and the four colours to best give a miss. With more people looking to sell their properties, searches for "interior design ideas to improve homes" have skyrocketed by more than a whopping 250 per cent in the last year.
