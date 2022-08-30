Read full article on original website
‘Nope’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Discusses New Initiative For Diverse Talent, Producing ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ & Setting His Screenwriting Debut At Netflix
EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Kaluuya is “chilling” on acting following the release of Nope, his latest collaboration with Jordan Peele. “I like the films to come out and have nothing lined up,” he told Deadline. “You’re showing a new performance, a new way, a new space that you were in at that time, so you gotta let that get out there and spread.” The London native and Oscar winner has instead moved behind the camera, as a producer, with Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, the first film from his production company 59% out in theaters this weekend. Written and directed by Adamma Ebo in...
News anchor struggles to deliver live bulletin after swallowing fly
A Canadian news anchor struggled to deliver her bulletin after she swallowed a fly during a live broadcast.Global News Canada’s Farah Nasser later told CNN that she carried on with her lines despite feeling the insect “fluttering” in the back of her throat.Nasser shared footage of the moment to Twitter, saying she did so “because we all need a laugh these days.”In an Instagram post, she said her clip was “making people laugh (and cringe) around the world ... we need it.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘Flying car’ with £145,000 price tag approved by US aviation regulatorChristine McGuiness reassures fans she is wearing bikini bottoms in Instagram clipA Place In The Sun’s Jasmine Harman ‘blown away’ by support after criticism of dress
Who invented the camera, and when?
The invention of the camera is usually attributed to Frenchman Louis Daguerre - who was first to announce his invention in 1839, and gave his name to the first popular form of photograph - the daguerreotype. The invention of the daguerreotype was officially announced by François Arago, secretary of the...
Carolina Cavalli’s ‘Amanda’ Debuts First-Look Clip Ahead of Venice Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
Variety has been given exclusive access to a first-look clip for “Amanda,” Carolina Cavalli’s quirky Italian-cool film in Venice Horizons, starring Benedetta Porcaroli (star of Netflix series “Baby”), and featuring Italian heavyweight Giovanna Mezzogiorno, and Italian “X-Factor” winner Michele Bravi. The film, which is reminiscent of early Wes Anderson, premieres at Venice on Monday, then goes to Toronto – it’s the only Italian film to play both fests this year. Charades is handling international sales. I Wonder is distributing in Italy. The film centers on Amanda, 24, who lives mostly isolated and has never had any friends, even if it’s the thing...
