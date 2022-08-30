ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Vikings waive former third round pick G Wyatt Davis

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings have now waived their fourth member of the 2021 NFL draft class Wyatt Davis.

This is a brutal look for former general manager Rick Spielman as three of the four third-round picks he made in 2021 are no longer on the roster. Both Chazz Surratt and Kellen Mond were also casualties, along with fourth-round pick Janarius Robinson.

Davis was thought of as a potential first-round pick after 2019, but he injured his knee twice at Ohio State, causing him to fall all the way to pick number 85.

Once he got to Minnesota, he showed up out of shape and got hurt pretty quickly. Once he did get on the field, Davis was clearly a third-string guy on this roster having been supplanted by Kyle Hinton.

