CoinTelegraph
More than 50% of reported Bitcoin trading volume is 'likely to be fake or non-economic' — Report
Bitcoin trading data from 157 exchanges reportedly did not match up to what companies claimed. According to an Aug. 26 report from Forbes, Javier Pax of the news outlet’s digital asset arm said there was a mismatch between the Bitcoin (BTC) trading data reported by crypto exchanges and the actual numbers. The Forbes contributor found that a group of small exchanges had BTC trading volumes roughly 95% less than those reported, while those operating “with little or no regulatory oversight” — including Binance and Bybit — claimed to have more than double the analyzed volume: $217 billion as opposed to $89 billion.
CoinTelegraph
Brazilian SEC seeks to change its role in cryptocurrency regulation
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly pursuing changes in the country's legal framework with regard to its regulation of cryptocurrencies. According to local media, one major concern is that the bill in question does not appear to consider tokens as digital assets or securities — and they therefore wouldn't fall under SEC regulation. The updated position of the nation's SEC follows the appointment of a new board and the increased relevance of the crypto sector in the country's financial services.
CoinTelegraph
Former blockchain skeptic David Rubenstein discloses investments in crypto companies
Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein acknowledged on Sept. 2 that he has invested personally in a number of crypto companies, and is optimistic about the industry’s path to regulation in the United States. Speaking with CNBC'S Squawk Box on Thursday, the billionaire said he believes that government regulation will...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto's adaptability, openness key to ideal monetary system, say BIS execs
Governments across the globe see central bank digital currencies (CBDC) as a means to improve the existing fiat ecosystem. Cryptocurrency’s technical prowess supported by the central bank’s underlying trust is key to enabling a rich monetary ecosystem, suggests an International Monetary Fund (IMF) publication. “Digital technologies promise a...
CoinTelegraph
California State Assembly passes bill for licensing and regulating crypto firms
Lawmakers in California State Assembly passed the Digital Financial Assets Law, also known as AB 2269, on Tuesday, Aug. 30, The bill is now in the hands of the state’s Governor Gavin Newsom, who will either set it into motion or veto it completely. This bill requires digital asset...
CoinTelegraph
Hardware wallet Trezor enables direct crypto purchases with MoonPay
Hardware walletcompany Trezor is moving to enable direct crypto purchases with a new partnership with the crypto fintech startup MoonPay. Trezor, Czech Republic-based hardware wallet provider, has partnered with MoonPay to allow its customers to buy crypto directly in their hardware wallet, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Backed by...
CoinTelegraph
CFTC and SEC open comments for proposal to amend crypto reporting rules for large hedge funds
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, have called for comments on a proposal that would require large advisers to certain hedge funds to report exposure to crypto. In a joint proposed rule published to the Federal Register on Sept....
CoinTelegraph
Tech giant Meitu loses over $43M of its crypto investment in bear market
Hong Kong tech giant Meitu made headlines in April 2021 after it reported nearly $100 million in crypto holdings. However, with the onset of the bear market, the tech firm has lost nearly half of the valuation of its crypto holdings. According to a local media report, Meitu reported an...
CoinTelegraph
Sept. 22 is the date for Cardano’s Vasil hard fork launch, 3 months after target date
Cardano has set September 22 as the date for its Vasil mainnet upgrade, founder of the blockchain Charles Hoskinson announced on his YouTube vlog Friday. The hard fork was originally scheduled for June of this year and rescheduled twice. According to Cardano-associated R&D company Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), which...
CoinTelegraph
South Korean authorities arrest 16 individuals connected to $2B crypto forex transactions: Report
Authorities with South Korea’s customs service have reportedly arrested 16 people involved in illegal foreign exchange transactions connected to crypto assets worth roughly $2 billion. According to a Tuesday report from South Korean news agency Newsis, the country’s customs authorities plan to prosecute two unnamed individuals linked to the...
CoinTelegraph
Thailand SEC to apply strict guidelines for crypto ads
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will implement stringent advertising rules for cryptocurrency firms operating in the country by October 2022. The Thai SEC informed cryptocurrency-related businesses operating in the country via email that adverts concerning digital currencies must have clear investment warnings to consumers on Sep. 1. The statement was later posted on the SEC website.
CoinTelegraph
Bnk To The Future eyes acquisition of crypto lender SALT
Crypto lending platform SALT has received a buyout offer from a prominent online investment platform — a move the company said could potentially enhance its product offerings and advance its mission of making digital assets more accessible to mainstream audiences. Bnk To The Future, or BF, has submitted a...
CoinTelegraph
Reef’s highly anticipated Reef Card is officially available for crypto holders
The Card is officially available for people in the U.K. and European Economic Area and will come as a physical Mastercard and with Google Play. Apple Pay is to come next. Reef Card owners will be able to spend their crypto and have their card convert it to fiat only at the time of purchase.
CoinTelegraph
Crazy outcomes when current laws applied to NFTs and the metaverse
NFTs can now serve as court documents… but they might also be unregistered securities, illegal loot boxes, or come with impossible tax demands. Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are thought of by most people as just funny pictures that degens on the internet spend far too much money on for poorly understood reasons. But Jason Corbett, managing partner of global blockchain law firm Silk Legal, says new and innovative use cases are beginning to emerge.
CoinTelegraph
A16z proposes a set of licenses especially for NFTs, based on Creative Commons model
Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (A16z) announced Wednesday that it had devised a set of six licenses tailored to nonfungible tokens (NFTs) that are based on the model pioneered by Creative Commons. Like Creative Commons licenses, there is a range of rights available through a variety of the proposed NFT licenses, titled Can’t Be Evil licenses.
CoinTelegraph
62% of wallets did not sell Bitcoin for a year amid the bear market: Data
Despite the uncertainties brought about by the bear market, on-chain metrics show that the majority of Bitcoin (BTC) traders have been using a very simple trading strategy for more than a year: hodling. According to data from the trading analysis platform TipRanks, while on-chain signals remain bearish for BTC, 62%...
CoinTelegraph
MEXC announces Zero Maker Fee promotion for all spot trades
The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC firstly is introducing a 0 maker fee rate offering for all spot traders from Aug. 31. The 0 maker fee policy applies to all spot trading pairs on MEXC. This marks a ground-breaking level of user experience that has been brought to the crypto space for all traders.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: You can’t stop the Tether FUD
In the world of crypto, FUD stands for fear, uncertainty and doubt. It’s often evoked intentionally to draw negative attention to a particular project or business. One of crypto’s most enduring legacies has been the constant FUD surrounding Tether, whose USDT stablecoin commands a market capitalization of nearly $68 billion. Whether intentional or not, The Wall Street Journal ran a story this week claiming that Tether was on the edge of technical insolvency and that it wouldn’t take much to push the stablecoin issuer into financial peril. Of course, Tether didn’t take it lying down and immediately issued a response to what it considered to be a “disinformation” campaign by the Journal.
CoinTelegraph
NFT Steez and Lukso co-founder explore the implications of digital self-sovereignty in Web3
Sovereign identity has been a hot topic in blockchain and cryptocurrency, especially with the rise of the creator economy. Currently, there are two types of digital identities. One is federated and centralized whereby data is in the control of the service provider. Self-sovereign digital identity is often cited as a human right that can reclaim agency using blockchain technology, but what frameworks exist that aid in governing it?
