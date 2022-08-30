Read full article on original website
idaho.gov
Artificially created dams create barriers to fish passage
On August 18, 2022 reports of a man-made dam on Lolo Creek were forwarded to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The initial information stated a large man-made dam was located under the bridge that crosses Lolo Creek to Forest Road 5114 near Lolo Campground. Pictures from the Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries staff showed the dam was constructed of large rocks, tarp, and green cut trees lashed together with rope.
idaho.gov
Snorkel Crew Training to Meet the Challenges Faced During Wild Salmon and Steelhead Trout Surveys
Because wild Chinook salmon and steelhead trout spawn and are reared in natural environments, their status is not easily monitored. One method to monitor natural-reared Chinook salmon and steelhead trout is to use standardized snorkel survey protocols to collect juvenile salmonid data in their home streams. The data gathered each year is used to track long-term trends in wild fish abundance. These trends help fisheries managers detect increases or declines in fish populations. This information can then be used to prioritize management efforts, such as initiating habitat-improvement projects. Besides Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the Nez Perce Tribe, U.S. Forest Service, and others use this data for their projects.
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
idaho.gov
September fish stocking schedule for the Salmon Region
It’s a great time to grab your fishing gear and go fishing. Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 4,600 catchable-sized (10 to 12-inch) rainbow trout for the Labor Day weekend at the following locations. BODY OF WATER. WEEK TO BE STOCKED. NUMBER OF TROUT. Hayden Creek...
KSLTV
Dead fish found on Utah shoreline, running out of cool water to survive
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Record high temperatures this late in the summer and low water levels are killing some of the fish in Utah waters. “We’ve been having some Kokanee salmon that have been popping up dead,” said Chris Penne with the Division of Wildlife Resources. Dozens...
Dangerous Montana Fire Weather: Red Flag Warnings Across the State
Very dangerous wildfire conditions exist across the entire state, and this weekend will see record temperatures, erratic winds and dangerously low humidity. Existing wildfires will be difficult to contain and lightning could easily start new fires. Various counties have various warnings and watches in effect. For some counties, Saturday is...
New Wildfire in Montana’s Little Belt Mountains
Another Montana wildfire ignited Wednesday afternoon in the Little Belt Mountains. This new fire is called the Deep Creek Fire. Now is a terrible time for new wildfires to be popping up with temperatures across the state of Montana expected to stay in the 90s for another week and very little to no rain the forecast. Here's what we know so far about this new wildfire: (Current as of noon on Thursday, September 1st, 2022)
Popular Montana backcountry lakes erased in the Beartooths
Two beloved backcountry lakes nestled in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness are virtually gone after historic June floods destroyed their outlets.
FOX 28 Spokane
Fairwood neighborhood hit ‘paws’ when a black bear camped out in close-by trees for hours
SPOKANE, Wash. – This morning marked the longest bear “standoff” the Fairwood neighborhood has ever seen. “The bear was in a tree sleeping, and when it got up it came down and came back into the neighbor’s backyard,” Fairwood Resident Gary Smith said. A year-and-a-half-old...
Dramatic air rescue footage shows dog dangling above Arizona desert
A prolonged heat wave in the Southwest that has pushed temperatures into the 100s left two adventurers and their pet ill-equipped and in a dangerous position as they hiked a trail known for being treacherous. Two hikers and their pet dog were so overcome by the intense Arizona heat on...
Idaho police investigating car accident that left Westmond woman dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead in Bonner County. The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 around 12:47 p.m. on US-95 near Cocolalla Loop, ISP says. According to ISP, a 62-year-old female from Westmond, Idaho was walking northbound...
visitidaho.org
Fall in Idaho Is Beyond Words
Like pulling out your favorite cozy blanket for the season, the feeling of fall in Idaho is back. Illuminate your senses with vibrant hues, scrumptious flavors and spine-tingling scenery that will leave you speechless. Experience the Sights and Sounds of Fall. Keep your eyes and ears open for a kaleidoscope...
Bonner County deputies arrest man for multiple counts of arson in Idaho fires
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) arrested a man on Wednesday for multiple counts of arson in Idaho fires in the past two years. 23-year-old Ryan N. Greene of Priest River was arrested for multiple counts of arson after a long investigation. According to the BCSO press release, over the past two years, multiple intentional wildland fires have been set on Idaho public lands and U.S. Forest Service property in the Priest River area.
KIVI-TV
First industrial hemp farm begins harvesting hemp seeds in Idaho
BUHL, Idaho — A local farm in Buhl is home to the first industrial hemp field in the state. Idaho was the last state to leaglize the growing of industrial hemp after its prohibition ended in 2018. 1000 Springs Mill is a locally owned non-GMO organization that produces multiply health foods and products.
idaho.gov
Annual Grant Workshops Start Soon – Sign up now!
The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) will be conducting grant workshops on the above-listed programs, in various areas of the state. The purpose of these workshops will be to review the administrative rules and guidelines, give instruction on how to fill out an application, and explain the evaluation process. All prospective grantees are encouraged to attend these free workshops.
boisestatepublicradio.org
This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history
In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
eastidahonews.com
Culver’s announces second restaurant in eastern Idaho
AMMON — Culver’s is expanding in eastern Idaho and opening a second location near Cabela’s in Ammon. The new restaurant will be located at the corner of Hitt Road and Judy Street in Sandcreek Commons. It’s expected to open next year. “We are delighted for Culver’s...
Montana Woman Stays Hopeful For The Return Of Missing Dog
It has been more than 10 brutally long days for fur-baby mom, Aurora. Aurora has been on the search for her dog, Rooster (LOVE the name by the way) and is doing whatever she can to bring him home. Rooster, seen below, has been missing since the 20th of August,...
How Good Looking are People in Idaho?
Admittedly, this is not the kind of thing that I normally post about. After all beauty is so much more than skin deep. But alas, here we go.... So, how much outer beauty do Americans across the country think Idahoans have?. According to Ranker, "Think back - have you ever...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The Oahu man said in a post on social media that he was bottom-fishing at 400 feet when he hooked a monster tako. It weighed in at nearly 26 pounds. So far,...
