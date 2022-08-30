ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

idaho.gov

Artificially created dams create barriers to fish passage

On August 18, 2022 reports of a man-made dam on Lolo Creek were forwarded to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The initial information stated a large man-made dam was located under the bridge that crosses Lolo Creek to Forest Road 5114 near Lolo Campground. Pictures from the Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries staff showed the dam was constructed of large rocks, tarp, and green cut trees lashed together with rope.
idaho.gov

Snorkel Crew Training to Meet the Challenges Faced During Wild Salmon and Steelhead Trout Surveys

Because wild Chinook salmon and steelhead trout spawn and are reared in natural environments, their status is not easily monitored. One method to monitor natural-reared Chinook salmon and steelhead trout is to use standardized snorkel survey protocols to collect juvenile salmonid data in their home streams. The data gathered each year is used to track long-term trends in wild fish abundance. These trends help fisheries managers detect increases or declines in fish populations. This information can then be used to prioritize management efforts, such as initiating habitat-improvement projects. Besides Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the Nez Perce Tribe, U.S. Forest Service, and others use this data for their projects.
idaho.gov

September fish stocking schedule for the Salmon Region

It’s a great time to grab your fishing gear and go fishing. Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 4,600 catchable-sized (10 to 12-inch) rainbow trout for the Labor Day weekend at the following locations. BODY OF WATER. WEEK TO BE STOCKED. NUMBER OF TROUT. Hayden Creek...
New Wildfire in Montana’s Little Belt Mountains

Another Montana wildfire ignited Wednesday afternoon in the Little Belt Mountains. This new fire is called the Deep Creek Fire. Now is a terrible time for new wildfires to be popping up with temperatures across the state of Montana expected to stay in the 90s for another week and very little to no rain the forecast. Here's what we know so far about this new wildfire: (Current as of noon on Thursday, September 1st, 2022)
Idaho State
visitidaho.org

Fall in Idaho Is Beyond Words

Like pulling out your favorite cozy blanket for the season, the feeling of fall in Idaho is back. Illuminate your senses with vibrant hues, scrumptious flavors and spine-tingling scenery that will leave you speechless. Experience the Sights and Sounds of Fall. Keep your eyes and ears open for a kaleidoscope...
KREM2

Bonner County deputies arrest man for multiple counts of arson in Idaho fires

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) arrested a man on Wednesday for multiple counts of arson in Idaho fires in the past two years. 23-year-old Ryan N. Greene of Priest River was arrested for multiple counts of arson after a long investigation. According to the BCSO press release, over the past two years, multiple intentional wildland fires have been set on Idaho public lands and U.S. Forest Service property in the Priest River area.
KIVI-TV

First industrial hemp farm begins harvesting hemp seeds in Idaho

BUHL, Idaho — A local farm in Buhl is home to the first industrial hemp field in the state. Idaho was the last state to leaglize the growing of industrial hemp after its prohibition ended in 2018. 1000 Springs Mill is a locally owned non-GMO organization that produces multiply health foods and products.
idaho.gov

Annual Grant Workshops Start Soon – Sign up now!

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) will be conducting grant workshops on the above-listed programs, in various areas of the state. The purpose of these workshops will be to review the administrative rules and guidelines, give instruction on how to fill out an application, and explain the evaluation process. All prospective grantees are encouraged to attend these free workshops.
boisestatepublicradio.org

This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history

In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
eastidahonews.com

Culver’s announces second restaurant in eastern Idaho

AMMON — Culver’s is expanding in eastern Idaho and opening a second location near Cabela’s in Ammon. The new restaurant will be located at the corner of Hitt Road and Judy Street in Sandcreek Commons. It’s expected to open next year. “We are delighted for Culver’s...
103.5 KISSFM

How Good Looking are People in Idaho?

Admittedly, this is not the kind of thing that I normally post about. After all beauty is so much more than skin deep. But alas, here we go.... So, how much outer beauty do Americans across the country think Idahoans have?. According to Ranker, "Think back - have you ever...
