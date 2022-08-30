Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice
The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
BBC
West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead
A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
BBC
Woman who died in Bedford flat blast started fire deliberately
A woman who died in an explosion at a block of flats was believed to have started the fire herself, police said. More than 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July. Police...
BBC
Murder charge over woman found dead in Haydock house
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house in Haydock. The body of Jacqueline Forrest, 49, was discovered at the property on Piele Road on Wednesday morning. Robert Massey, of Piele Road, has been charged with one count of murder...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Entire family killed after ‘selfie-loving sisters drown taking pics near waterfall and four die trying to save them’
SIX members of the same family died at the same beauty spot after trying to save girl of 14 who ventured near a waterfall to take a selfie. The picnic day out turned to tragedy for 15 family members who decided to stop by the Ramdaha Falls of Chhattisgarh - a spot of natural beauty in central India.
Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry
The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
BET
Nicole Linton, Woman Who Allegedly Killed Six In Fiery L.A. Car Crash, Has ‘No Recollection’ of Accident
Jury selection began on Monday when the judge questioned more than 60 potential jurors about what they knew about the R&B singer. Three girls got into a “verbal dispute” with a 57-year-old white woman when one of the girls allegedly yelled, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
BBC
Community invited to funeral of stabbed girl, 9
The funeral of a nine-year-old girl stabbed to death in Lincolnshire is open to the whole community, her family has announced. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July. Her family said the public funeral would take place at St Botolph’s Church on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Dylan Price: Man arrested a year after teen found dead on road
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old on a country road last year. Dylan Price's body was found on the B4385 Brampton Road near Bishop's Castle in Shropshire last September. A post-mortem examination revealed his injuries to be consistent with a being hit by...
BBC
Ashley Dale: Second murder arrest over back garden shooting
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman who was shot in the back garden of her home. Ashley Dale, 28, was found by police in her garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of 21 August. Merseyside Police said...
BBC
Green Man: Arrest made in Powys festival rape probe
A man has been arrested following an alleged rape at this year's Green Man festival, in Powys. The arrest came after an e-fit was issued on Friday by Dyfed-Powys Police officers looking for a suspect. The arrested man has since been released on bail pending further inquiries. Police said they...
BBC
US Air Force employee in court after biker killed in Norfolk
A US Air Force worker has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist due to careless driving. Matthew Day, 33, died after a crash at Southery, near Downham Market in Norfolk, on Friday. Mikayla Hayes, 23, of Snowdrop Grove in Downham Market, appeared at Westminster Magistrates'...
BBC
Tributes to loving father killed in crash
A motorcyclist killed in a crash involving four vehicles has been remembered as “as a joker who loved a laugh and banter”. Andrew Clark, 34, known as Clarky, died after the crash on Freemans Way in Haverfordwest on 26 August. His family have paid tribute to the “loving...
BBC
Three Canadian police charged in toddler shooting death
Three Canadian police officers have been charged in the shooting death of an 18-month-old child in November 2020. The charges were announced following a nearly two year investigation by Ontario police watchdog, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU). The boy, Jameson Shapiro, was killed when police shot at the truck driven...
BBC
HMP Sudbury: Search for three men missing from prison
Police are searching for three men who are missing from an open prison. Two of the men absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire, while a third failed to return following temporary day release. Michael Casey, 22, Thomas Kiely, 30, and Kieran Joyce, 31, were all sentenced for burglary-related offences. Casey...
BBC
Man, 90, stabbed wife to quieten her, Old Bailey hears
A 90-year-old man accused of trying to murder his unwell wife told a court he stabbed her to "quieten her down" after she woke him up one night. Edward Turpin allegedly lost patience with caring for Joan Turpin, also 90, at their home in Orpington, south-east London. The Old Bailey...
BBC
Brighton: Man dies suddenly six weeks after serious assault
A man has died six weeks after he suffered a serious assault. Anthony Barrigan, 44, suffered serious injuries requiring hospital treatment after being attacked in Windsor Street, Brighton, on 18 June. He was discharged and moved to Birmingham to continue his recovery. Sussex Police said Mr Barrigan died unexpectedly on...
BBC
South Africa's Enyobeni Tavern toxicology report says victims suffocated
A toxicology report into the deaths of 21 young South Africans at an East London tavern in June suggests they suffocated due to overcrowding, families of the victims say. The 21 collapsed and were found strewn on the floors of the Enyobeni Tavern. Now, relatives are questioning the report's credibility...
BBC
Lilia Valutyte: Funeral held for Boston stabbing victim
Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects to a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death. Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July. Mourners gathered near St Botolph's Church in the Lincolnshire town to watch her...
Comments / 0