ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 6

Related
Q985

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Audit of Illinois’ unemployment agency shows mountain of problems

(The Center Square) – A scathing audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows deficiencies throughout the Pritzker administration agency. The two-year audit from the Illinois auditor general released this week included the first 18 months of the pandemic and shows the unemployment agency did not have proper controls over many aspects of the federally funded state agency. There were 26 compliance findings. All but three showed significant deficiencies.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
NBC Chicago

Who is Eligible For Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates? Here's What to Know

In less than a month, thousands of Illinois residents will begin receiving a stimulus check of sorts, in the form of a tax rebate. Beginning Sept. 12, the state will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
wvik.org

Proposed Iowa to Illinois CO-2 Pipeline

Senior Vice President Nicholas Noppinger says this would reduce emissions of CO-2 from the production of ethanol - now it's just released into the atmosphere, contributing to global climate change. "To help facilities, new and existing, to continue sustaining their business for the forseeable future in an environment that is...
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
profarmer.com

Illinois Farmland Prices Soar

Illinois farmland values surged 18% through the first half of 2022, but may be leveling off going forward, according to a survey of farm real estate and farm management professionals. The Mid-Year Farmland Values Snapshot Survey, conducted by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers (Society), found prices boomed a consistent 18% for all quality grades of farmland across the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Retail Crime#Think Small#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Linus Business
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois Department of Transportation seeking seasonal workers for 'snowbird' program

SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced they're looking for seasonal workers to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state this winter,. According to the Thursday release, the seasonal positions are part of Illinois' 'snowbird' program, in which Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers help maintain over 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

New Illinois law offers alternative options for college textbooks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new law recently signed by Governor Pritzker may help college students save some money amidst the high price of tuition. The new law, sponsored by State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), requires universities to give students access to online versions of their course materials on the first day of class. These […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
wjbc.com

Ameren Illinois: Scammers are targeting senior citizens in utility scam

BLOOMINGTON – Scammers are reaching into their bag of tricks to convince the public to pay them hundreds of dollars for their past-due electricity bills. According to a news release, Ameren Illinois reports scammers are telling the public their utility bill is past due, and they could face a shut-off unless the account is paid over the phone.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Pritzker administration launches state-wide employment and retention strategy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced new measures on Wednesday to address staffing shortages in Illinois agencies that provide essential health and safety services to Illinois’ most vulnerable residents. The State is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline workers in the Departments of Human Services,...
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Ameren Illinois warns scam artists are up to their shenanigans again

Ameren Illinois is warning about scam artists targeting small businesses and demanding immediate payment. Utility spokesperson Brian Bretsch says someone calls a local business posing as an Ameren employee claiming their electric bill is past due. The caller demands an immediate payment of $700 or the power will be shut...
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Court victory keeps boy close to his father

When a father gets divorced, it’s usually great if his children live nearby – and that was the situation for an Illinois dad and his 10-year-old son. However, according to court documents, the mother suddenly decided to move with the boy out of state, to North Carolina. Dad...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Millions Of I-PASS Units In Illinois Are Printed With Wrong Info

Please check your Illinois I-PASS transponder immediately because it may include the wrong information. Make Sure To Have Your Illinois I-PASS Ready For Your Next Road Trip. This weekend is Labor Day. That means a holiday with an extra day off. You might take advantage by going on a road trip. If you plan on using the tollway in Illinois, I suggest having your I-PASS ready to roll. I would just add it to your "things to do" list.
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy