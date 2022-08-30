Read full article on original website
California remains 1 of 3 states that doesn't require independent coroner and sheriff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California is only one of three states that doesn’t require independent coroner and sheriff offices. And it will remain that way. On Tuesday, the bill that would have forced the separation of powers failed to pass out of the senate. AB 1608 received only 13 votes when it needed 21 to pass.
California government to give an extra $1,500 bonus to these workers
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that gives approximately 70,000 California workers a retention bonus of up to $1,500. Newsom approved the legislation in a $1.1 billion deal with state legislators. The goal is to improve the state’s ability to stabilize and retain a workforce of critical employees.
California's stronger electric grid challenged by extreme heat wave
California's power grid is stronger than it was, but officials say it is still vulnerable. California power grid officials are asking people to concern as much power as they can given extreme heat spanning across California. Officials say the power grid will have to work harder for longer to keep up with demand.
Governor Gavin Newsom could sign a controversial fast food worker bill into law
California Governor Gavin Newsom could sign controversial fast food worker bill into law. Assembly bill 257 was narrowly passed in the state Assembly and Senate this week. Newsom has 30 days to sign the bill. It would create an independent council to set standards across the fast food industry on workplace conditions and wages, a first-of-its-kind in the nation.
nypressnews.com
Former bullied teen wins $1M lawsuit against California school district
A California school district was ordered to pay $1 million for failing to protect a middle school student who was “bullied, tormented and verbally assaulted” by fellow teens who started a petition to end her life. A jury ruled that the El Segundo Unified School District was negligent...
californiaglobe.com
California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave
The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of...
California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home
SACRAMENTO — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won't lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock.State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.These tests, which rely on urine or hair samples, look for a substance that the body makes when it breaks down THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. But that substance, called metabolites,...
kymkemp.com
Candlelight Vigil at the Arcata Plaza for Those Lost to Overdose on August 31st
Press release from the Humboldt Area Center for Harm Reduction:. Over 50 harm reduction programs who are part of the California Syringe Exchange Programs (CASEP) Coalition are taking collective action, August 31st on International Overdose Awareness Day to demand that the state legislature and administration take action to end the overdose crisis. Syringe exchange programs from across the state will host rallies and drop banners in high traffic areas using the taglines: Every Overdose Is A Policy Failure and Overdose Death Is Preventable: Fund Harm Reduction.
mynspr.org
Butte County jail escape | Heat wave | Bill bolsters defensible space inspections
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Sept. 1. Search underway for inmate who escaped Butte County Jail. A search is underway for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from the Butte County Jail in Oroville. The Sheriff’s Office says it believes 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley escaped an exercise yard and should be considered dangerous.
SFGate
California lawmakers OK bills aimed at social media content
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Tuesday sent Gov. Gavin Newsom two groundbreaking bills intended to limit the downside of social media, as they faulted Congress for failing to act on the problem. A first-of-its kind measure would require social media companies to make public their policies for...
Flex Alert kicks off weeklong extreme heat spell across California
OAKLAND, Calif. - California power grid operators extended its Flex Alert as power demand could reach dangerously high levels. Experts say Northern California temperatures are expected to be 10-20 degrees warmer than normal through Thursday. The alert is all encompassing and those who have an electric car are urged not...
‘Wonderful’ Texas couple brings U-Haul full of water to Mississippi amid water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. - When Houston resident Mary Ozan watched the Jackson, Mississippi water crisis unfolding on the news, she knew she had to do something. "As soon as I saw it, I didn’t give it a thought. I just told my husband, I said, ‘We need to bring some water,’" Ozan said.
KCRA.com
Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
‘A perfect storm of bad’: Report finds incarceration rates highest among rural Californians
A new report from a prisoners’ advocacy group finds Kings and Shasta counties have the state’s highest rates of residents incarcerated for crimes.
foxla.com
Map: All the wildfires burning in California
LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
New Law Would Raise Fast Food Wages To $22 An Hour
Many fast food chain workers would welcome a wage increase. The cost of living is on the rise; the packages of everyday items are shrinking. New products coming to the market are hitting it at higher price points. It has also been 13 years since the last federal minimum wage increase. For these reasons, a wage increase could help many workers. And the bill needs one more signature to become law.
Map shows where Mill Fire is burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco.
Brutal heat wave to hit California and sizzle past Labor Day
OAKLAND, Calif. - California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state’s electrical grid.
SFGate
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
