‘Evil West’ is a shooter that’ll take you to hell and back
In Evil West, developer Flying Wild Hog presents an enticing premise. Imagine an action-adventure game set in the old American frontier, add a vampiric twist with over-the-top combat, and you’ve got the idea. Evil West is a classic Gothic Western gunslinger, taking the reins that Darkwatch left behind two decades ago with a suitably absurd premise. Going hands-on with a 30-minute demo at Gamescom 2022, it didn’t take long to become one of our most anticipated games this year.
‘God Of War Ragnarok’ will be making key changes to combat
New details for the revamped combat system in God Of War Ragnarok have been revealed, including new elemental attacks and a redesign for the shield. The information comes from GameInformer’s cover story posts about the game, where developers have shared footage and information with the publication. Lead combat designer Mihir Sheth explained that the long-running philosophy for the franchise’s battles has been that leading character Kratos “plays with his food”, which has guided the new additions and the ambition to imbue players with more options.
‘Battlefield 2042’ acknowledges map design criticism with an amusing charm
EA Dice has added a shipping container charm to Battlefield 2042 which pokes fun at the frequent community complaints about there being so many in the game. Battlefield 2042 Season 2: Master of Arms has officially launched introducing an all-new map, Specialist, weaponry, and more. Players have also noticed that the new season has also brought a brand new weapon charm that appears to be a nod to a common critique that has been around since the game launched (via Dexerto).
Balming Tiger on collaborating with BTS’ RM on ‘Sexy Nukim’: “There was a part we thought only he could do”
Balming Tiger have shared their experience working with BTS‘ RM on their latest collaborative single ‘Sexy Nukim’. The alternative K-pop group recently sat down for an interview with DIY Magazine where they discussed the process of creating their most recent single ‘Sexy Nukim’, which features BTS leader and rapper RM.
‘Gotham Knights’ release date, playable characters and latest news
Gotham Knights pulls together several different characters from the Arkham series including Batgirl, Red Hood and Robin. The story is set after Batman dies, and Gotham is sent into a spiral of violence as rival gangs fight to fill the vacuum. It’s the first fully co-op game in the series, allowing players to team up to fight baddies.
‘Fortnite’ Play Your Way event rewards players with free loot
Fortnite is letting its players earn a collection of free loot with its new Play Your Way event, which is running now to the end of the week. Beginning today (September 1) and running through to September 6, Fortnite players can now log in and complete a series of Play Your Way quests in six creator-made games that will earn them free in-game rewards.
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ review: epic fantasy franchise returns to rule them all
“Don’t the great tales never end?” asks hobbit Samwise Gamgee during a slower moment in The Lord Of The Rings. He’s talking about his own journey through J. R. R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy world – but he might as well be referring to the franchise itself. Since Peter Jackson kicked everything off in 2001, Hollywood’s spent more than 20 hours telling Middle-earth’s story on-screen (three films, then a Hobbit trilogy, plus extended edition DVDs) – and we’re about to get a whole lot more.
The best games of Gamescom 2022
Gamescom has returned to the Koelnmesse, marking the first time the monolithic games event has taken place in person since 2019. The Cologne-based show offered up a ton of great games for all tastes, and while we got to get our hands on several games behind the scenes, it’s hard to expect what will wow you.
How ‘Path of Exile’ stole ‘Diablo”s crown as the king of ARPGs
System Shack is NME’s new column that explores the mechanics behind the industry’s most successful games. This week, Rick Lane vies for power in Path of Exile. When it originally launched in 2013, Path of Exile was the scruffy underdog to Diablo 3. A far rougher, more understated game compared to Blizzard‘s wildly successful action role-playing game (ARPG), it lacked Diablo‘s visual flair and slick, stylish combat. But in its rise to the ARPG throne, Diablo 3 had lost sight of what makes ARPGs so uniquely appealing. It came to believe that the genre was about loot. Amassing it, trading it, and making a fat profit out of it via its controversial real-money auction house.
‘Domina’ removed from Steam after developer’s transphobic rant
Gladiator sim Domina has been delisted from Steam, after the developer used the game’s patch notes to spread transphobic vitriol. In August, Domina creator Nicholas John Leonhard Gorissen was banned from their own game’s community forum for sending abusive messages to players and flagging reviews as fraud – specifically, reviews that Valve already said were legitimate.
‘Rust’ adds brutal hardcore mode with September update
The latest September update for Rust will introduce a game-changing hardcore mode that will strip away the base game’s features. Arriving today (September 1) in the survival game, Facepunch Studios is adding a brand new hardcore game mode that is described as a “trimmed down, raw Rust experience.”
‘New Tales From The Borderlands’ hands-off preview: an entertaining choice-driven comedy
New Tales From The Borderlands goes above and beyond in earning its ‘New’ prefix. A spiritual successor to Telltale‘s original 2014 game, new developer Gearbox Software crams a lot of firsts for the Borderlands series into this chaotic choose your own adventure. The first thing you’ll notice...
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection’ review: nostalgia hit
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is a comprehensive retrospective of 13 ‘classic’ TMNT games from the late ’80s and early ’90s, spanning five different systems. It’s a celebration of our “heroes in a half shell” from their golden age, when they dominated comics, television, movies, toys/action figures, and—most pertinent to this review—video games.
‘Serial Cleaners’ will be your favourite stealth game in 2022
The first body is in the living room, blood coats every surface, and the murder weapon has been ditched on the ground in front of me. What a mess. I bag up the nearest body when a police officer walks in and spots me instantly, bellowing as he strolls in. I run – even sliding slickly across the blood for a little boost of speed, but I’m fucked. He catches me effortlessly and slaps the cuffs on.
‘Under The Waves’ is an intriguing aquatic adventure where all is not as it seems
Under The Waves opens with your character sinking gently down to the North Sea’s bed. Though protagonist Stan spends the descent chatting away with his boss, it’s difficult to pay attention to their harmless banter as the gorgeous setting to developer Parallel Studio’s upcoming narrative adventure unfurls before you.
Konami to announce a new game in “loved” series at Tokyo Game Show
Konami has announced its lineup for this year’s Japanese gaming event TGS (Tokyo Game Show) and has teased a potentially big new title. This has been noted on Konami’s official website, (spotted by @Nibellion on Twitter) and while it’s in Japanese, a translation to English states that it’s an entry in a series that’s “loved all around the world”. The announcement will take place September 16 at 3.30 PM JST / 5.30 AM BST, and will feature Japanese voice actor Yuki Kaji as a representative. It is currently unknown at the time of publication whether or not Kaji will also be starring in the title.
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ loadout pricing may change
It appears that Call Of Duty: Warzone loadout prices may be dropping, as developer Raven Software hosts a fan vote. The vote was cast on Twitter, with a post that reads: “We loved the response to Titanium Trials, and we are contemplating bringing the Loadout price reduction at every circle to Battle Royale.” The final votes ended with 70 per cent are in favour of the change, with the minority of votes opting to stick with the current system.
‘The Rings Of Power’ ending won’t deviate from J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings
The Rings Of Power showrunners have confirmed the show’s ending will remain faithful to J.R.R. Tolkien’s source material. Based on the appendices to the Lord Of The Rings trilogy, The Rings Of Power covers Middle-earth’s Second Age, from the rise of Sauron, the forging of the rings and the last alliance between Elves and Men.
Pokimane to step back from the “rat race” of Twitch streaming
Pokimane has confirmed she will be using Twitch less, and focusing her attention on other platforms like TikTok and Instagram. In her Why I Took A Break + What’s Next For Me video, Imane “Pokimane” Anys said she initially took the month-long break because she was “feeling burnt out and tired of reading the same annoying comments.”
Ukrainian development studio defends personalised real-life artillery promotion
Ukrainian development studio Frogwares has defended a promotion that will allow three people to put personalised messages on an artillery shell, which will be fired at Russian forces. To help give the Kickstarter campaign for Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened an extra boost after reaching its initial target in just six...
