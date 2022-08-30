System Shack is NME’s new column that explores the mechanics behind the industry’s most successful games. This week, Rick Lane vies for power in Path of Exile. When it originally launched in 2013, Path of Exile was the scruffy underdog to Diablo 3. A far rougher, more understated game compared to Blizzard‘s wildly successful action role-playing game (ARPG), it lacked Diablo‘s visual flair and slick, stylish combat. But in its rise to the ARPG throne, Diablo 3 had lost sight of what makes ARPGs so uniquely appealing. It came to believe that the genre was about loot. Amassing it, trading it, and making a fat profit out of it via its controversial real-money auction house.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO