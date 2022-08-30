Read full article on original website
San Diego teen says Coronado High School staff bullied and harassed her for protesting against the mask mandate
CORONADO, Calif. — A junior at Coronado High School says teachers and administrators bullied and harassed her for six weeks as she protested the district's mask mandate, eventually forcing her to transfer high schools. In a new lawsuit, the girl and her mother, Nicole Ward, say Coronado Unified and...
pugetsound.media
Checking Out – Carlo Cecchetto KFMB TV CBS8 San Diego
Sounds like it’s time for a little stress leave. Carlo Cecchetto Anchor/Reporter KFMB-TV CBS 8 & CW San Diego announces he is taking time off work and social media. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
eastcountymagazine.org
ECM INTERVIEWS ARNIE LEVINE, CANDIDATE FOR EL CAJON MAJOR
September 2, 2022 (El Cajon) – Arnie Levine is a realtor running for the El Cajon mayoral seat. He wants to revitalize El Cajon as a "new city." His priorities include reducing homelessness and lack of housing affordability, protecting public health, supporting the arts, and according to his website, "restoring hope" to all El Cajon residents.
eastcountymagazine.org
My Body My Data Act
August 30, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County Supervisors voted 4-1 earlier this month for a resolution to support the “My Body, My Data Act” introduced by Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, a Democrat whose 53rd district includes portions of San Diego and East County. The bill, if enacted, would protect the privacy of reproductive health data nationwide.
kusi.com
Domestic violence survivor fights to legally retake home from squatters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A domestic violence survivor has a new fight on her hands. After the man abusing her was taken away by police – he continues to terrorize her by allowing squatters to live in the home they shared. KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries has her story in...
sandiegodowntownnews.com
Health, safety concerns for transgender woman held without bail
A local transgender woman, Nikki Yach, is being held in jail for the duration of her trial for violence at a demonstration in Pacific Beach in early 2021. At a bail hearing on Aug. 19 in San Diego Superior Court, the judge asked Deputy District Attorney Mackenzie Harvey to prove why Yach should be held without bail for the entire trial and Yach’s attorney, Jerry Leahy, to demonstrate what bail was within her means to pay but would still provide an incentive to show up to court.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
San Diego is sued again over ballot measure to lift Midway District height limit
San Diego’s repeat ballot proposal to lift the 30-foot coastal building height limit in the Midway District — and pave the way for redevelopment of the city’s 48-acre sports arena property — is being challenged in court by the same group that got the first ordinance invalidated.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Fallbrook, California
What is Fallbrook, California, known for? Not too many people know it, but it is recognized as the “Avocado Capital of the World!”. Sitting quietly in a cozy nook a few dozen miles north of San Diego, the city of Fallbrook in Southern California is a true hidden gem for those looking for some worthwhile quality time, whether by themselves, with their whole family, or with best friends, minus the hustle of a typical tourist-trap vacation destination.
MedPage Today
A Trauma Team's Nightmare: Six Border Wall-Fall Patients in Six Hours
Eighteen miles north of the San Diego border with Mexico, doctors with the Scripps Mercy trauma service looked at the clock. When it struck midnight on September 1, it would again be their turn to receive migrants who fell off the border wall while trying to climb over into the U.S.
coolsandiegosights.com
Online petition to reopen the Starlight Bowl.
The historic Starlight Bowl in Balboa Park has been out of operation since 2011. The organization Save Starlight has been working diligently to bring this beloved open air amphitheater back to life!. If you’d like to lend a hand, consider signing this online petition. Add your voice to others who...
Parents file class-action lawsuit against San Diego County school districts over virtual learning
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly two dozen parents are suing several San Diego County school districts for not providing an adequate education during the pandemic and for failing to offer any follow-up for those students who fell behind academically or psychologically due to virtual learning. In the proposed...
8,800 County Residents in State Prisons, with Most from Southeast San Diego
Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
kusi.com
AfroCon 2022 coming to San Diego on September 3-4
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Saturday, AfroCon 2022 will take place at the Jackie Robinson YMCA. The founder of the Afro-Futurism Lounge, Dr. Lawana Richmond, along with Artist Tony Washington, previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego. For more information visit: www.afrofuturismlounge.com.
oc-breeze.com
Carlsbad man convicted of multiple armed robberies
Benjamin Robert Laubbacher of Carlsbad pleaded guilty in federal court today, admitting that he committed six robberies of grocery stores and other businesses during a 15-day period in 2021, including several heists where he displayed a handgun. In his plea agreement, Laubbacher admitted to robbing a CVS pharmacy, a Bath...
Body wrapped in an 'unknown material' found on the side of the road in California
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A death investigation is underway after authorities reportedly found a wrapped body on the side of the road that has since been identified. According to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 25 shortly after 7 a.m., San Marcos Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in Unincorporated Escondido to a report of a deceased body found. At the scene, deputies reportedly discovered the body wrapped in an "unknown material."
San Diego weekly Reader
Lyft joins Atkins abortion bandwagon
A hefty hike of a “student success” fee by San Diego State University at its Imperial Valley campus has drawn scrutiny from California State University auditors, who say the school improperly denied students there the right to vote on imposing the levy, which is part of an even bigger package of fee boosts, also imposed without a vote. “The proposed phased increase would raise [Imperial Valley campus] fees over five years from $117 per semester in fall 2021 to $819 per semester in fall 2025,” says an August 1 audit report. The money is intended to pay for “improved physical and mental health services, enhanced library resources, and increased faculty to support additional courses.”
Coast News
Blakespear takes slight lead over Gunderson in latest poll
ENCINITAS — A new poll shows Democrat Catherine Blakespear holding a narrow lead over her opponent Republican challenger Matt Gunderson in the race for the 38th State Senate District seat. The survey, conducted by the polling firm Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates, or FM3, paid for by Blakespear’s...
City of Chula Vista clears homeless encampment at Harborside Park
The city of Chula Vista is moving forward with its plan to close Harborside Park temporarily. Crews are working to clear a large homeless encampment from the site.
insideradio.com
Frequency Swap at iHeart San Diego Puts Sports Talker On 50,000-Watt 760 Signal.
A San Diego frequency swap planned by iHeartMedia for Thursday will send the sports format currently airing on KLSD (1360) to the more powerful 760 signal, currently home to “San Diego’s Talk” KGB-AM. At its new 50,000-watt Class B home, “San Diego Sports 760” will keep the KGB-AM call letters currently attached to the 760 frequency. The lineup remains the same with the sports talker significantly increasing its reach in time for the start of football season.
The best horchata in California can be found in San Diego
A new list published by Yelp says that California's best cup of horchata can be found in America's Finest City.
