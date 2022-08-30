A hefty hike of a “student success” fee by San Diego State University at its Imperial Valley campus has drawn scrutiny from California State University auditors, who say the school improperly denied students there the right to vote on imposing the levy, which is part of an even bigger package of fee boosts, also imposed without a vote. “The proposed phased increase would raise [Imperial Valley campus] fees over five years from $117 per semester in fall 2021 to $819 per semester in fall 2025,” says an August 1 audit report. The money is intended to pay for “improved physical and mental health services, enhanced library resources, and increased faculty to support additional courses.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO