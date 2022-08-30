ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea sign Aubameyang, Arsenal’s Luiz bid rejected, Liverpool confirm Arthur

The transfer window closed with a flurry of late activity, as Chelsea signed the former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a two-year deal from Barcelona. Aubameyang, who will wear the number 9 shirt at Stamford Bridge, was finally announced after midnight and was followed by the loan signing of midfielder Denis Zakaria from Juventus as Chelsea’s busy summer of transfer business concluded with two major deals. Liverpool signed Arthur on loan from Juventus to ease their midfield injury problems but Arsenal‘s late chase of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz ended in disappointment. Arsenal saw three bids rejected, the last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sunday football open thread

Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 308: Birthday Brace

Sometimes, all it takes is one game to settle a debate. After a week of questions about his future - Does he work hard enough? Does he fit Paul Ince’s system? Should he be sold to Fenerbahce? – Lucas Joao responded with a brace on his birthday to help Reading to a 2-1 home win over Stoke City to ensure that the Royals end the weekend third in the Championship table.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Liverpool Team News

Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Dane Scarlett is going to be a football star

It’s been quite a year for 18-year old Tottenham Hotspur academy striker Dane Scarlett. This summer he played a key role with England, scoring two goals as the Young Lions won the U19 EUROs over Israel. He sharply turned heads in 2020-21, scoring 17 goals for Tottenham’s U18s and three goals in five games with Spurs’ U23s as a 16-year old, enough that he was essentially a permanent member of first team training last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight after Leon Bailey earns draw

Another goal from Erling Haaland wasn’t enough for Manchester City this time as Leon Bailey’s second-half equalizer salvaged a 1-1 draw for Aston Villa against the defending champion in the English Premier League on Saturday.Haaland took his tally to 10 goals from six games by volleying in a cross from Kevin de Bruyne in the 50th minute but then missed two chances to score a second before Villa struck back.Bailey met a low cross from Jacob Ramsey and hammered a first-time shot high into the net in the 74th to rescue a valuable point for Villa, whose manager Steven...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Liverpool hit the woodwork three times and Everton once but both sides had to settle for a point from a sometimes feisty goalless Merseyside derby. Tom Davies found the outside of a post for Everton midway through the first half before Jordan Pickford pushed a Darwin Nunez shot on to the crossbar and Luis Diaz hit the frame with a follow-up effort. Then in stoppage time Pickford made a superb save to push Mo Salah’s shot on to the upright. Conor Coady had the ball in the net in the 70th minute but when his goal was chalked off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: 4 Questions with Phil Vogel of 7500 to Holte

Manchester City Football Club come into Saturday’s match against Aston Villa at Villa Park fresh off a complete dismantling of Nottingham Forest. The Manc Blues are flying. Villa, however, are not off to their dream start. I was able to connect with Phil Vogel of SB Nation Aston Villa fan community 7500 to Holte to get a sense of how things are going in Birmingham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Reece James close to signing new long-term Chelsea contract — reports

After Harvey Vale and Armando Broja, it looks like Reece James will be the next player to sign on the dotted lines and extend his stay at Chelsea. James’s current deal runs through 2025, but according to the Times, the Athletic, Evening Standard and the Telegraph, he is close to signing a new six-year contract that would also make him the highest-paid defender in the club’s history.
PREMIER LEAGUE

