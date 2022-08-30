Read full article on original website
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea sign Aubameyang, Arsenal’s Luiz bid rejected, Liverpool confirm Arthur
The transfer window closed with a flurry of late activity, as Chelsea signed the former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a two-year deal from Barcelona. Aubameyang, who will wear the number 9 shirt at Stamford Bridge, was finally announced after midnight and was followed by the loan signing of midfielder Denis Zakaria from Juventus as Chelsea’s busy summer of transfer business concluded with two major deals. Liverpool signed Arthur on loan from Juventus to ease their midfield injury problems but Arsenal‘s late chase of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz ended in disappointment. Arsenal saw three bids rejected, the last...
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Sunday football open thread
Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 308: Birthday Brace
Sometimes, all it takes is one game to settle a debate. After a week of questions about his future - Does he work hard enough? Does he fit Paul Ince’s system? Should he be sold to Fenerbahce? – Lucas Joao responded with a brace on his birthday to help Reading to a 2-1 home win over Stoke City to ensure that the Royals end the weekend third in the Championship table.
Pep Guardiola Reveals Why Manchester City Failed To Beat Aston Villa
Manchester City were unable to beat Aston Villa yesterday in a 1-1 draw, meaning the Sky Blues failed to move up the Premier League table.
Liverpool Team News
Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
Dane Scarlett is going to be a football star
It’s been quite a year for 18-year old Tottenham Hotspur academy striker Dane Scarlett. This summer he played a key role with England, scoring two goals as the Young Lions won the U19 EUROs over Israel. He sharply turned heads in 2020-21, scoring 17 goals for Tottenham’s U18s and three goals in five games with Spurs’ U23s as a 16-year old, enough that he was essentially a permanent member of first team training last season.
Erling Haaland reveals what he cannot do without when it comes to scoring for Manchester City
Erling Haaland has reflected on his hat-trick against Nottingham Forest, as well as the team’s energy ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Manchester City have certainly re-found their energy, as the defending Premier League champions defeated Nottingham Forest 6-0 on Wednesday night. The match came across more as a showcase...
Aston Villa vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight after Leon Bailey earns draw
Another goal from Erling Haaland wasn’t enough for Manchester City this time as Leon Bailey’s second-half equalizer salvaged a 1-1 draw for Aston Villa against the defending champion in the English Premier League on Saturday.Haaland took his tally to 10 goals from six games by volleying in a cross from Kevin de Bruyne in the 50th minute but then missed two chances to score a second before Villa struck back.Bailey met a low cross from Jacob Ramsey and hammered a first-time shot high into the net in the 74th to rescue a valuable point for Villa, whose manager Steven...
Rival Watch: Manchester United Take On League Leaders Arsenal
Manchester United take on league leaders Arsenal in the 4.30pm kick off in the Premier League, and Manchester City will be hoping for a favour.
Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today
Liverpool hit the woodwork three times and Everton once but both sides had to settle for a point from a sometimes feisty goalless Merseyside derby. Tom Davies found the outside of a post for Everton midway through the first half before Jordan Pickford pushed a Darwin Nunez shot on to the crossbar and Luis Diaz hit the frame with a follow-up effort. Then in stoppage time Pickford made a superb save to push Mo Salah’s shot on to the upright. Conor Coady had the ball in the net in the 70th minute but when his goal was chalked off...
Aston Villa vs Manchester City: 4 Questions with Phil Vogel of 7500 to Holte
Manchester City Football Club come into Saturday’s match against Aston Villa at Villa Park fresh off a complete dismantling of Nottingham Forest. The Manc Blues are flying. Villa, however, are not off to their dream start. I was able to connect with Phil Vogel of SB Nation Aston Villa fan community 7500 to Holte to get a sense of how things are going in Birmingham.
Premier League MW5 Round-Up | Haaland On Fire & Liverpool Leave It Late
The first set of midweek matches has finished, and with it, Matchweek 5 of the Premier League. Let’s have a look at the winners and losers from this week’s mayhem.
Reece James close to signing new long-term Chelsea contract — reports
After Harvey Vale and Armando Broja, it looks like Reece James will be the next player to sign on the dotted lines and extend his stay at Chelsea. James’s current deal runs through 2025, but according to the Times, the Athletic, Evening Standard and the Telegraph, he is close to signing a new six-year contract that would also make him the highest-paid defender in the club’s history.
Sunderland’s crop of new signings can help us build on a very promising start to the season!
It goes without saying that no football transfer window will ever be perfect. Be it Sunderland, Manchester City or Hartlepool, clubs rarely secure all of their targets during the summer or the winter, regardless of how much money they may have in the kitty. For Sunderland, this particular window has...
Liverpool Omits Naby Keïta And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain From Initial Champions League Squad
Believe it or not, the UEFA Champions League kicks off this week. Because of the FIFA World Cup occurring in the winter, group stage play is commencing earlier than usual and is compressed into a shorter timeframe to account for the break in play for club football. Liverpool have named...
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Player Ratings: Welcome back, Ben Chilwell!
1. BEN CHILWELL (8.6, sub) A goal and an assist ten months and one ACL surgery in the making. Ben Chilwell may not be fully back yet in terms of fitness, but there’s nothing wrong with the confidence and belief and that is a massive part of any major injury rehab.
Manchester United vs Arsenal: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
A true test of Arsenal’s mettle commences on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford, as an improving Manchester United side welcomes the Gunners to the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side ran out narrow 1-0 winners over Leicester City on Thursday evening, while the Gunners...
