Boston Magazine
Eight Hidden Gems to Explore on the Water in Boston
Beat the crowds and visit these spots. As summers get hotter in Boston, finding ways to cool off will continue to be a priority. Blessedly, it’s almost always cooler along the shore as sea breezes brush across the water and bring relief from the heat. Plenty of locals escape to lake houses and beach-side cottages, but there are myriad waterfront options within and near the city that are just a walk, pedal, or train ride away. Some of these spots are perfect for finding solace on a hot day, while others are cool spots that can be visited in any season.
Boston Magazine
Three New Restaurants to Try Around Boston This Weekend
Southwestern Chinese in Boston’s South End, Mediterranean sweets in Somerville, and Korean in Malden. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Welcome to Three to Try. On Fridays, we’ll share three restaurant or dish recommendations for the weekend—sometimes new, sometimes old,...
Boston Magazine
Where to Find Excellent Eggs Benedict around Boston
Duck confit, house-made hot sauce, cheddar biscuits, and more put dishes at these local go-tos in a league of their own. From avoiding the disaster of overcooked eggs to nailing the consistency (and flavor) of hollandaise sauce, even the most ambitious home chefs among us can struggle while making eggs Benedict. Perhaps that’s why we love ordering the tough-to-master dish at our favorite breakfast and brunch spots—each, like the eight restaurants you’ll discover below, with its own distinctive take on the savory classic.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Tony Seven-Bedroom Mansion in Wellesley
September is here, which means college students are returning to campuses across the country. Some are riding it out in lackluster Allston apartments (happy belated Allston Christmas!) while others, like students at Babson and Wellesley, are enjoying the peace and quiet that is suburbia. If you’re ready for your own back to school reset and want the feel of a lush college campus without returning to a dorm (shared bathrooms? cardboard ceiling tiles? No thanks), consider this Wellesley home, with grounds and a sprawling house that calls to mind an academic setting.
