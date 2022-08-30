Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Utah metro areas added lots of new housing over past decade, but shortage persists
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new report shows just how many homes Utah has been adding. According to rental property management company Stessa, all of Utah's metro areas experienced strong housing growth between 2010 and 2020 that was higher than the national average. St. George saw the biggest...
ksl.com
What's the answer to the US housing crisis? Why national experts have eyes on Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — It's time to get serious about the U.S. housing supply crisis — a leading issue at the heart of the nation's record high home prices, low rental vacancy rates and affordability problems. That was a key takeaway from a webinar hosted Thursday by the...
Heatwave continues to set records throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, hopefully, you are staying cool! We are coming off the hottest September day ever recorded in Salt Lake City as we hit 102. That also broke the daily record of 100 and it is the 28th time this year we’ve seen 100°+ heat in SLC which continues to […]
'The Training Table' unveils date of possible reopening with live countdown
The Training Table says it has some "Tasty things coming" in 35 days — but it's not yet clear whether that's a reopening date or the day where they'll make an announcement.
ksl.com
Stop driving on Great Salt Lake's exposed lakebed, Utah agency says
SALT LAKE CITY — The shrinking Great Salt Lake has generated newly exposed lakebed as it continues to drop down to record-low levels. It has fallen to an elevation of 4,189.4 feet, as of Aug. 25, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. That's nearly a foot below the previous record low set last year. Every foot it falls has the potential to expose a few square miles of previously covered lakebed, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands experts explained earlier this year.
KUTV
Seafood food truck serves delicious dishes in Utah
KUTV — From fish and chips to nachos to shrimp poppers, Deep Sea Bites has everything!. Cesar Vazquez and Dafne Vergara stopped by Fresh Living to show us their most popular dishes. For more information visit deepseafoodtruck.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah sets heat record for hottest summer
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s hottest summer on record is now in the books. In a tweet on Thursday, the National Weather Service reported the warmest June, July and August in Utah since the agency started keeping records. Temperatures are recorded at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
kslnewsradio.com
Fewer days with unhealthy air in Utah thanks to monsoon moisture
SALT LAKE CITY — While Utah has seen an unprecedented amount of triple-digit days this summer, one thing that tends to go along with the heat has been missing — wildfires. And that has resulted in less smoke, and in some cases, less unhealthy air across Utah. The...
utahstories.com
Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon: A Gondola Wins, Granolas Loose
UDOT (Utah Department of Transportation) determines to move forward with the Little Cottonwood Canyon expansion plan, which is a gondola serving Snowbird and Alta skiers using Utah’s taxpayers’ dollars. A series of up to 40 poles, each with a concrete base of up to 15 feet in diameter,...
gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
castlecountryradio.com
Where you can see bright red kokanee salmon in Utah this fall
Autumn brings a lot of beautiful colors to Utah’s landscape, and driving to see the leaves change color is a popular activity for many locals. However, trees aren’t the only things that turn a brilliant shade of red in the fall — kokanee salmon do as well.
KSLTV
Dead fish found on Utah shoreline, running out of cool water to survive
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Record high temperatures this late in the summer and low water levels are killing some of the fish in Utah waters. “We’ve been having some Kokanee salmon that have been popping up dead,” said Chris Penne with the Division of Wildlife Resources. Dozens...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah among states struggling the most with worker shortages
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one of 14 states most affected by the worker shortage according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, despite an overall unemployment rate of 2%. For some, it’s not a big surprise. That’s because Utah is one of the fastest growing states, and...
Bakery chain in Utah giving out 250 free cakes
UTAH (ABC4) – On Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be celebrating its 25th birthday by sharing its desserts with the rest of Utah. This Thursday, the Las Vegas bakery franchise founded in 1997 by Dena Tripp and Debbie Schwetz that has since expanded to Utah and the rest of the nation will be giving […]
kslnewsradio.com
Rent increases are taking over Utah’s housing market
SALT LAKE CITY — Some prospective first-time home buyers have been forced back into the rental market due to high prices. As a result, the extra competition for rentals has caused a spike in rent costs. According to a Redfin report, rent prices have jumped 14% in Salt Lake...
Oregon Church Blames Idaho, Utah For Stealing Entire Congregation
A 26,000 square foot building in Portland, Oregon sits vacant as there are no longer bodies to fill it. With a market value of over $11 million, it will take a special someone to buy this place, which was built in 1929. What is it?. If you guessed a church,...
PLANetizen
California Makes Planning History, Resets the Housing Status Quo
“In a major win for California housing development advocates, state lawmakers signed off Monday on a series of reforms that supporters say could clear the way to build hundreds of thousands of of [sic] new homes statewide by significantly easing permitting requirements,” reports Lauren Hepler in a paywalled article for the San Francisco Chronicle.
ksl.com
Vacation rental company's closure is leaving some reservoir visitors high and dry
PEOA, Summit County — A dispute between the state of Utah and a guy who rents lakeside cabins and yurts at Rockport Reservoir has left travelers high, dry and worried about their deposits. If you look around Rockport's marina, you will see some rental cabins and yurts that look...
kjzz.com
Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
Group pitches Utah lawmakers on a pipeline to the Great Salt Lake
A group met with some Utah lawmakers and representatives of the governor's office to pitch an idea of a pipeline from the Pacific Ocean to the Great Salt Lake.
