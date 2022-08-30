ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC4

Heatwave continues to set records throughout the state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, hopefully, you are staying cool! We are coming off the hottest September day ever recorded in Salt Lake City as we hit 102. That also broke the daily record of 100 and it is the 28th time this year we’ve seen 100°+ heat in SLC which continues to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Stop driving on Great Salt Lake's exposed lakebed, Utah agency says

SALT LAKE CITY — The shrinking Great Salt Lake has generated newly exposed lakebed as it continues to drop down to record-low levels. It has fallen to an elevation of 4,189.4 feet, as of Aug. 25, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. That's nearly a foot below the previous record low set last year. Every foot it falls has the potential to expose a few square miles of previously covered lakebed, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands experts explained earlier this year.
KUTV

Seafood food truck serves delicious dishes in Utah

KUTV — From fish and chips to nachos to shrimp poppers, Deep Sea Bites has everything!. Cesar Vazquez and Dafne Vergara stopped by Fresh Living to show us their most popular dishes. For more information visit deepseafoodtruck.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check...
kslnewsradio.com

Utah sets heat record for hottest summer

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s hottest summer on record is now in the books. In a tweet on Thursday, the National Weather Service reported the warmest June, July and August in Utah since the agency started keeping records. Temperatures are recorded at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
kslnewsradio.com

Fewer days with unhealthy air in Utah thanks to monsoon moisture

SALT LAKE CITY — While Utah has seen an unprecedented amount of triple-digit days this summer, one thing that tends to go along with the heat has been missing — wildfires. And that has resulted in less smoke, and in some cases, less unhealthy air across Utah. The...
Anne Hidalgo
utahstories.com

Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon: A Gondola Wins, Granolas Loose

UDOT (Utah Department of Transportation) determines to move forward with the Little Cottonwood Canyon expansion plan, which is a gondola serving Snowbird and Alta skiers using Utah’s taxpayers’ dollars. A series of up to 40 poles, each with a concrete base of up to 15 feet in diameter,...
gastronomicslc.com

Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses

If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
castlecountryradio.com

Where you can see bright red kokanee salmon in Utah this fall

Autumn brings a lot of beautiful colors to Utah’s landscape, and driving to see the leaves change color is a popular activity for many locals. However, trees aren’t the only things that turn a brilliant shade of red in the fall — kokanee salmon do as well.
kslnewsradio.com

Utah among states struggling the most with worker shortages

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one of 14 states most affected by the worker shortage according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, despite an overall unemployment rate of 2%. For some, it’s not a big surprise. That’s because Utah is one of the fastest growing states, and...
ABC4

Bakery chain in Utah giving out 250 free cakes

UTAH (ABC4) – On Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be celebrating its 25th birthday by sharing its desserts with the rest of Utah. This Thursday, the Las Vegas bakery franchise founded in 1997 by Dena Tripp and Debbie Schwetz that has since expanded to Utah and the rest of the nation will be giving […]
kslnewsradio.com

Rent increases are taking over Utah’s housing market

SALT LAKE CITY — Some prospective first-time home buyers have been forced back into the rental market due to high prices. As a result, the extra competition for rentals has caused a spike in rent costs. According to a Redfin report, rent prices have jumped 14% in Salt Lake...
PLANetizen

California Makes Planning History, Resets the Housing Status Quo

“In a major win for California housing development advocates, state lawmakers signed off Monday on a series of reforms that supporters say could clear the way to build hundreds of thousands of of [sic] new homes statewide by significantly easing permitting requirements,” reports Lauren Hepler in a paywalled article for the San Francisco Chronicle.
kjzz.com

Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
