Neal Brown Takes To Twitter
We start Kansas [Jayhawks] prep today, but it’s been two long days. Watching. Reflecting the game from last Thursday night. And it hurts. It still hurts. It hurts because our investment level was so high from our players and our staff, but it also hurts because we are well aware what this game means to our fanbase. To all the Mountaineers who were there on Thursday night, Thank You. You helped create one of the best college football atmospheres I’ve ever been apart of. I’ll never forget in-between the third and fourth quarter, when the fans wearing the Old Gold and Blue were the loudest. The game didn’t end the way we wanted to. No excuses. We didn’t get it done, but I’m proud of our staff and proud of our players. We played the game the right way. We played tough. We played physical. We were resilient the entire game, all the way up to the last play, that was ruled a catch on the field.
What I Think After A Heartbreaking Backyard Brawl
I decided to take a day before I chose to write this article because I wasn’t to make sure that I wasn’t overreacting to a single loss. I wanted to read what others were saying, see what I thought about those things, and rewatch multiple plays and angles to make sure everything wasn’t an overreaction. There are lots of similarities in this game, both to past games that gave us hope but also past games that cause us despair. Let’s delve into these thoughts and work through all of this.
INSTANT-ISH REACTION: West Virginia comes up short in the Backyard Brawl
If you thought the first Backyard Brawl back after an 11-year hiatus wasn’t going to be an instant classic, then you’ve not paid attention to what this rivalry is and always has been. Unfortunately, as is the case on occasion, the West Virginia Mountaineers were on the wrong side of that classic tonight, ultimately falling to the No. 17 ranked Pitt Panthers, 38-31, in front of the largest attended game in Pittsburgh sports history.
