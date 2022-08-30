Read full article on original website
Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week
Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
A mansion on a private island in Minnesota is on the market for $6.6 million, and most of it can be controlled by iPad — check it out
"It's easy to get to shore, but you're half a mile at minimum away from anybody else's place," Nathan Landucci, the owner and listing agent, said.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?
The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
Fisherman Encounters Hundreds of Chinese Jellyfish in Minnesota Lake
A Minnesota angler recently captured something state biologists say is seldom seen in the Land of 10,000 lakes—a cloud of freshwater jellyfish propelling themselves through the water. James Hoffman runs JimmyOgraphy, a video production company in St. Cloud. He was fishing at Leech Lake near Walker, Minnesota when he spotted something odd in the water. After submerging a camera, he realized that the translucent, pulsing creatures he saw in great numbers were jellyfish.
Dog That Lived In The Street Tries To Muster The Necessary Courage To Enter His New Home
However, their nobility and shyness always come to the fore, as happened with a dog who lived on the street, and now You have trouble believing You can get into Your New Home. The life for the majority of the abandoned puppies on the streets is very difficult, and sometimes it tends to directly affect their behavior.
Minnesota was once poised to be the third largest state
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota History Center is chock full of documented, factual events. But this story is more about "what if?"Land-wise, Minnesota is the twelfth-largest state. But had politicians in the 1850s gotten their way, we would be much bigger.Peter DeCarlo is a historian with the Minnesota Historical Society. He says Minnesota became a territory in the late 1840s, but thanks to the land craze of the 1850s, the population boomed – so the government began to negotiate.Through treaties and warfare, land was gained from Indigenous people. Many felt forced to make a deal."More and more European Americans...
