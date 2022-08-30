ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister

PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
Russian gas cut pushes euro toward new lows

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The euro fell and was testing a two-decade low on Monday after Russia's indefinite closure of its main gas supply pipeline to Europe stoked fears of energy shortages, high prices and a hit to growth, while the U.S. dollar index hit a 20-year high. The euro touched...
No Stream: EU gas markets brace for price surge after latest Russia gas cut

LONDON (Reuters) -European gas buyers already grappling with record-high prices face further pain when the markets open on Monday after Russia said one of its main supply pipelines to Europe would remain shut indefinitely, sparking fears over energy rationing. Lower gas flows from Russia ahead of and following its February...
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?

The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
Next British PM to be revealed at 1130 GMT on Monday

LONDON (Reuters) - The result of the British Conservative Party leadership contest will be announced at 1130 GMT on Monday, the party said on Friday. Polls have projected foreign Secretary Liz Truss will beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister. Explainer-Indonesia bites the bullet on...
Germany will stick to debt brake in 2023 despite new relief package - minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's constiutional debt brake will not be affected by a 65 billion euro ($64.68 billion) relief package to help citizens and companies cope with rising inflation, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in Sunday. Lindner said planned relief measures were possible within existing budget plans for 2022 and...
China accuses Taiwan's ruling party of attempting to hype tensions after drone shooting

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Friday said Taiwan's ruling party was attempting to hype tensions, after the self-governed island shot down an unidentified civilian drone this week. "The Democratic Progressive Party's attempt to hype-up tensions does not mean anything," spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a regular briefing, in...
China missing among nations driving India's foreign fund inflows

However, China is a notable absentee in the list and what is all the more interesting is that it has not been there in the list of main contributors to India's foreign inflows since 2017-18, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the list of country-wise FDI inflows...
Gorbachev died shocked and bewildered by Ukraine conflict - interpreter

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, was shocked and bewildered by the Ukraine conflict in the months before he died and psychologically crushed in recent years by Moscow's worsening ties with Kyiv, his interpreter said on Thursday. Pavel Palazhchenko, who worked with the late Soviet president for 37...
China’s Services Sector Expands More Than Expected in August- Caixin

Investing.com-- Chinese service sector activity expanded more than expected in August, a private survey showed on Monday, as solid consumer spending helped the sector weather COVID and energy-related headwinds this year. The Caixin services purchasing managers index read 55 for August, compared to July’s reading of 55.5. Analysts were expecting...
Gold Inches Lower as Dollar Strength, Fed Jitters Weigh

Investing.com-- Gold prices fell slightly on Monday, extending sharp declines from last week as strength in the dollar and growing uncertainty over hawkish U.S. monetary policy weighed on appetite for the yellow metal. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,710 an ounce, while gold futures fell nearly 0.1% to $1,721 an...
U.S. condemns assassination attempt in Argentina -Blinken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday condemned the attempted assassination of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner a day earlier. "The United States strongly condemns the assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "We stand with the Argentine government and people in rejecting violence and hate."
King River Resources Ltd (KRR)

July 16 (Reuters) - King River Resources Ltd KRR.AX :* GETS FIRM COMMITMENTS FOR PLACEMENT OF 66.7 MILLION SHARES AT $0.03 PLUS 1 FREE ATTACHING OPTION FOR EVERY 2 SHARES* FUNDS... June 23 (Reuters) - King River Resources Ltd KRR.AX :* ANNOUNCES SECURITY PURCHASE PLAN FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS TO PURCHASE...
The Energy Report: Cap No Trade

Oil prices are bouncing back after the onslaught of Iran nuclear talk hopes and China lockdown news. Yet, none of that might matter if Russia decides to cut the oil and natural gas supply. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the brilliant Group of Seven finance ministers say they are finalizing...
Liberty One Lithium Corp (LRTTF)

Liberty One Lithium Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. As of August 4, 2022, Liberty One Lithium Corp. was acquired by Three Sixty Solar Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. Liberty One Lithium Corp., a development stage company, acquires and develops mineral deposits in the United States and Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in gold claims of the Jackfish Lake Property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Peace River Capital Corp. and changed its name to Liberty One Lithium Corp. in December 2016. Liberty One Lithium Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
