Wall Street Analysts See a 94% Upside in PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) have gained 11.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $5.11, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $9.93 indicates a potential upside of 94.3%.
Is Progyny, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PGNY) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?
Most readers would already be aware that Progyny's (NASDAQ:PGNY) stock increased significantly by 27% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Progyny's ROE. Return on...
Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week
Earlier this week, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) notched beats on both the top and bottom lines in its second quarter. Hooray!. But investors weren't breaking out the party favors and Champagne, as the company's guidance wasn't inspiring, and a clutch of analysts cut their price targets largely based on those fundamentals. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Veeva's stock suffered a nearly 18% decline over this week.
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) investors have a reputation for buying meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, presumably because they're fishing for quick gains instead of long-term returns. The average Robinhood account was also only worth $2,803 in the brokerage's latest quarter, and some investors might think that's not enough cash for a serious investment.
Why Kohl's Stock Price Was Up Today
Clothing retailer Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) was surging higher on Friday, up as much as 9.4% at 10:49 a.m. ET. In late-day trading, it was still up about 5% to $29.80 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The market was up early on a positive jobs report but tumbled lower in the afternoon...
Reasons Why You Should Bet on Charles River (CRAI) Stock Now
The stock of CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, has gained 5.3% in the past three months against the 3.2% decline of the industry it belongs to. The company is currently benefiting from a strong global presence, business diversification and an excellent professional team. Charles...
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $118.34, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the financial services...
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed at $322.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit...
Why Okta Stock Was Bouncing Back Today
After Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock plunged 34% Thursday after management acknowledged in its second-quarter earnings report that it was experiencing integration challenges, the stock was in recovery mode Friday, suggesting that some investors believed the stock had been oversold. An analyst upgrade also seemed to be giving Okta some upward momentum.
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $50.84, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $68.61, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company...
United States Steel (X) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed at $21.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the steel maker had...
Why Liquidia Stock Rocketed Nearly 21% Higher Today
One of the more volatile healthcare stocks of recent days, Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA), had quite the up session on Friday. Investors lifted the share price of the drug developer by almost 21%, following a series of relatively small but confidence-boosting insider buys. So what. Liquidia has been an up-and-down...
Newmont Corporation (NEM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed at $41.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.86% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold and copper...
Alkermes (ALKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alkermes (ALKS) closed at $24.51, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost...
Atlassian (TEAM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Atlassian (TEAM) closed the most recent trading day at $232.42, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained...
2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday
Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
Why Cheetah Stock Soared Friday Morning
Shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM), an internet company that owns a variety of internet properties, soared Friday morning. The stock rose as much as 94%. But as of 12:50 p.m. ET, shares were up closer to 10%. The stock was so volatile on Friday that the New York Stock...
Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Was in Free Fall This Week
Shares of Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were holding up pretty well in August -- until this week, when they crashed. Although the copper stock gained some ground on Friday, it was still down about 11.6% for the week as of 2:20 p.m. ET, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Merck (MRK) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know
Merck (MRK) closed at $86.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
