PRESCOTT – Congratulations to Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC on being named the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce September 2022 Business of the month. Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC is a new business here in our small town of Prescott. They first opened in March of 2022 by owners John Hayes and Harold Barnes. John has 20+ years of mechanic experience and has lived in Nevada County for almost 30 years. Him and his wife, Samantha, have 4 boys with 3 who attend Prescott School District. Harold has over 10 years of mechanic experience and has also lived in Nevada County for almost 30 years. Him and his wife, Dianna, have 3 kids with one attending Prescott School District. Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC work on all engines, small to large. They offer automotive alignments, tire & AC repairs, front end work, 24 hour road call service, and much more! Towing will soon be available as well! They are located at 522 W 1st ST S and are open Monday through Friday 9am-5pm. Give them a call at 870-602-1513.

PRESCOTT, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO