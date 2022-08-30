Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
Hope Downtown Network Offers Grant Opportunities
Wedneday, August 31, 2022, Hope, AR, The Hope Downtown Network recently voted to provide two grant opportunities to business and property owners located in downtown Hope. Thanks to grant funds from Main Street Arkansas, Hope Downtown Network (HDN) received $5,000. The network voted to add $1000 to that amount in order to offer a total of $6000 in matching funds.
hopeprescott.com
Fall Festival time nears
PRESCOTT – the 2022 Fall Festival & Trade Days is right around the corner. The Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting Vendor Applications and registration forms for the 5K Run/Walk, Pageant, Bunco Tournament, Waterball Tournament, 3 on 3 Calvin Brown Memorial Basket. All forms will be linked below.
hopeprescott.com
Hempstead County Fair Premium Sale A Success
The Hempstead County Fair wrapped up Friday with the final day highlight being the premium sale. Thousands of dollars were raised for the young livestock exhibitors of Hempstead County. The funds raised will help the youth as they move on to the district fair and the state fair.
magnoliareporter.com
Southern Arkansas University enrollment tops 5,000, with 1,722 living on campus
Southern Arkansas University shattered its previous fall enrollment records, officially reporting on Wednesday that the Magnolia campus had enrolled 5,094 students. It’s a 15 percent enrollment increase from last fall. In 2021, SAU reported 4,434 students, which was an increase of only 2 students from the pandemic year of 2020.
Texarkana , September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Dollarway High School football team will have a game with Arkansas High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KTBS
Texarkana is first chapter in Arkansas of the Daughters of the American Revolution to induct an African American member
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Sharon Fort was presented her certificate of membership to the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) of the Texarkana chapter as the first African American inducted in Arkansas. Fort, 67, of Texarkana was joined by approximately 20 family members from across the...
hopeprescott.com
UW announces inaugural gala
HOPE – The United Way of Hempstead County is excited to announce our 1st Annual Gala to be held Thursday, October 27 at the Hope Country Club. Proceeds from the semi-formal event will be used to fund grants for more than a dozen agencies in Hempstead County including 4-H, Christian Charitable Medical Clinic, Domestic Violence Prevention, Harvest Regional Food Bank, Hempstead County Closet, Hope’s 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center, Hope in Action, Hope for Paws, Hospice of Hope, Junior Auxiliary, and Rainbow of Challenges. Community sponsors are being sought to help recognize the hard work of these agencies and their volunteers through a fun night out where you can walk the red carpet for a fantastic cause. Individual ticket sales will be announced at a later date after sponsors have been confirmed.
If You’re in The 903 Area Code, Get Free Food Saturday Sept 3
Did you know that tomorrow, Saturday, September 3 is 903 Day? It is the day to celebrate our area code 903 and is there any better way to celebrate the day than with free food? Not likely. There is a chain of restaurants that is celebrating the big day in...
2 East Texas women receive DPS Lifesaving Award for helping baby
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas women received a Lifesaving Award from the Texas Department of Public Safety for their efforts in saving the life of a baby. DPS announced on Wednesday that Tina Cooper and Mayla Honeycutt, who work for the driver license division in Daingerfield were selected for this honor. In September […]
hopeprescott.com
Hay-Barn September business of month
PRESCOTT – Congratulations to Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC on being named the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce September 2022 Business of the month. Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC is a new business here in our small town of Prescott. They first opened in March of 2022 by owners John Hayes and Harold Barnes. John has 20+ years of mechanic experience and has lived in Nevada County for almost 30 years. Him and his wife, Samantha, have 4 boys with 3 who attend Prescott School District. Harold has over 10 years of mechanic experience and has also lived in Nevada County for almost 30 years. Him and his wife, Dianna, have 3 kids with one attending Prescott School District. Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC work on all engines, small to large. They offer automotive alignments, tire & AC repairs, front end work, 24 hour road call service, and much more! Towing will soon be available as well! They are located at 522 W 1st ST S and are open Monday through Friday 9am-5pm. Give them a call at 870-602-1513.
ktoy1047.com
Two women receive award after saving infant's life
Tina Cooper and Mayla Honeycutt, who are employed by the driver’s license division in Daingerfield, were on their way home from a training class in Texarkana when a man flagged them down on the side of I-30. The man was accompanied by a woman carrying the infant, who was...
swark.today
Prescott-Nevada County Chamber names Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair Business of the Month
Congratulations to Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC on being named the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce September 2022 Business of the month. Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC is a new business here in our small town of Prescott. They first opened in March of 2022 under owners John Hayes and Harold Barns. John has 20 years of mechanic experience and has lived in Nevada County for almost 30 years. He and his wife, Samantha, have four boys, three who attend in the Prescott School District.
KTBS
Texarkana woman advocates for organ donation
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana woman received a kidney two years ago, and now she's working to encourage others to become organ donors. Barbara Pitts Riley says her new kidney has given her a new lease on life, and even more opportunities to serve others. "There are so many lives...
KTLO
MHJH football teams split two games with Texarkana
It was a split for the Mountain Home Junior High football teams Thursday night as they took on Texarkana at Mills High School in Little Rock. Mountain Home won the 9th grade game 35-14. The Junior Bombers are now 1-1 on the season. Texarkana won the 8th grade contest 20-12....
hopeprescott.com
British Consul to visit UA-T
TEXARKANA – British Consul General Richard Hyde will visit the UA Texarkana campus on Wednesday, September 7 at 2:15 p.m. He is making a tour to gain knowledge of the Texarkana region. As part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, he will be honoring Her Majesty by participating in the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), a global sustainability initiative by planting a tree on the UA Texarkana campus.
aymag.com
Arkansas-Produced Podcast to Examine Death of Texarkana Woman
Journalist Karen Tricot Steward and Attorney Stephanie Harris partner as cohosts for this podcast as they walk through the mysterious 1991 death of Billie Jean Letterman in Texarkana, Arkansas, and examine the Arkansas justice system. Letterman was 21-years-old at the time of her death. Season one of Burden will feature...
KSLA
Missing Texarkana teen found safe
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Police say the 17-year-old left his home on Monday, Aug. 29 around 11 p.m. He has been returned to his parents.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 6 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in September
There are six Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in September 2022. The Arkadelphian includes mugshots when they are available. They are:. Tracy W. Blankenship. Tracy Blankenship turned 50 years old in prison today, Sept. 1, 2022....
arkadelphian.com
Tiger Mart, Pine Street projects top August building permits
The City of Arkadelphia issued building permits with an estimated construction value of $1,281,872 for the month of August 2022. Records were obtained from the city’s Building Department under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and include valuations of work except where omitted from reports. Permits issued in August were:
swark.today
Hope VS Nashville LIVE Tonight at 7:30 PM
Tune in tonight on SWARK.Today to get your weekly dose of Friday Night Football. Watch the Hope Bobcats take on the Nashville Scrappers as they fight for the win. We will be LIVE at 6:30 and the game at 7:30pm.
