Hope, AR

hopeprescott.com

Hope Downtown Network Offers Grant Opportunities

Wedneday, August 31, 2022, Hope, AR, The Hope Downtown Network recently voted to provide two grant opportunities to business and property owners located in downtown Hope. Thanks to grant funds from Main Street Arkansas, Hope Downtown Network (HDN) received $5,000. The network voted to add $1000 to that amount in order to offer a total of $6000 in matching funds.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Fall Festival time nears

PRESCOTT – the 2022 Fall Festival & Trade Days is right around the corner. The Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting Vendor Applications and registration forms for the 5K Run/Walk, Pageant, Bunco Tournament, Waterball Tournament, 3 on 3 Calvin Brown Memorial Basket. All forms will be linked below.
PRESCOTT, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hempstead County Fair Premium Sale A Success

The Hempstead County Fair wrapped up Friday with the final day highlight being the premium sale. Thousands of dollars were raised for the young livestock exhibitors of Hempstead County. The funds raised will help the youth as they move on to the district fair and the state fair.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Southern Arkansas University enrollment tops 5,000, with 1,722 living on campus

Southern Arkansas University shattered its previous fall enrollment records, officially reporting on Wednesday that the Magnolia campus had enrolled 5,094 students. It’s a 15 percent enrollment increase from last fall. In 2021, SAU reported 4,434 students, which was an increase of only 2 students from the pandemic year of 2020.
MAGNOLIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

UW announces inaugural gala

HOPE – The United Way of Hempstead County is excited to announce our 1st Annual Gala to be held Thursday, October 27 at the Hope Country Club. Proceeds from the semi-formal event will be used to fund grants for more than a dozen agencies in Hempstead County including 4-H, Christian Charitable Medical Clinic, Domestic Violence Prevention, Harvest Regional Food Bank, Hempstead County Closet, Hope’s 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center, Hope in Action, Hope for Paws, Hospice of Hope, Junior Auxiliary, and Rainbow of Challenges. Community sponsors are being sought to help recognize the hard work of these agencies and their volunteers through a fun night out where you can walk the red carpet for a fantastic cause. Individual ticket sales will be announced at a later date after sponsors have been confirmed.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hay-Barn September business of month

PRESCOTT – Congratulations to Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC on being named the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce September 2022 Business of the month. Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC is a new business here in our small town of Prescott. They first opened in March of 2022 by owners John Hayes and Harold Barnes. John has 20+ years of mechanic experience and has lived in Nevada County for almost 30 years. Him and his wife, Samantha, have 4 boys with 3 who attend Prescott School District. Harold has over 10 years of mechanic experience and has also lived in Nevada County for almost 30 years. Him and his wife, Dianna, have 3 kids with one attending Prescott School District. Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC work on all engines, small to large. They offer automotive alignments, tire & AC repairs, front end work, 24 hour road call service, and much more! Towing will soon be available as well! They are located at 522 W 1st ST S and are open Monday through Friday 9am-5pm. Give them a call at 870-602-1513.
PRESCOTT, AR
ktoy1047.com

Two women receive award after saving infant's life

Tina Cooper and Mayla Honeycutt, who are employed by the driver’s license division in Daingerfield, were on their way home from a training class in Texarkana when a man flagged them down on the side of I-30. The man was accompanied by a woman carrying the infant, who was...
DAINGERFIELD, TX
swark.today

Prescott-Nevada County Chamber names Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair Business of the Month

KTBS

Texarkana woman advocates for organ donation

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana woman received a kidney two years ago, and now she's working to encourage others to become organ donors. Barbara Pitts Riley says her new kidney has given her a new lease on life, and even more opportunities to serve others. "There are so many lives...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTLO

MHJH football teams split two games with Texarkana

It was a split for the Mountain Home Junior High football teams Thursday night as they took on Texarkana at Mills High School in Little Rock. Mountain Home won the 9th grade game 35-14. The Junior Bombers are now 1-1 on the season. Texarkana won the 8th grade contest 20-12....
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
hopeprescott.com

British Consul to visit UA-T

TEXARKANA – British Consul General Richard Hyde will visit the UA Texarkana campus on Wednesday, September 7 at 2:15 p.m. He is making a tour to gain knowledge of the Texarkana region. As part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, he will be honoring Her Majesty by participating in the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), a global sustainability initiative by planting a tree on the UA Texarkana campus.
TEXARKANA, AR
aymag.com

Arkansas-Produced Podcast to Examine Death of Texarkana Woman

Journalist Karen Tricot Steward and Attorney Stephanie Harris partner as cohosts for this podcast as they walk through the mysterious 1991 death of Billie Jean Letterman in Texarkana, Arkansas, and examine the Arkansas justice system. Letterman was 21-years-old at the time of her death. Season one of Burden will feature...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Missing Texarkana teen found safe

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Police say the 17-year-old left his home on Monday, Aug. 29 around 11 p.m. He has been returned to his parents.
TEXARKANA, AR
arkadelphian.com

ADC: 6 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in September

There are six Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in September 2022. The Arkadelphian includes mugshots when they are available. They are:. Tracy W. Blankenship. Tracy Blankenship turned 50 years old in prison today, Sept. 1, 2022....
CLARK COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Tiger Mart, Pine Street projects top August building permits

The City of Arkadelphia issued building permits with an estimated construction value of $1,281,872 for the month of August 2022. Records were obtained from the city’s Building Department under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and include valuations of work except where omitted from reports. Permits issued in August were:
ARKADELPHIA, AR
swark.today

Hope VS Nashville LIVE Tonight at 7:30 PM

Tune in tonight on SWARK.Today to get your weekly dose of Friday Night Football. Watch the Hope Bobcats take on the Nashville Scrappers as they fight for the win. We will be LIVE at 6:30 and the game at 7:30pm.
NASHVILLE, AR

