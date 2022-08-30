ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Versatility gives DaShaun White an opportunity to shine as Sooners' 'Cheetah'

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nldRx_0hbDVBqM00

A new defensive scheme brings new deployments to the Oklahoma Sooners. Unlike the 3-3-5 of the Alex Grinch era, Brent Venables runs more of a traditional 4-3 defense in base packages.

To combat the passing and spread evolution that’s occurred in college football over the last 20 years, teams are looking for versatile athletes to play hybrid positions on defense. For Brent Venables, his answer has been the development of the “Cheetah” position in his defense.

The player in recent years that’s best displayed the versatility that the “Cheetah” requires is former Clemson star, Isaiah Simmons.

The “Cheetah” serves as a hybrid between a linebacker, slot cornerback, and safety. A player that can provide support in the running game and be a difference maker in coverage. They can also rush the passer when called upon. Not only does a player have to have the requisite athleticism to cover a variety of pass catchers and be effective in the running game, but they also have to have the football IQ to understand his responsibilities at a variety of positions within the defense.

The “Cheetah” will line up all over the field, and that’s what the Oklahoma Sooners are asking of senior linebacker DaShaun White. White, who was also elected captain for the week one matchup against UTEP, made the move from WILL linebacker over to Cheetah, and Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof spoke on how he feels White will fit in there at Cheetah.

“Well, it starts with the versatility, the ability to play coverage and at the same time be physical enough to get in the box and be efficient in there,” Roof said during media availability on Monday. “So, [it’s] a lot of versatility there when you start looking at the overall skill set and job description of that position. And that’s where it starts. So, that’s where we are. But DaShaun’s had a great camp, has adjusted really well because, you know, he was playing WILL earlier in camp, and we moved him to the Cheetah position. But he still has the ability to play WILL as well.”

While Danny Stutsman and David Ugwoegbu will man the Sooners’ traditional linebacker spots, White’s ability to play “Cheetah” allows the Sooners to keep three linebackers on the field in a lot of situations. Even when teams go with three or more wide receivers, Oklahoma won’t give up anything in the running game because of White’s ability to play the run.

Changing positions in the middle of fall camp can provide a challenge, but White’s experience as a three-year starter in the Sooners’ defense provides him the opportunity to find success because of his versatility. He’s seen a lot in his time with the Sooners, and that experience will help White thrive in his new position.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

How to watch OU vs. UTEP

NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
ClutchPoints

Texas, Oklahoma SEC moves could get big twist amid Big 12 TV deal negotiations

Big 12 football powers Texas and Oklahoma could be packing their bags sooner for their SEC move. On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced plans to enter into early negotiations with Fox and ESPN for a new TV deal. As a direct consequence of such discussions, the Longhorns and the Sooners are discussing leaving for the SEC earlier than they had initially planned. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported the details.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every NFL team's most surprising roster cut

With the preseason in the books, every NFL team has now trimmed their roster to the league–mandated 53 players. While these rosters will certainly undergo changes over the next couple of days, each team has their initial 53-man rosters set. But when going from 80 to 53 players, there...
NFL
The Spun

Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion

The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer

Alabama Football is expected to feature a strong defense once again in 2022. But head coach Nick Saban recently revealed the truth on former Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders who transferred to Arkansas after last season, per Tide Illustrated. “He’s (Sanders) a fine young man, really good football player,” Saban said. “Played extremely well for […] The post Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Lease

Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup Quarterbacks

The Dallas Cowboys organization has made cuts to the roster and that included all backup quarterbacks.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. Tuesday marked the day that NFL teams including the Dallas Cowboys had to make some roster cuts. Ahead of those cuts, many were anticipating the results of the battle between Ben DiNucci, Will Grier and Cooper Rush. However, in a surprise to many, all three were being waived or released. DiNucci was cut on Monday.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Ted Roof
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Cheetah#American Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Clemson#Utep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
University of Oklahoma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy