Once released, TE O.J. Howard could interest the Browns

As Tuesday begins, we are in the midst of report after report of moves made by teams. A few trades and a lot of releases have already been reported with a lot more to come.

All of today’s moves become official at 4 PM this afternoon. We are tracking all moves related to the Cleveland Browns, including a few they announced on Monday, throughout the day on Tuesday.

While Cleveland’s initial 53-man roster will be dissected once it becomes official, it is unlikely to be the same 53-man roster that they will go into Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers with.

Monday we also posted our initial 53-man prediction.

Around the league, a few reported moves have caught our eye as players to pay attention. One is that the Buffalo Bills will be releasing TE O.J. Howard:

Howard was an impressive player coming out of Alabama which led him to be selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. Unfortunately, injuries and inconsistency have minimized his impact early in his career. His best season came in 10 games in 2018 where he had 34 receptions for 565 yards and five touchdowns with Tampa Bay.

Looking for a fresh start, Howard signed with Buffalo this offseason but, despite many predicting he’d make the final cuts, isn’t going to stick around.

Howard showed in the preseason that he is still a threat in the redzone:

The Bills don’t use multiple tight ends often but the Browns have in the past. With just David Njoku and Harrison Bryant expected to make the team, based on reports so far, there is room for signing Howard.

According to Brad Stainbrook of The OBR, that is something the team is likely to look into:

A new lease on life in a tight end friendly system would be helpful for Howard while also joining a team where he could be used right away. Seems like the perfect fit for all parties.