ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU makes several safety upgrades after death of Brendan Santo

By Simon Shaykhet
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NSvf_0hbDUeD600

Michigan State University is taking steps to improve campus safety before the start of the new school year.

Many of the changes have come after the death of 18-year-old Brendan Santo, who was found in the Red Cedar River after disappearing last year around Halloween.

Since Santo's death, MSU has installed temporary fencing around the Red Cedar River with other security upgrades, all meant to make campus as safe as possible when students return to college.

"I've definitely noticed some of the fencing," Camryn Moyers, a junior at MSU said.

Video shows temporary fencing installed at MSU near river

"I think they're taking it pretty seriously," Livvie Johnson, also a junior, added.

Santo's disappearance stunned the community. He was visiting from Grand Valley State University for Halloween weekend. His body was found in the Red Cedar River. We also learned cameras were not working in the area where his cell phone was last detected.

“We’re happy to see a step in the right direction," Moyers said.

“Do you feel there is a safe environment?" I asked senior Antonio Zamora.

"I definitely feel there is a safe environment like you mentioned with the lighting," he said.

MSU police hoping more students download SafeMSU app

Throughout campus, MSU Public Safety Spokesperson Dana Whyte said improvements to lighting have been made, along with upgrades to surveillance cameras. As to who will be monitoring cameras for emergencies, Whyte said, “It’s department specific, but we are working to get all of those cameras under us. That’s something we’ll do as well.”

The fencing along Michigan Ave. near Harrison is also part of a strategy developed after meeting with a student advisory committee.

MSU police have also launched a SafeMSU App in the Apple Store and Google Play store for students and staff to be able to report issues on campus, and keep track of one another when walking alone.

“Anyone visiting campus can download it," Whyte said. “They can report a tip to police. Get a safe ride or a ride from CATA, a lot of different safety resources right in one spot.”

For Zamora, it's about maintaining a level of comfort and confidence in a place shared by 40,000 students, as safety remains top priority.

“Most of the campus is well lit up. This campus is huge. To me that’s impressive," Zamora said.

We reached out to the Santo family for comment, but they have declined an interview at this time. MSU said despite supply chain delays, they plan to install permanent fencing soon.

Hundreds attend visitation for Brendan Santo as family vows to keep legacy alive

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lansingcitypulse.com

A true tale of freshmen fright at MSU

Jack Ward was uncertain how many of his peers gathered on Sept. 27, 2021. Students were in and out of the room where the clandestine meeting was ongoing, crafting and ultimately dispatching a crucial email. By the time Ward arrived, some of the freshman’s hallmates and other acquaintances he made...
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The moment we all have been waiting for over the long offseason has finally arrived! The No. 15/14 Michigan State football team returns to the field to take on Western Michigan in the season opener! On top of being a must watch event, the game will also be a “Stripe The Stadium” event. It will also mark the beginning of the 126th season of MSU football.
EAST LANSING, MI
Morning Sun

Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot

An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
City
Harrison, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be a factor after driver crashes into Lansing bar

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police believe alcohol is behind a car crashing into a business in downtown Lansing early Friday morning. News 10 was first on the scene around 1:20 a.m. outside of the Tin Can bar on E Michigan Avenue near Museum Drive. Police said a 52-year-old Lansing...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022

OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
OWOSSO, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Waverly Road construction cause Lansing business woes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses in South Lansing said they are having a hard time staying open because of construction. Now they are asking the city and the community for help. They are also asking for signage that tells drivers they’re still open for business during the road project.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#After Death#Michigan Ave#College#Msu Public Safety
theonlycolors.com

Western Michigan versus Michigan State moved to ESPN2

The Western Michigan Broncos visit East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans in Spartan Stadium on Friday night at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. There has been a change to the television network broadcasting the game, however, as the contest will now air on ESPN2 instead of ESPN. ESPN...
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Google
wkar.org

Over 1,100 bicyclists depart MSU for annual DALMAC ride

This week, more than 1,100 people are taking off from the Michigan State University Pavilion on bicycles heading north. The 51st DALMAC is underway. DALMAC is the “Dick Allen Lansing to Mackinac,” an annual event that invites riders from across the U.S. and Canada to share the journey and enjoy Michigan’s scenic landscape.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing Police search for person suspected of brandishing gun, fleeing into woods

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) is investigating after one person allegedly pulled a gun on another Tuesday night. Police told News 10 they were called to deal with an incident involving one individual pulling a gun on another, then running off. ELPD located a person matching the description, though when they approached that person fled on foot.
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Michigan averaging 19K COVID-19 cases per week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coronavirus cases are fluctuating again, with higher cases and fewer deaths than in past weeks. In the last week, Michigan has seen 19,158 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths. That’s an average of 2,737 cases per day. As of August 30, Ingham, Jackson, Clinton and Eaton counties have a medium transmission rate. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy