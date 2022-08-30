I would like to take his opportunity to endorse Ron Volesky for our Huron High School Athletic Hall of Fame. I firmly believe Ron is well deserving of this honor. He was a top all-around athlete for the Tigers. Ron was all-state in Class A basketball and was one of the top passing quarterbacks of his era. He was also an extremely gifted punter on the gridiron for the Tigers.

