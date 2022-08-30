Read full article on original website
HRMC recognizes August 2022 Exceptional Employee
HURON — Huron Regional Medical Center (HRMC) recognized its August Exceptional Employee of the Month, Ethan Comes, RN, this week. Comes was nominated by co-workers to receive the honor. According to the nomination, “Ethan is always ready to help and is genuinely compassionate about his work, going the extra mile for both patients and coworkers alike.”
Open house dedicates new school CTE addition
Huron School District welcomed a large crowd to its Career & Technical Education open house and ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon. Governor Kristi Noem, guest speaker, told the group that she often points to the innovation and progress of the local district when she visits schools across the state. “We have...
State Fair unveils new logo
HURON — The South Dakota State Fair and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) unveiled a new South Dakota State Fair logo at the Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash. “At its heart, the State Fair is about agriculture and youth events, having fun,...
Darren Ray Linke, 45, of California
CALIFORNIA — Darren Ray Linke, 45, of California, sadly left us on Tuesday, August 27, 2022. A celebration of life will be held in his honor at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket.
Car strikes Cut & Curl
A Huron woman accidently stuck the front of the Cut & Curl Salon Friday morning. Nobody was injured in the accident.
Friday pictures from the 2022 State Fair
Davey French, a guitarist for the rock band Everclear, which opened for Stone Temple Pilots on Friday at the South Daktoa State Fair grandstands, made a stop for lunch Friday afternoon at Manolis Grocery in downtown Huron. Pictured with French are Manolis Grocery owners Todd Manolis, left, and John Marcus, right.
A veritable smorgasbord...as it should be
“A fair is a veritable smorgasbord-orgasbord-orgasbord. That’s where a rat can glut, glut, glut, glut!”. This song, originally begun by the goose and eventually completed by Templeton the rat in the 1973 movie “Charlotte’s Web,” may paint a side of fairs that we would all rather not think about, but there certainly is a messy and dirty side to the glory of the State Fair that comes each year.
Watertown collects victory against Tigers
WATERTOWN — For the second week in a row, the Huron Tigers were overwhelmed by a solid running attack, based around one outstanding back, as they were handed a 34-19 defeat at the hands of the Watertown Arrow Friday at Arrow Field. The Arrows gave Huron a heavy and...
Middle School XC competes in Brookings
BROOKINGS – The Huron Middle School cross country team competed in the Mickelson Middle School meet in Brookings Thursday. “It was a hot one,” coach Angie Thomas stated. “But the kids worked hard.”. Lily Meyer was the top Huron finisher of the day, taking home second in...
Huron records sweep in triangular
MADISON — The Huron Tigers dropped just one match during a sweep in a triangular on Thursday. The Tigers opened with an 8-1 victory against Madison. “The girls played great,” Huron coach Rachel Kary said. The Tigers then dispatched of Brookings 9-0. “It was a great day,” Kary...
Tigers volleyball edges Aberdeen Central
HURON — In a match that was a great metaphor for Fair Week, the Huron Tigers survived a true rollercoaster clash with the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles, taking a 3-2 win over the visitors at Huron Arena. Set scores for Huron, now 5-0 on the season, were 25-17, 20-25,...
Area volleyball 9-2-22
MILLER – A three-game sweep moved the Miller Rustlers to 4-0 on the season as they dispatched with the Sully Buttes Chargers by scores of 25-19, 25-10, and 25-10 in Miller. Ally Mullaney had a big game for the Rustlers with 15 kills on 24 of 28 hitting. Tyra Gates set up the Miller attack with 31 assists on 75 of 77 setting.
Letter - Nelson 9-22-22
I would like to take his opportunity to endorse Ron Volesky for our Huron High School Athletic Hall of Fame. I firmly believe Ron is well deserving of this honor. He was a top all-around athlete for the Tigers. Ron was all-state in Class A basketball and was one of the top passing quarterbacks of his era. He was also an extremely gifted punter on the gridiron for the Tigers.
