Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee, Ariz., plans to spend $10 million to expand its orthopedic surgical department, AZCentral reported Aug. 30. A lack of space at the hospital limits the services it can offer, according to Robert Seamon, CEO at Copper Queen Community Hospital. The expansion will allow the hospital to add more surgeons and expand the services it already offers.

BISBEE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO