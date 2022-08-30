Read full article on original website
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial RentersOssiana TepfenhartJersey City, NJ
Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
beckersspine.com
Frederick Health Medical Group expands into spine surgery
Frederick (Md.) Health Medical Group is expanding into spine and brain care by adding neurosurgeon Ravi Yalamanchili, MD, according to The Frederick News-Post. Dr. Yalamanchili previously served as chief of neurosurgery and chief of medical staff at Frederick Memorial Hospital, according to his website. Frederick Health Medical Group plans to...
beckersspine.com
Colorado health system adds orthopedic and sports medicine clinic
The Gunnison (Colo.) Valley Health launched the Gunnison Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine clinic, adding orthopedic care to the local health system, according to an Aug. 31 report from the Gunnison Country Times. The clinic will be overseen by Blake Clifton, MD, the new medical director of orthopedics and sports...
beckersspine.com
$10M investment to add knee, hip replacements at community hospital
Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee, Ariz., plans to spend $10 million to expand its orthopedic surgical department, AZCentral reported Aug. 30. A lack of space at the hospital limits the services it can offer, according to Robert Seamon, CEO at Copper Queen Community Hospital. The expansion will allow the hospital to add more surgeons and expand the services it already offers.
beckersspine.com
The spine cases 8 surgeons are most proud of: Drs. Alok Sharan, Peter Derman & more
From complex cases on patients with comorbidities to how novel spine surgery protocols or techniques helped achieve a positive outcome, eight spine surgeons from health systems and private practices around the country detail the surgeries of which they are most proud. Ask Spine Surgeons is a weekly series of questions...
beckersspine.com
Conway Orthopedics and Sports Medicine expands surgical team
Conway (Ark.) Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center is adding Bryan Head, MD, to its surgical team, the Log Cabin Democrat reported Sept. 1. Dr. Head completed a hand and upper extremity fellowship and an orthopedic surgery residency at the Baylor College of Medicine, the report said. He is currently accepting new patients at Conway.
beckersspine.com
2nd Atrium Health spine center earns Joint Commission's 'gold seal'
Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, N.C., has received Joint Commission's gold seal of approval for advanced certification in spine surgery. Last year, Charlotte, N.C.--based Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center earned the designation, which focuses on the surgical flow process from the pre-surgical spine consultation to hospital admission, intraoperative experience, rehabilitation and follow-up visits with the spine surgeon.
beckersspine.com
Smart knee replacements in 6 states
Zimmer Biomet's Persona IQ knee implant debuted in October, and the technology has since expanded across six states. Here is where the technology debuted and the surgeons pioneering it. Arkansas. C. Kris Hanby, MD, performed the first smart knee replacement in Arkansas at Fayetteville-based Washington Regional Medical Center. Colorado. Denver-based...
