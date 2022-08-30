Read full article on original website
Is It Legal to Dumpster Dive in Washington State?
Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Washington State?. I come from a family of petty thieves and one thing my two younger brothers did when they were in their teens was car hopping and dumpster diving. I was sad that my biological mother was once married to a man...
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
You’ll Never Guess The Most Misspelled Words In Washington
Spelling. Everyone has a word or two that gives them trouble. Unless they're a Scripps Spelling Bee Champion. How else to explain the abundance of apps with built-in "spell check," the popularity of Grammarly, etc. But even that's not foolproof. Who hasn't been the victim of auto-correct?. The Perils of...
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
You Could Commit Murder and Get Away With It Near Washington State
There Is A Place Called The Zone Of Death Where You Could Get Away With Murder. There's a place called the Zone Of Death and it might be the one place in the United States where you could commit murder and get away with it. Three States Converge Making It...
KGW
School bus catches on fire in Washington state
A school bus with the Toledo School District in Lewis County, Washington caught on fire. All of the students had already been dropped off and no one was hurt.
Washington State’s New Big Bad Drug Looks Like Yummy Candy
Washington State's Newest Deadly Drug Looks Like Candy. Drugs are bad and now we've got another new drug that's hitting the streets in Washington State that looks like candy. In a recent posting from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, new pills are hitting the streets that could most likely be mistaken for candy.
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities
Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
Hero WA fish and wildlife officer saves 4 lives in 1 year. ‘It needs to be done more’
In Washington state’s most remote wilderness, he relied on training and teamwork to save four people, including a 1-year-old.
Washington State no Longer Seeking Child Support Collection for Kids in Foster Care
Citing financial hardships for parents and longer stays in foster care for children, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families has stopped referring parents to child support collection after a child is placed into foster care. “We know that most parents are already facing financial hardships when they...
Ellensberg Hides The Most Unique Ice Cream Shop In Washington
You may not know that one of the most unique ice-cream shops in Washington State is hidden just off the freeway in Ellensberg? I drive through there all the time and had never stopped. This place looks amazing. Winegar's Coffee and Creamery has been in business since 1956 when it...
Phys.org
Wildlife crossings potentially save millions of dollars annually in Washington state
Crossings over highways intended to preserve biological diversity also appear to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions in Washington state, saving roughly $235,000 to $443,000 every year per structure. A Washington State University economic analysis found there were 1 to 3 fewer collisions involving wildlife per mile, each year in a 10-mile radius...
Where’s The Smoke-Haze Coming From? Pick a Spot!
Recent reports indicate we have had a mild fire season until a couple of weeks ago. According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service, recent fire activity in Oregon is responsible for much of the haze we are seeing heading into Labor Day weekend. In...
Beware A Napkin Stuffed In Your Car Door, Could Spell Danger In Washington State
As a man, I have no idea of what a woman's daily fears are, and recently on Facebook, I saw a long list of what women should do to keep themselves safe. It's actually scary to realize the danger of abduction and harassment of women is still at an all-time high. A woman has to be more cognitive of her surroundings than a man and it's sad.
Tri-Cities, Will You Get Mad If My Dog Pees In Your Yard?
That's my dog, isn't he cute? Do you think you would get mad if he peed in your yard?. Of course you would get mad. It does not matter how cute my dog is, I think you would get upset. As a long time dog owner, I get it. Your yard, or my yard for that matter, should not a toilet for people's dogs. Is a topic that you care about, or is it even legal for people to let their dogs pee in your yard? Some people obviously do not think about these things.
You See These 8 Invasive Bugs In Washington, Squish Them Quick
Recently it seems like every day we are being invaded by different bug species in Washington State, but how many are we really facing? Turns out there are a lot more invasive species of insects in Washington State than I knew about. If you see any of these, make sure to kill them and then take a picture to send to the WSDA.
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
q13fox.com
Plane gives the middle finger to Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE - A pilot took to the skies on Monday and flipped the bird to Washington state, a flight tracking map shows. According to FlightAware, the Piper Navajo aircraft took off at 9:15 a.m. and landed at 4:09 p.m., a 7-hour flight. The motives behind the particular direction the middle...
Washington's latest invasive species worry: Egyptian grasshoppers
(The Center Square) — Residents in the Everett, Washington, area have been advised to look out for unusually large grasshoppers, which have been spotted in the area. The Egyptian grasshopper, native to Europe, Africa and the Middle East, was found by an Everett resident earlier this year, the first-ever sighting in the state. The insect is added to a growing list of nonnative species seen in or near the Evergreen State this year.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Final Update: All Lanes Blocked on SR 18 at Tiger Mountain State Forest
Final Update 7:00 pm: State Route 18 is finally clear and open. _____________________________________________________________________________. Update 3:45 pm: State Route 18 is still closed. The Washington State Patrol reports the clean-up has been a VERY difficult one. On September 3rd at 7:08 am, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported a...
