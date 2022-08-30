ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

$15,000 Is Where Bitcoin Can Drop Thanks to New Jobs Report: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says He Knew That Bull Market Would End

In a recent interview with Noah Smith, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin claims that he knew that the cryptocurrency bull market would eventually come to an end. Many people thought that high prices were the “new normal,” but Buterin knew that the bubble would pop. Buterin claims that the...
u.today

Shiba Inu’s BONE Surges 130%, JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto, SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Revealed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The last days of summer were rich with crypto events. Take a look at the most important of them with U.Today’s top four news stories. As per Bloomberg’s recent report, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist David Kelly stated that investors should get rid of their crypto stashes. He believes that the Fed’s hawkishness will cause more problems for digital assets. Kelly is also bearish on large-cap tech stocks. This year, Bitcoin has traded alongside with the heavily tech-weighted Nasdaq 100 index, failing to serve as an inflation hedge. At the moment of publication, the first cryptocurrency is changing hands at $20,315, down almost 6% over the past week. Bitcoin took a sharp nose dive after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference, in which he said that the central bank would continue its aggressive campaign.
u.today

SHIB Price Expected to End Second Straight Month Positive Amid Market Challenges

u.today

This Prominent Bitcoiner Can’t Buy The Dip if BTC Drops to $15,000, Here’s Why

u.today

Fundamental BTC Cross About to Happen On-Chain, Here's What It Is

u.today

Shiba Inu to Face Important Test in Next Few Days: Crypto Market Review, August 3

u.today

BabyDoge Holder Account Hits New Peak This Month, Leaving SHIB Behind

u.today

BIB Exchange Provides an Exquisite User interface for Crypto Traders

Blockchain has had a remarkable run of form so far. Its dominance and evolution of the financial sector have been exemplary, alongside its impact on the daily activities of humankind. Crypto was designed in 2009 by Satoshi to thrive on the blockchain as a means of exchange. It's the dawn...
u.today

XRP Ledger Might Have Its Native Stablecoin Soon: What is Stably USD (USDS)?

Veteran blockchain platform XRP Ledger might be the next addition to the array of networks that support regulated multi-protocol stablecoin USDS by Stably USD. Stably partners with Ripple, expands USDS stablecoin to XRP Ledger. According to the official announcement shared by blockchain compaby Stably, it has inked a partnership with...
u.today

Yield App Unveils Higher Yield Passive Income Product

ESTONIA — 1 SEPTEMBER 2022 — Yield App. Yield App, a global FinTech company and digital wealth platform which has attracted more than 80,000 customers since its launch in February 2021, is enhancing its product suite with a new higher-yielding crypto passive income alternative. The new crypto passive...
u.today

Mt.Gox Bitcoins Will Be Released on Ethereum Merge Date: Coincidence?

u.today

Bitcoin Shorts Dominance Is at Extreme Level, and It Is Positive Historic Sign

u.today

Founder of Ethereum Competitor Calls Merge Upgrade "Big Deal"

Cosmos founder Ethan Buchman told Fortune that the upcoming Ethereum Merge is a "big deal." Buchman spoke fondly of the second largest cryptocurrency, admitting that its community paved the way for many competing projects. He added that it remains the most "ambitious" crypto project. The Cosmos founder says that the...
