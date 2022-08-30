Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Ripple Lawsuit: Here Are Important Dates to Note in September, With Key Times Upcoming
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
LAW・
u.today
Here's When Bitcoin Will Start Growing Again: Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
$15,000 Is Where Bitcoin Can Drop Thanks to New Jobs Report: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu’s BONE Surges 130%, JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto, SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Revealed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
The last days of summer were rich with crypto events. Take a look at the most important of them with U.Today’s top four news stories. As per Bloomberg’s recent report, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist David Kelly stated that investors should get rid of their crypto stashes. He believes that the Fed’s hawkishness will cause more problems for digital assets. Kelly is also bearish on large-cap tech stocks. This year, Bitcoin has traded alongside with the heavily tech-weighted Nasdaq 100 index, failing to serve as an inflation hedge. At the moment of publication, the first cryptocurrency is changing hands at $20,315, down almost 6% over the past week. Bitcoin took a sharp nose dive after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference, in which he said that the central bank would continue its aggressive campaign.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says He Knew That Bull Market Would End
In a recent interview with Noah Smith, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin claims that he knew that the cryptocurrency bull market would eventually come to an end. Many people thought that high prices were the “new normal,” but Buterin knew that the bubble would pop. Buterin claims that the...
u.today
Fundamental BTC Cross About to Happen On-Chain, Here's What It Is
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu to Face Important Test in Next Few Days: Crypto Market Review, August 3
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
This Prominent Bitcoiner Can’t Buy The Dip if BTC Drops to $15,000, Here’s Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
Japan Proposes Tax Break for Crypto Investors
The country's financial regulator proposed a temporary easing of corporate tax rules for cryptocurrency assets as well as ruling for retail investors as part of a program to reinvigorate the economy, initiated by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Companies that invested in the cryptocurrency market will avoid paying taxes for paper...
u.today
Billionaire Carlyle Co-Founder David Rubenstein Discloses Crypto Investment
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ripple Shovels 100 Million XRP to Unknown Wallet After Selling 30 Million One Day Earlier
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Whales Suddenly Interested in Bitcoin's Fork, Bitcoin Cash: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS・
u.today
$1 Billion "Crypto Bailout" Attempted by FTX Boss, Here's Outcome
In a recent article, Bloomberg shared that the chief of the FTX exchange, billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, had made an attempt to bail out some sinking crypto-related businesses. This cost his company roughly $1 billion, and now he says that not all of these investments are going to be profitable. Bankman-Fried...
u.today
"Wake Me Up When September Ends": Here's Why Crypto Market Is Afraid of September
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
BIB Exchange Provides an Exquisite User interface for Crypto Traders
Blockchain has had a remarkable run of form so far. Its dominance and evolution of the financial sector have been exemplary, alongside its impact on the daily activities of humankind. Crypto was designed in 2009 by Satoshi to thrive on the blockchain as a means of exchange. It's the dawn...
u.today
Bitcoin Enters “Extreme Fear” Zone as It Trades at $19,800
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Ledger Might Have Its Native Stablecoin Soon: What is Stably USD (USDS)?
Veteran blockchain platform XRP Ledger might be the next addition to the array of networks that support regulated multi-protocol stablecoin USDS by Stably USD. Stably partners with Ripple, expands USDS stablecoin to XRP Ledger. According to the official announcement shared by blockchain compaby Stably, it has inked a partnership with...
u.today
1,000,000,000 XRP Unlocked by Ripple as Whales Shift 404,000,000 Tokens
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Billionaire Barry Silbert Still Waiting for Bitcoin to Hit $100K: "Black Swan" Author Nassim Taleb
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Difficulty Prints Massive Spike: Details
Today, Aug. 31, 2022, Bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency, registered its longest array of positive difficulty adjustments since February. Both its difficulty and average hashrate indicators spiked above crucial psychological levels. Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty is back above 30T. According to data shared by automated public tracking services, Bitcoin (BTC)...
Comments / 0