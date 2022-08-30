ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Matthew Stafford chucks fake Amazon Prime football 100 yards

 3 days ago
Amazon is trying to get fans excited about its new Thursday Night Football broadcast, not only by hiring Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman and Andrew Whitworth, but by introducing a newly shaped football that’s probably, definitely fake.

Amazon claims this new football is going to be used exclusively on Thursday Night Football, citing its better grip and more aerodynamic design. Heck, it’s so good that Matthew Stafford can even throw it 100 yards.

On Instagram, Stafford posted a video of himself chucking the “new” ball all the way across a field, poking fun at all those concerned about his elbow.

“Elbow’s feeling good,” he wrote in the caption of the very obviously CGI video.

Stafford has a cannon for an arm, but it’s not that strong.

Nice try, Amazon.

