Rams are cutting S Dan Isom, want him back on the practice squad

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
It took until nearly noon ET, but the Los Angeles Rams’ first cut has been reported. According to Aaron Wilson, they’re waiving safety Dan Isom. If he clears waivers, the team would like to bring him back on the practice squad.

Isom was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He made a few plays in the preseason, including the game-sealing interception against the Chargers in the opener.

Isom was buried on the depth chart at safety, a position of strength for Los Angeles. He should make it through waivers unclaimed and give the Rams some added depth on the practice squad.

