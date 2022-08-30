ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams 2022 roster cuts tracker

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams have begun trimming their roster down to 53 players ahead of today’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, and while they’re taking things a bit slower than other teams, it’s likely because of the tough decisions they’re facing.

The Rams’ moves have begun, and we’ll be tracking all of their cuts here until they’re down to just 53 players.

S Dan Isom (waived)

Isom was a reserve safety, signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie this year. The team would like him back on the practice squad, however.

WR Landen Akers (waived)

Akers spent most of last season on the practice squad and should be a candidate to land back there this year. He was elevated for a couple of games last season.

WR Jacob Harris (waived)

Harris was a fourth-round pick by the Rams last year, making this move a pretty big surprise. He’s a crazy-athletic player who can line up at tight end and wide receiver. Harris should be a strong practice squad candidate.

OLB Chris Garrett (waived)

Garrett had trouble getting on the field as a rookie last year, dealing with injuries and a bout with COVID-19. He was also had a groin injury this summer, which caused him to miss the first two preseason games. He simply hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
