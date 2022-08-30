ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
investing.com

Comcast Executives Reportedly Continue to Expect Disney to Buy All of Hulu: CNBC

Investing.com -- Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) reportedly continues to expect Disney to stick with its agreement and acquire the remaining 33% stake it doesn't own in streaming service Hulu, CNBC reported Friday, citing unnamed sources. Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS ) was slightly higher in afterhours trading. Under the prior...
investing.com

HP's Challenges Unlikely To Ease Anytime Soon, Bear Analyst Says After Q3 Print

HP Inc’s (NYSE: HPQ) downbeat third-quarter revenue miss and reduction in fourth-quarter guidance were the largest of their kind in over five years, according to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The HP Analyst: Erik Woodring reiterated an Underweight rating on HP while reducing the price target from $30 to $28. The...
investing.com

Greek yogurt maker Chobani pulls IPO amid listing slowdown

(Reuters) -Yogurt maker Chobani is withdrawing its plans for an initial public offering in the United States after having delayed its listing plans earlier this year, marking the first high-profile casualty of the current slowdown in stock market flotations. Chobani cited "current market conditions" in its decision to scrap its...
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Nasdaq Still Vulnerable Despite Recovery

A strong nonfarm payrolls report could be bad for tech stocks. Bearish trend means any recovery could be short-lived. The sharp recovery in the second half of Thursday’s session saw the major US indices and European futures reclaim big chunks of their earlier losses, raising hopes that the markets have reached at least a near-term low. However, the moves appeared to have been driven by short covering since there was no news to trigger the recovery. Consequently, I reckon the markets will resume lower over the next few sessions given the ongoing bearish macro backdrop and momentum.
investing.com

With new China AI chip restrictions, U.S. takes aim at a critical niche

(Reuters) - The United States beefed up its effort to cut off the flow of advanced technology to China by instructing Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corp and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to stop sending their flagship artificial intelligence chips there. While the news shocked the chip sector by the time markets closed...
investing.com

Don't work in "lonely home silos", Jefferies CEO tells staff

(Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group would rather have its staff back at office working together than in "lonely home silos" to get the most out of the final quarter of the year, Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler said in a letter on Thursday. "As long as Covid continues to be...
investing.com

S&P 500 Pares Some Losses, but Rout in Chip Stocks Bite

Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared some losses Thursday, but was pressured by a slump in chip stocks after the U.S. government restricted sales of chips to China. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, or 14 points, the Nasdaq was down 1%. Advanced Micro...
NewsBreak
investing.com

Cracks Showing In Salesforce.com Story

CRM stock reflects broad market sentiment — only now, that sentiment clearly has weakened. A disappointing fiscal second quarter report shows slowing growth. On its face, CRM stock is not cheap — and looking closer, valuation remains a question mark. Before the novel coronavirus pandemic struck, Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)...
investing.com

UK slips behind India to become world's 6th biggest economy

London, Sep 3 (IANS) Britain has dropped behind India to become the world's sixth largest economy, according to Bloomberg. India toppled the UK from its position in the final three months of 2021 to become the fifth-biggest economy. The calculation is based in US dollars, and India extended its lead in the first quarter, according to GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund.
investing.com

US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%

US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. What is a gold-backed token and how does it work? By Cointelegraph - Sep 02, 2022. A gold-backed cryptocurrency is a type of digital currency that...
investing.com

China opposes U.S. move barring Nvidia from selling it high-end chips

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. move to stop Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corp from selling top artificial intelligence chips to China undermines the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and the stability of global industrial and supply chains, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a regular news conference on Thursday.
investing.com

Massive Momentum Structure In Stock Market Is Breaking Down

A little over a year ago, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Oliver in person at his home in Colorado. While he shared a great deal about his unique methods, the main focus of our discussion was the “massive momentum structure” that had been building for years in the stock market, specifically in the Nasdaq 100.
