University Daily
Rainbow Welcome offers students accepting environment
Texas Tech’s Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement hosted their annual “Rainbow Welcome” event, where queer students and allies alike can learn more about organizations and resources, as well as interact with other members of the community. Gilbert Carrasco is a Texas Tech alumni and recently became...
University Daily
Naming Centennial Champion before game day debut
The Spirit Program at Texas Tech presented the Masked Rider's new horse Centennial Champion on Friday afternoon to succeed the 10-year legacy of Fearless Champion. The Director of Spirit Programs Stephanie Rhode was a member of the committee to choose the new name for one of Tech’s most beloved traditions. Rhode said about 10,000 people entered the naming competition submitting names ranging from Darth Raider and Patrick Mahorsey.
University Daily
Shough set for bounce back season under Kittley, McGuire
For the second consecutive season, Texas Tech‘s football program named senior quarterback Tyler Shough as its week one starter. The circumstances surrounding this decision are complex for Shough and Tech, however, as there will be an almost entirely new coaching staff calling the shots for the Red Raiders against Murray State on Saturday.
University Daily
National Weather Service reports flood watch for Lubbock
Many across campus have noticed the plentiful of rain the Lubbock area has received. Many have seen water reach to almost their ankles while walking through campus. The National Weather Service has reported scattered thunderstorms may be seen throughout the South Plains along with flash flooding and winds up to 50 mph.
