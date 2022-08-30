ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky gets 5% of 1st-place votes in anonymous coaches poll

By Tyler Thompson
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iySMk_0hbDA40700
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Kentucky is a top-five team in most preseason polls, and after watching the Cats in the Bahamas, you could make a case for them to be ranked even higher. In the eyes of the coaches, Kentucky is a step below three squads heading into the 2022-23 season. CBS Sports tipped off its annual Candid Coaches series yesterday by asking 100 coaches who they believe the best team in college basketball is. Kentucky came in fourth with 5% of the votes. First was North Carolina with 37%, Houston with 28%, and Gonzaga with 20%.

The panel of head and assistant coaches submitted their picks and comments in exchange for complete anonymity, which always produces great content. Even though Kentucky is well outside the top three according to the masses, two coaches think they’re the smart pick to win it all this year.

“I think, top to bottom, they have arguably the best roster and are led by the guy (Oscar Tshiebwe) who I think will be the player of the year again. I think there’s also something to be said with how their season ended and who they should come back to be. You look at Virginia a couple of years ago (winning the national title after losing to UMBC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament the year before). I don’t know if they’ll win the title, but they’ll be my betting pick to do it.”

“I heard you say on the (Eye on College Basketball) podcast that Kentucky’s most talented lineup might not have enough shooting. I think that’s right. But they have shooting on the bench, and the best big in college basketball. I think this is the year Cal gets a second championship. If I could have any roster, I’d want his.”

I mean, I agree. If you’re curious, Arkansas and Baylor were behind Kentucky in the poll with 2% of the votes.

Kentucky Basketball in the 2022-23 Preseason Rankings

With just over two months until the season, here’s where the Cats stand in the major preseason rankings:

