Per-pupil spending increases lag in Tennessee
Tennessee’s per-pupil spending on K-12 public school students, amongst the lowest in the country, increased an inflation-adjusted 18% from 2002 to 2020 while its student population grew 13%, according to a new study from the Reason Foundation. The study looked at spending increases across the country, where spending per...
MEDIC hosts ‘Eddie Check,’ compete against LifeSouth Blood Center
It’s football time in Tennessee, and MEDIC is continuing its tradition of fall festivities with the annual Eddie Check on Sept. 15-16 and the competition against LifeSouth Blood Center Sept. 19–23. During the Eddie Check, male donors will receive a free PSA test at any MEDIC donor center...
State trooper, deputy killed in helicopter crash
Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell of the THP Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Det. Matt Blansett were conducting an aerial mission in the Chattanooga area when the helicopter they were operating crashed in a wooded area of Marion County. We are saddened to report that both men lost their lives while serving the people of Tennessee on this mission.
