Next of kin needed for Pixley man killed in crash
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A next of kin is needed for a Pixley man that died in a crash in Tulare County. The sheriff’s office says 75-year-old Raymond Botello was involved in a crash on Aug. 19. He was taken to a local hospital in Porterville but did not survive his injuries.
Tony Ray Charles III Dead, Erica Hayden Injured and Deleah Johnson Arrested in DUI Crash on Lebec Service Road [Lebec, CA]
DUI Crash on Lebec Service Road Resulted in Injuries and Fatality. The incident happened on August 27th, at around 7:11 P.M. in the area of Fort Tejon area. According to reports, CHP responded to a car crash report and found an overturned Toyota on the right shoulder. Emergency crews arrived...
2 People Killed In A Two -Vehicle Crash In Porterville (Porterville, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Porterville. The crash happened on Highway 190 near Pleasant Oak drive. The California Highway Patrol reports parts of a car [..]
25-Year-Old Luis Alvarez Condo Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Southeast Bakersfield (Arvin, CA)
California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle crash in southeast Bakersfield around 1:30 a.m. The crash happened on DiGiorgio Road east of South Edison road. The preliminary investigation into the crash reveals [..]
Bakersfield Now
Motorcyclist killed in Arvin, identified
A man that was killed overnight in a motorcycle crash southeast of Bakersfield has been identified, according to authorities. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday officers and medical personnel responded to the area of DiGiorgio Road, east of S. Edison Road for a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. An investigation...
1 confirmed dead in Shafter plane crash
SHAFTER, Calif., (KGET) — One man is dead after crashing his racing plane outside Minter Field Airport shortly after take off in Shafter on Friday morning. Kern County Fire Department Battalion Chief, Jeff Tape, confirmed the refurbished WWII Russian fighter plane, Yakovlev Yak-11, experienced engine failure shortly after take off half a mile Northwest of […]
BPD: Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Target parking lot
The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested Thursday night in a deadly shooting in a Target parking lot that happened Aug. 24th.
Woman takes plea deal in deadly Stockdale Highway hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman on Friday pleaded no contest to felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence in connection with a 2020 crash on Stockdale Highway that killed a 65-year-old woman. Stephanie Heninger pleaded no contest in exchange for the dismissal of two other felonies and four vehicle code infractions. She faces […]
2 killed in head-on crash in Tulare County, CHP says
Two people have died after a head-on crash in Tulare County Thursday morning.
2 dead after horrible crash in Central Valley
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been killed after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Porterville Thursday afternoon. The accident is on Highway 190 near Pleasant Oak Drive. CHP says one vehicle is on its roof, and there are currently car parts all over the road. The road is...
Man leads police on pursuit, crashes into a canal and arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after he led police on a chase in east Bakersfield that ended with a crash into a canal. Around 8:19 p.m. officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Niles Street at Beale Avenue, according to BPD. The driver, later identified as Yusef Mackey, 39, of Bakersfield failed to yield to officers, leading them on a pursuit before crashing into a canal in the area of Union Avenue and 30th Street.
CHP will conduct a DUI checkpoint Friday night in Eastern Kern County
The California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI Checkpoint on Friday, September 2, 2022 on Rosamond Boulevard west of Eagle Way in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County.
1 Killed in Semi vs. Sedan Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Kern County, CA: A traffic collision between a semi and small sedan occurred on Sierra Highway at Avenue N in the city of Lancaster leaving one person trapped and fatally injured. A semi was traveling north on Sierra Highway on Thursday, Sept. 1, when it collided with a Ford...
BPD seeks suspect wanted in deadly Target parking lot shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public's help finding Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, of Bakersfield, who is wanted in a deadly shooting in a Target parking lot.
Stolen vehicle suspect crashes into canal at Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a person in a reported stolen vehicle tried to escape from officers but crashed into a canal in central Bakersfield. A police spokesperson said officers located a reported stolen vehicle near Niles Street and Beale Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. One person got into a white truck and led […]
Stolen vehicle located, driver attempts to flee, crashes car into canal
The driver was transported to Kern Medical with minor injuries. No officers or members of the public were hurt.
‘Person of interest’ in McFarland homicide taken into custody after standoff in Delano
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland Police Chief Kenny Williams said a person of interesting related to a deadly shooting last month has been taken into custody following an hourslong standoff in Delano. Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to a home in Delano in search of a person barricaded inside a home. Kern County SWAT […]
Wasco man arrested on charges of child molestation, possession of a ghost gun
A Kern County Sheriff's deputy arrested 46-year-old Juan Antonio Rodriguez on Thursday just before 4:00 pm.
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 1, second person in critical condition
LOST HILLS, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (3:39 p.m.) The man shot and killed in Lost Hills Tuesday has been identified as Ulyses Aviles, 34, of Lost Hills. A postmortem examination of Aviles will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death, said the coroner's office. --- Two...
Boys, adults arrested in shooting near Porterville home, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two boys and two adults were detained after shots were fired near a home in Porterville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies say they were called to a home in the 400 Block of S. Randy St. in Porterville on the report of shots heard in […]
