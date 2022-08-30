ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for Pixley man killed in crash

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A next of kin is needed for a Pixley man that died in a crash in Tulare County. The sheriff’s office says 75-year-old Raymond Botello was involved in a crash on Aug. 19. He was taken to a local hospital in Porterville but did not survive his injuries.
PIXLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Now

Motorcyclist killed in Arvin, identified

A man that was killed overnight in a motorcycle crash southeast of Bakersfield has been identified, according to authorities. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday officers and medical personnel responded to the area of DiGiorgio Road, east of S. Edison Road for a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. An investigation...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 confirmed dead in Shafter plane crash

SHAFTER, Calif., (KGET) — One man is dead after crashing his racing plane outside Minter Field Airport shortly after take off in Shafter on Friday morning. Kern County Fire Department Battalion Chief, Jeff Tape, confirmed the refurbished WWII Russian fighter plane, Yakovlev Yak-11, experienced engine failure shortly after take off half a mile Northwest of […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Woman takes plea deal in deadly Stockdale Highway hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman on Friday pleaded no contest to felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence in connection with a 2020 crash on Stockdale Highway that killed a 65-year-old woman. Stephanie Heninger pleaded no contest in exchange for the dismissal of two other felonies and four vehicle code infractions. She faces […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#California Highway Patrol#Dui
KMPH.com

2 dead after horrible crash in Central Valley

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been killed after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Porterville Thursday afternoon. The accident is on Highway 190 near Pleasant Oak Drive. CHP says one vehicle is on its roof, and there are currently car parts all over the road. The road is...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man leads police on pursuit, crashes into a canal and arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after he led police on a chase in east Bakersfield that ended with a crash into a canal. Around 8:19 p.m. officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Niles Street at Beale Avenue, according to BPD. The driver, later identified as Yusef Mackey, 39, of Bakersfield failed to yield to officers, leading them on a pursuit before crashing into a canal in the area of Union Avenue and 30th Street.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KGET

Stolen vehicle suspect crashes into canal at Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a person in a reported stolen vehicle tried to escape from officers but crashed into a canal in central Bakersfield. A police spokesperson said officers located a reported stolen vehicle near Niles Street and Beale Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. One person got into a white truck and led […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy