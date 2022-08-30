BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after he led police on a chase in east Bakersfield that ended with a crash into a canal. Around 8:19 p.m. officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Niles Street at Beale Avenue, according to BPD. The driver, later identified as Yusef Mackey, 39, of Bakersfield failed to yield to officers, leading them on a pursuit before crashing into a canal in the area of Union Avenue and 30th Street.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO