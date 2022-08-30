ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thestand.org

Union power: 31% raises | Amazon loses | Ready? Not.

► From the Seattle Times — Seattle Children’s nurses new contract brings ‘unprecedented’ raises — Seattle Children’s nurses on Thursday night voted to approve a new three-year contract that includes significant raises over the next year, particularly for newly graduated nurses. The new Children’s contract is a result of 12 bargaining sessions, an informational picket and hundreds of hours of negotiation, as hospital nurses fought for higher wages, more generous leaves of absence and clearer language around meal and rest breaks. The vote to approve passed “overwhelmingly,” said Washington State Nurses Association spokesperson Bobbi Nodell. Under the new contract, all nurses will receive a $6 per hour raise over the first year, an additional $4 per hour increase in the second year and 3% raise in the third year. By the end of the third year, the final year of the new contract, the base rate for nurses will have increased 31%, from a current rate of $36.21 per hour to $47.60.
SEATTLE, WA
thestand.org

Another Homegrown strike | Day 5 in Kent | Unions are winning

STRIKE ALERT! Sandwich makers at Homegrown’s Mercer Island location are ON STRIKE TODAY (Aug. 31) for a cooler workplace. Homegrown sandwich makers work over hot ovens to toast sandwiches. On one day in July, workers measured the ambient temperature on the sandwich line as high as 103 degrees and are calling for better air conditioning. Pickets went up at 7 a.m. and all are encouraged to attend a rally in support of them today at 4:30 p.m. at 3016 78th Ave SE in Mercer Island.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Union, OR
State
California State
City
Ridgefield, WA
State
Washington State
City
Union, WA
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Kent, OR
City
Bend, OR
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Marysville, WA
State
Oregon State
City
Kent, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle mayor should ‘double down’ on leaked homelessness comments, says analyst

Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell should “double down” on his leaked comments about homelessness, a prominent political analyst told KIRO Newsradio. In leaked comments obtained by KTTH, Harrell said that people have “no right to sleep in public areas.” The mayor said that some agencies meant to help the homeless and even some city council members were part of the problem.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

No charges in Washington ballot drop box surveillance investigation

An investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office into a ballot drop box surveillance effort organized by conservative activists has wrapped up without criminal charges. However, the case technically remains open and the findings of the voter intimidation inquiry have been shared with the FBI, according to the sheriff's office.
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
auburnexaminer.com

Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council

King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Local Union#Union Workers#Shooting#Unionization#Children S Deadlocked#Abc News#Safeway#The U S Army#American#The Ps Business Journal#Seattle Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Starbucks
seafoodsource.com

Racial discrimination lawsuit against Trident Seafoods dismissed

A U.S. federal court judge has dismissed a racial discrimination lawsuit brought by a former employee of Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.-based Trident Seafoods. U.S. Senior District Judge Marsha J. Pechman dismissed the case with prejudice and without award of costs or fees to either Trident or the plaintiff, Travis Green ...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Civil Rights Office Says Washington Firm Refused to Assign 'Men's Work' to Women

Federal civil rights officials claim Gig Harbor-based SmartTalent violated federal law by refusing to assign female workers to certain temporary jobs. For the past seven years, SmartTalent, a staffing firm, requested only male workers for certain temporary jobs based on the client's request, attorneys for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed last month. These jobs included assignments at warehouses that clients and managers said could only be fulfilled by men.
WASHINGTON STATE
capitolhillseattle.com

This company just bet $60M against the future of business travel to convert a hotel at the base of Capitol Hill into apartments — meanwhile, down the street, Seattle is expanding its Convention Center

The end of business travel as we know it means the “highest and best use” of an extended stay hotel at the base of Capitol Hill above downtown Seattle will be as an overhauled apartment building. PEG Companies, a Provo, Utah-based “vertically integrated real estate development and investment...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy