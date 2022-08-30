Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Jessica Jaynee Jenkins Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Euclid Street [Anaheim, CA]
43-Year-Old Woman, Dog Dead after Pedestrian Accident near Cris Avenue. The incident took place around 9:25 p.m., near Cris Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. According to reports, the 22-year-old male driver of a Dodge SUV struck Jenkins and her...
L.A. Weekly
Byron Simmons Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Foothill Freeway [Pasadena, CA]
42-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway. On August 28th, at around 8:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway involving a motorcyclist identified as 42-year-old Simmons. Upon arrival, medics pronounced Simmons dead at...
L.A. Weekly
Aleyia Rivas, Dyllon Carrillo, Kendra Herrera Dead, Basil Martinez Airlifted after Auto Collision on Goffs Road [Goffs, CA]
Three Killed, One Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash near Landfair Valley Road. The fatal crash occurred around 12:59 p.m., about four miles west of Landfair Valley Road. Per reports, four occupants were inside an SUV that overturned before slamming into a Verizon pole. Authorities later identified the deceased victims as...
L.A. Weekly
Ruby Gonzalez Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [West Covina, CA]
Woman Dead, Passenger Hospitalized after Solo-Car Accident near Vincent Avenue. The incident happened on August 28th, at around 1:00 a.m., near the Vincent Avenue off-ramp of the 10 Freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle had two occupants that were ejected from the vehicle upon crashing. Emergency crews...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Accident on 10 Freeway [Fontana, CA]
The fatal incident happened around 5:01 p.m. at Sierra Avenue and Interstate 10 Freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, a black Mercedes-Benz sedan hit a female pedestrian walking who was walking on the highway. Emergency crews were called to the area shortly after and transported the injured woman to...
L.A. Weekly
Pedestrian Killed, 1 Injured in Fatal Crash on 118 Freeway [Granada Hills, CA]
GRANADA HILLS, CA (September 2, 2022) – Early Monday morning, a pedestrian was killed and another victim was hurt in a crash on 118 Freeway. The incident happened around 1:00 a.m., near Woodley Avenue on August 29th. According to police, the driver of a black sedan struck a wall...
L.A. Weekly
Hanna Jocelyn Gomar Dies in Rear-End Car Accident on West Katella Avenue [Anaheim, CA]
32-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead after Striking Tree near Disneyland. The crash happened on August 27th just before 3:00 a.m., involving a GMC Yukon driven by 32-year-old Gomar, and a Dodge Charger. For reasons under investigation, Gomar was driving the GMC when she rear-ended the Dodge Charger and veered off the...
L.A. Weekly
Injuries Reported after Multi-Vehicle Crash on 57 Freeway [Fullerton, CA]
Minor Injures Reported after Big-Rig Collision near Chapman Avenue. The collision was reported around 7:15 a.m., near Chapman Avenue. However, further circumstances surrounding the crash and the total number of parties who sustained injuries remain unclear. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident blocked three right lanes of northbound...
Man Fatally Hit by Vehicle in Long Beach
The man was struck about 12:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of South Street and died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on South Street
LONG BEACH, CA – On Sep. 1, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of South Street regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, laying...
One Killed in Whittier Hit-and-Run Crash; Motorist Arrested
A 60-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier, and a woman was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in connection with the death, authorities said Friday.
Semi crash causes oil spill, lane closures on 710 Freeway
A fiery collision between a big rig and at least two other vehicles led to an oil spill that closed several lanes of the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway for hours in Commerce Friday morning. The crash was reported around 11:50 p.m. Thursday and when officers from the California Highway...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at East 7th Street and West Campus Drive
On Aug. 22, 2022, at approximately 1:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian walking in lanes of traffic at East 7th Street and Campus Drive, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious female pedestrian on the roadway suffering...
Missing Long Beach man found in Carson, police say
Robert Alonso Roach was found unharmed today by deputies after being reported missing earlier this week. The post Missing Long Beach man found in Carson, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
1 dead, 1 injured after car and semi truck collide in Palmdale
A violent collision in Palmdale ended with a semi truck resting atop a smashed car, leaving a person dead and sending another to a local hospital. The crash occurred shortly after 2:20 p.m. near North Sierra Highway and East Avenue N, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. A 2011 Ford Fusion was in the […]
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of the street in Hemet
A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a Hemet street Wednesday morning, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the middle of the road. At about 8:40 a.m., members of the public began reporting a traffic hazard in the westbound lanes of Stetson […]
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Bike vs Vehicle Accident on South Kern Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (August 31, 2022) – Sunday night, police responded to a bicycle accident on South Kern Avenue that left one fatality. The incident happened on August 28th at around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection involving a pocket bike and an unknown vehicle. According to the CHP, one...
L.A. Weekly
Luis Lopez Hospitalized after Hit-and-Run on Fickett Street [Los Angeles, CA]
Hit-and-Run Incident near Boulder Street Resulted in Serious Injuries to One Man. The incident happened around 9 p.m. at Fickett and Boulder streets, per initial reports. Furthermore, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, Lopez lost his balance while riding his electrical scooter and fell onto the street, leaving him unconscious.
Crash pushes big rig up a hill off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar
A big rig was left up an embankment off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar after being hit by another semi.The crash happened at about 4:44 a.m.in the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just east of Phillips Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were immediately reported.A Sigalert was issued for three right lanes as crews work to remove the semi from the embankment. The lanes are expected to be closed until at least 7:15 a.m.Traffic on the eastbound side appears to backed up to at least the 57 Freeway.All lanes were reopened by 10:20 a.m.
L.A. Weekly
4 Hospitalized after Head-On Accident on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]
Four Injured in Head-On Collision near Lemon Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene just east of Lemon Street. Reports indicate that a Nissan Altima and another vehicle collided head-on in the area. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. First responders located both vehicles...
