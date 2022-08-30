ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

El Paso police respond to rollover crash on Gateway East in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash in the Lower Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Yarbrough causing all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash happened before 8 a.m. and cleared at 8:34...
EL PASO, TX
gilaherald.com

Man who killed El Paso detective in DUI crash sentenced to 19 years

SAFFORD – After more than two-and-a-half years since a head-on collision took the life of El Paso Police Department detective Richard B Allbee Jr., 51, the man who caused the collision has been sentenced to prison. On Wednesday, in front of a courtroom laden with family and friends of...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Hawkins, TX
KVIA

GECU bank robbery in east El Paso; search for suspect underway

UPDATE (2:44 p.m.): Lockouts at Eastwood High School, Eastwood Middle and Eastwood Knolls have been lifted. Bloodhounds have been arriving at the Candlewood Ave. area just about a block above the bank in search of suspect. UPDATE (1:59 pm): A suspect is still at large after robbing the GECU credit...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Rescue crews search for injured hiker on Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas -- Rescue crews are trying to help a person with an injured leg on the western side of the Franklin Mountains. The call came out at 2:20 p.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#Traffic Accident#El Paso Police
KTSM

Body found in vehicle near State Road 404

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police located a deceased male inside a vehicle near State Road 404 (Anthony Gap) on August 31. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is working closely with the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the identity of the male and the cause of death. Officials add […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Body discovery remains under investigation; discovery led to hours-long shutdown

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- New Mexico State Police say a man was found dead inside a car on State Road 404 on Wednesday. The discovery prompted a shutdown in both directions for nearly six hours. As ABC-7 reported, the road opened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night following the criminal investigation. The road The post Body discovery remains under investigation; discovery led to hours-long shutdown appeared first on KVIA.
CHAPARRAL, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KVIA

One person dead after crashing into Texas Oncology Center in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash happened Sunday morning near Gateway East and McRae and Sumac. Police said the vehicle went off the freeway and crashed into Texas Oncology El Paso Cancer Treatment Center on Gateway East. Traffic was being diverted off I-10 at...
rtands.com

UP conductor killed after train hits derailment device

Work done on railroad track earlier in the day on Aug. 29 may have led to a derailment that killed a Union Pacific conductor. The accident happened in the Riverside area of the Lower Valley in El Paso, Texas. Two train cars left the track and damaged a gas meter, leading to the evacuation of nearby residents. A death investigation noted work was done on a portion of the track and a derailment device was set up to protect workers from moving trains. The device was still in place at the time of the derailment, and the conductor was given clearance to work. The conductor was guiding the engineer into a rail yard when the train hit the derailment device and a railcar landed on the conductor.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Shocking Video Of EPPD Officer Attacked By Suspect In Jail

An El Paso Police Officer was attacked by a suspect he was in the process of booking inside the EPPD Central Regional Command Center. The suspect had initially been arrested on suspicion of car burglary and was going through the booking process when he blindsided the El Paso Police Department officer with a shot to the face.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Around 260 cases dismissed Thursday at El Paso County Courthouse

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An additional 260 cases have been dismissed today at the El Paso County Courthouse. Around 260 cases were dismissed today due to the District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales failing to file charges relating to these cases. Some of the cases ranged from drug to assault charges. District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales says […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Fatal train derailment in the Lower Valley; homes evacuated

UPDATE: The following is a statement from Union Pacific:. “We are deeply saddened that a Union Pacific employee lost his life Monday in El Paso, Texas, after two train cars derailed in the Alfalfa Rail Yard. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. CDT during a routine process used to process...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy