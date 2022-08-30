Read full article on original website
Defense powers York past Hastings
HASTINGS – York recorded just 232 yards of total offense Friday night at Hastings one week after putting up 400 yards in the opener against Lexington, but it didn’t matter. The Dukes didn’t need to post crazy offensive numbers to earn the win, as the York defense followed up a stellar outing last week with an even better performance in the road opener.
McCool Junction downs Knights at home tri
MCCOOL JUNCTION – After the Sutton Fillies swept Nebraska Lutheran and defeated McCool Junction in three sets in its two matches at the Mustangs’ tri Thursday, the hosts capped the night with a three-set volleyball win over the Knights. Sutton 2,. Nebraska Lutheran 0. Nebraska Lutheran tallied just...
T-Wolves down Hawks at Hampton tri
HAMPTON – The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles picked up a pair of wins to open the Hampton volleyball tri Thursday, sweeping the host Hawks 25-13, 25-12 and Exeter-Milligan 25-13, 25-21. In the nightcap, the T-Wolves overcame eight service errors to take down Hampton 25-17 in the opening set, then defeated the Hawks by an identical margin in the second set to complete the sweep.
Dunham grinds out 97, leads York to third place at home invite
YORK – A very warm day with very little wind greeted the 10 teams competing at the York Golf Invite at the York Country Club on Thursday. An early morning issue for a lot of the golfers was the wet grass, which led to some slippery conditions and wayward shots.
Fillmore Central drops 3-0 match at Superior
SUPERIOR – Behind 5-9 junior Teegan Duncan the Superior Wildcats improved to 2-0 on Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep of the Fillmore Central Panthers in Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball. Superior won the match by scores of 25-19, 25-15, 25-18. The Panthers fall to 0-5 on the year. Superior...
Centennial drills 43 kills in 3-1 win over Central City
UTICA – The Bronco home opener Tuesday night was a successful one as they climbed to 3-2 on the year with a 3-1 win over the Central City Bison in non-conference volleyball. Centennial was aggressive at the net producing 43 kills to just 24 for the Bison in the 25-13, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15 win.
Buffaloes will play Cornhuskers in special Marshall Fire fundraiser
Officials with the University of Colorado announced on Thursday that the Buffaloes men's basketball team will play Nebraska next month in an exhibition game. Ticket proceeds from the game will go towards survivors and first responders of the Marshall Fire. The fire on Dec. 30 in Boulder County destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged dozens of businesses. The game will take place at 4 p.m. in Boulder at the CU Events Center on Oct. 30. CU Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he's "proud that we can host this exhibition." "It will help provide necessary recovery services, and a fun evening of basketball, for so many that are still in need. I encourage our community to come out and show their continued support for this important, and ongoing, recovery effort," Boyle said. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 26. They will be priced at between $15 and $20. "We are honored ... to help people in the Boulder community affected by the last year's (Marshall Fire)," Nebraska head coach Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release.
Duke’s long trip west pays off with second at Scottsbluff Invite
SCOTTSBLUFF – With Chimney Rock in the background, the annual trip west to the Scottsbluff Invite is an enjoyable and scenic adventure for the York girls golf team. The Scottsbluff Country Club course offers a tough layout and a challenge for all golfers. Scottsbluff’s experience on the course showed...
Seven places to catch a Husker football game outside Nebraska
From the sunny beaches of San Diego to downtown Minneapolis, there are plenty of places around the country where Husker football fans can catch a game.
Why Kayla Banwarth says bringing Mississippi to Lincoln to play Nebraska is a 'no-brainer'
Now in her third year as a college head coach at Mississippi, Kayla Banwarth was ready to bring the Rebels to Lincoln for a match against Nebraska. So she made the ask to John Cook, her former coach and boss at Nebraska. “He said, ‘Yeah, absolutely,’” Banwarth said....
Pat Fitzgerald Makes His Opinion On Nebraska Very Clear
Northwestern opened the season by defeating Nebraska as a double-digit underdog in Dublin. The Wildcats rallied from a 28-17 deficit to score two straight touchdowns en route to a 31-28 win. Despite emerging victorious, head coach Pat Fitzgerald praised his "Week Zero" opponent during Tuesday's appearance on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t 247 Sports).
klin.com
Buckle In For Husker Football Home Game Traffic
As fans celebrate the return of Nebraska football home games, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers use a number of routes to arrive at Memorial Stadium safely and efficiently. Traffic drastically increases on Interstate 80, highways and roads in and around Lincoln on home gamedays. On I-80 between...
Catholic Daughters of York celebrate 100 years
YORK — The Catholic Daughters of York celebrated 100 years of service on Sunday with mass and festivities at St. Joseph Church. There were several activities including face paintings, a cornhole tournament, a balloon artist and a barbecue. Member Lorrain Grenfell said there were 250 people in attendance. “It...
Nebraska Lutheran lunch ladies cooking with love
WACO — Seconds, thirds….who’s counting? At Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School, the lunch ladies work tirelessly to prepare meals to perfection for students and staff. What makes their job unique is that they not only serve lunch, but they serve breakfast and dinner too. They put on...
What About Bob -- Yorkfest turns 44 and still going strong
Who is 44, still going strong and getting better and better with each passing year? She has survived the heat, downpours of rain, windy, chilly weather, changes in scheduling of Nebraska football games, COVID and even the days following 9/11. She’s a tough cookie and pretty darn resilient. She’s stayed the same in many ways, but yet has been reinvented at times to freshen her up. You know her and I know her well.
School lunch menus
Chef salad offered daily as an option. Fruit and veggie bar offered daily. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Chicken nuggets, baked beans, potato wedges, fruit. Wednesday, Sept. 7: Calzone, lettuce, winterblend vegetables, fruit. Thursday, Sept. 8: Hamburger, French fries, green beans, fruit. People are also reading…. Friday, Sept. 9: Breaded cheese ravioli,...
kfornow.com
Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month
(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
YES custodian, Mike Ocken, more than a man behind a mop
YORK — As students pile into their homeroom at York Elementary School every morning, they may notice the squeaky clean carpet, the spotless countertops and polished windows. There is a man behind it all, Mike Ocken. Ocken has been the custodian at York Elementary School for 18 years. Prior...
KETV.com
Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'
LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
