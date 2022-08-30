ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

CBS Philly

Popular takeout restaurant in Ocean City, New Jersey to close after 69 years in business

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A popular takeout restaurant at the Jersey Shore is closing its doors for good next month. Voltaco's Italian takeout has been serving customers for more than 50 years in Ocean City. The family-owned business has been a staple for generations of families vacationing in Ocean City since 1954. "After much deliberation, we have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business. We do this with sadness in our hearts, as this life here is the only one we have truly ever known, but we are also happy and optimistic for our futures. The lives we have been blessed with have been created through nothing short of hard work, loyalty, and dedication from so many, and it is a debt that can never be repaid," Voltaco's posted on Facebook.Voltaco's will finish its 69th season and close the business on Oct. 9. 
OCEAN CITY, NJ
njgamblingsites.com

Hard Rock Online Casino vs. Hard Rock Atlantic City

The Hard Rock brand is a popular choice among bettors, so it’s no surprise that both Hard Rock Online Casino and Hard Rock Atlantic City are hotspots for locals and tourists alike. Hard Rock Atlantic City opened in June 2018, and online gaming was provided soon after the retail location’s opening day. Players in the Garden State can easily enjoy in-person and online casino gaming via the Hard Rock brand.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
njgamblingsites.com

Atlantic City Casinos to Benefit From Citywide Camera System Installation

Atlantic City casinos may soon have increased competition from Downstate New York. So Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will provide $60 million in direct funding during the next couple of years to help the city stay clean and safe. As a result of that financial support, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small says he plans to use $5 million for a citywide security camera system.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

This Jersey Shore Town Is The Most Popular Airbnb Destination

Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, inquirer.com.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Six arrested in Atlantic City drug surveillance operation

An investigation into drug activity in Atlantic City led to six arrests overnight Wednesday. Detectives seized about eight grams of cocaine, 150 folds of heroin and $970 in believed drug money, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Detectives watched the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and the 2600 block of Pacific from...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee

Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Atlantic City to Install Hundreds More Surveillance Cameras

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Atlantic City is stepping up its focus on public safety by adding hundreds of new surveillance cameras. The cameras are part of a $5 million investment in public safety. The plan will see more than 250 city-owned cameras installed throughout the seaside resort – adding to the 158 cameras already located along the boardwalk.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Rabid Fox Found Dead Near Park In Ocean County

BERKELEY – A fox that later tested positive for rabies was found dead on Pinewald-Keswick Road near Double Trouble State Park. Ocean County Health Department spokesman Brian Lippai said that the fox was found dead and picked up by Berkeley Township Animal Control. The remains were tested and the animal was positive for rabies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Five children bitten by foxes in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — Five chilrden were bitten by foxes in three separate incidents on Tuesday. The first incident was around 10 a.m. when a boy was attacked at the John Street playground, according to police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. The child's mother did not contact police until late afternoon. He was treated at a hospital and released.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox29.com

Sandpiper Coastal Bar and Grill

Bob has a new spot for you to check out before you see a show in Atlantic City. He went to the Sandpiper Coastal Bar and Grill inside our sponsor Hard Rock Hotel and Casino to eat some food and have a drink for dessert.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

