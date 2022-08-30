Read full article on original website
68-year-old Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Closing For Good
It appears that 2022 will be the final year for a landmark restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been serving delicious food since the 1950s. But, at least the good news is you still have about a month to get your favorite pizza, pasta, and subs from Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City.
Popular takeout restaurant in Ocean City, New Jersey to close after 69 years in business
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A popular takeout restaurant at the Jersey Shore is closing its doors for good next month. Voltaco's Italian takeout has been serving customers for more than 50 years in Ocean City. The family-owned business has been a staple for generations of families vacationing in Ocean City since 1954. "After much deliberation, we have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business. We do this with sadness in our hearts, as this life here is the only one we have truly ever known, but we are also happy and optimistic for our futures. The lives we have been blessed with have been created through nothing short of hard work, loyalty, and dedication from so many, and it is a debt that can never be repaid," Voltaco's posted on Facebook.Voltaco's will finish its 69th season and close the business on Oct. 9.
Traffic Alert: Atlantic City Roads to be Impacted by Triathalon on Saturday
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – On Saturday, September, 10, 2022, the Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City will...
njgamblingsites.com
Hard Rock Online Casino vs. Hard Rock Atlantic City
The Hard Rock brand is a popular choice among bettors, so it’s no surprise that both Hard Rock Online Casino and Hard Rock Atlantic City are hotspots for locals and tourists alike. Hard Rock Atlantic City opened in June 2018, and online gaming was provided soon after the retail location’s opening day. Players in the Garden State can easily enjoy in-person and online casino gaming via the Hard Rock brand.
njgamblingsites.com
Atlantic City Casinos to Benefit From Citywide Camera System Installation
Atlantic City casinos may soon have increased competition from Downstate New York. So Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will provide $60 million in direct funding during the next couple of years to help the city stay clean and safe. As a result of that financial support, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small says he plans to use $5 million for a citywide security camera system.
This Jersey Shore Town Is The Most Popular Airbnb Destination
Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, inquirer.com.
Two Atlantic City, NJ men charged in connection to recent murders in the community
Two Atlantic City men have been charged for their connection to two recent and unrelated murders that occurred within this Atlantic County community. In both cases, the murder charges and investigative information was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Lester Robinson, 26, of Atlantic City has been charged for...
Six arrested in Atlantic City drug surveillance operation
An investigation into drug activity in Atlantic City led to six arrests overnight Wednesday. Detectives seized about eight grams of cocaine, 150 folds of heroin and $970 in believed drug money, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Detectives watched the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and the 2600 block of Pacific from...
Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee
Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
Council Member Confirms Atlantic City Shooting Near City Hall
UPDATE 8/31/22 - 6:30 p.m. We have now confirmed some additional important and specific information. Shot spotter alert came-in at 1:48 p.m. today, Wednesday, August 31, 2022. We have confirmed that the shooting took place at South Carolina and Baltic Avenues. Two 38 caliber casings were found at the scene....
Man Shot in Broad Daylight in Atlantic City Expected to Survive
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police are investigating another shooting in Atlantic City after a man...
Hometown Hero: Recovery specialist helps homeless in Atlantic City
"I was standing on that corner with a shopping bag with all of my belongings in it and didn't know where to go," recalled Vinnie Kirkland, who made a change in his life 22 years ago.
Controversial Development Approved In Southern Ocean County
WARETOWN – A controversial mixed-use project planned for Route 9 North received final approval by the Township of Ocean Planning Board. Herman and Marsha Zell received preliminary major subdivision and site plan approval for Oceanaire East in December 2021. The project has since been renamed Ocean Isles. Attorney Ken...
NBC Philadelphia
Atlantic City to Install Hundreds More Surveillance Cameras
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Atlantic City is stepping up its focus on public safety by adding hundreds of new surveillance cameras. The cameras are part of a $5 million investment in public safety. The plan will see more than 250 city-owned cameras installed throughout the seaside resort – adding to the 158 cameras already located along the boardwalk.
Cape May Restaurant Named One of 100 Best Outdoor Restaurants in USA
On a beautiful summer day (or evening), who doesn't like to eat outside at a beautiful local restaurant?. In New Jersey, we (thankfully) have a lot of choices for outdoor dining, but one restaurant has been named one of the best in America!. Open Table has published its list of...
Things That Atlantic & Cape May County locals Do After Labor Day
Jon Baker, a local artist, raised a very good point during the preparation phase of this assignment. We are reviewing here, things that locals will do after Labor Day, that they don’t do during the busy summer months. Jon told us that he used to hear from customers, “See...
Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
Rabid Fox Found Dead Near Park In Ocean County
BERKELEY – A fox that later tested positive for rabies was found dead on Pinewald-Keswick Road near Double Trouble State Park. Ocean County Health Department spokesman Brian Lippai said that the fox was found dead and picked up by Berkeley Township Animal Control. The remains were tested and the animal was positive for rabies.
Five children bitten by foxes in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — Five chilrden were bitten by foxes in three separate incidents on Tuesday. The first incident was around 10 a.m. when a boy was attacked at the John Street playground, according to police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. The child's mother did not contact police until late afternoon. He was treated at a hospital and released.
fox29.com
Sandpiper Coastal Bar and Grill
Bob has a new spot for you to check out before you see a show in Atlantic City. He went to the Sandpiper Coastal Bar and Grill inside our sponsor Hard Rock Hotel and Casino to eat some food and have a drink for dessert.
