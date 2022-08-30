ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints trade DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Eagles, swap draft picks

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The New Orleans Saints are trading defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles, per multiple reports.

Both teams are swapping Day 3 draft picks in the deal, with the Saints getting a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a sixth-round pick in 2024, while the Eagles receive a seventh-round pick in 2025 along with Gardner-Johnson.

Still just 24 years old, Gardner-Johnson has been a valuable playmaker for the Saints. He’ll now have the opportunity to work out a long-term deal with the Eagles, bringing impressive versatility to their defensive backfield.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jason Peters undergoing physicals with Cowboys, to sit down with Jerry Jones

There may be a significant bit of business happening Friday at The Star in Frisco to close out out a very busy work week for the Cowboys. Free agent tackle Jason Peters, the All-Pro who spent most of his NFL career as a rival with the Philadelphia Eagles, is in the building. According to team owner Jerry Jones, Peters is in the process of interviews and medical checks that could culminate in the Cowboys signing the 40-year-old Texas native to a contract to provide valuable depth to the club’s dangerously thin offensive line.
FRISCO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

