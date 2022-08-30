Updated 8-31-22 CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputy Nathan Trimble and his family last weekend tragically lost their home and virtually all possessions in a house fire. The CCSO posted to Facebook and Sheriff Matt Gentry stated, “Cullman County is special – very unique because of the relationship between our citizens and law enforcement. The community’s response to this tragedy is just another example of this. We are thankful that no one was hurt, and we will help Deputy Trimble get through this any way we can. Thank you to everyone who has made donations and offered a helping...

