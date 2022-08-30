ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Johnson City Press

Recovery Resources celebrates Recovery Month with fundraiser

Recovery Resources is hosting its inaugural fundraising event Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the Addiction Recovery Center, 3763 11W Blountville. Admission is free and the event will include a variety of activities for people of all ages. Money raised will support Recovery Resources in funding housing programs and buses for transportation of program participants.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

$25,000 Rapha Foundation grant boosts United Way Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund

ABINGDON - The Rapha Foundation (RAPHA) has announced a donation of $25,000 designated to the Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund managed by United Way of Southwest Virginia. The Rapha grant will help with long term recovery efforts for those who face property damage due to flooding on July 28. Mark S. Vanover, executive director of The Rapha Foundation, explained why RAPHA is eager to help,
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport, TN
Tennessee Society
Kingsport, TN
Johnson City Press

Annual Carter Relay for Life set for Sept. 10

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Relay for Life will hold its annual event for the American Cancer Society on Sept. 10 from 4-10 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park. The event is free, but donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Food City Friday: Labor Day Deals

(WJHL) Erwin Food City store manager Jacob Ratliff joins us with some of their weekend deals for the holiday. For more information visit Food City’s website.
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Volunteer students rake in awards at Appalachian Fair

CHURCH HILL — Students enrolled in the cosmetology, digital arts and agriculture science programs at Volunteer High School won several awards at the Appalachian Fair. The cosmetology department placed in a total of 36 competitions in categories such as cornrowing, nail art and different types of hairstyles and cuts. Students were required to complete these styles and cuts on mannequins that were displayed in their fair booth.
CHURCH HILL, TN
WJHL

Unanimous vote changes Johnson City flag

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously to change the city’s flag Thursday night, swapping the nearly 60-year-old design for a new pattern. “We’re doing our best to honor everything that came before us and everything we stand for now and everything we desire to be in the future,” said J.T […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
#Human Life
WJHL

Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Church news

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. The 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
GRAY, TN
supertalk929.com

Pride Week events set for UVA-Wise campus

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise is hosting pride week events beginning Monday which includes educational seminars and helps identify resources for LGBTQ students on campus. The events include the college’s first-ever drag show at the Gilliam Center for the Arts on Wednesday which offers free admission.
WISE, VA
WJHL

What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?

(WJHL) — Clouds and rain are forecasted for the upcoming weekend, so it may be best to stay indoors amid the scattered showers. Despite the predicted weather, News Channel 11 will list all events — both indoor and outdoor — for those who don’t mind a little rain. Saturday, Sept. 3 Doe Mountain Slobberknocker HarescrambleWhat: […]
Johnson City Press

Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium

The National Fireworks Association is hosting its annual meeting and exhibition at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. This marks the second time Kingsport has hosted the event and officials anticipate more than 700 people from around the world will attend.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Pungo Farm pumpkin patch opening in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Pungo pumpkin farm is set to open in Nickelsville, Virginia on Saturday, complete with all the fall activities that accompany them. According to a Facebook post from Pungo Farms, the business opens its fields Saturday at 209 Pungo Drive. “Pungo Farms started in 2018 with a few chickens and a […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Several localities receiving grants from American Rescue Plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Six grants totaling $37,910,909 will flow into several localities, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). The grants, which stem from the American Rescue Plan that became effective on March 11, 2021, aim to stimulate growth and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by providing […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Meals on Wheels needs your help

We’ll call her Louise. Louise is 84 years old. She has some medical issues, which limit her ability to take care of herself, but she makes do. She lost her husband several years ago and lives by herself in a modest home in Kingsport. Her friends and family want...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Everyone wants to move to Kingsport

Over the past several years and for several years to come, Kingsport will continue to meet a booming housing demand with thousands of new single-family homes, townhouses and apartments. But where is this demand coming from?. We get some answers in taking a look at a recently finished development called...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

New to Town: Llama farm now open to the public

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Wandering Llamas are usually wandering trails in our region but now you’re welcome into their home.     For the first time, the farm itself is open to business and offers another chance to check out the mammals without having to walk for miles. “Some people either can’t hike or don’t want to […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

