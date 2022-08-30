Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Tommy Emmanuel tear it up on Steve Vai's custom, Strat-style Ibanez JEM – with Vai on rhythm guitar
Larry Mitchell also backed Emmanuel in the bluesy jam, which took place at the recent Vai Academy 6.0 in Las Vegas. Earlier this month, Steve Vai hosted the 6th edition of his annual, all-star Vai Academy workshop at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa. Featuring electric guitar greats...
Guitar World Magazine
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl: "Through Kurt, I saw the beauty of minimalism and the importance of music that's stripped down. That's more powerful"
In this 1997 GW interview, Grohl discusses how Nirvana shaped his songwriting approach, the impact of Taylor Hawkins, and a then-new song of his called Everlong. The following interview with the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Pat Smear was originally published in the August 1997 issue of Guitar World. In...
Guitar World Magazine
Nita Strauss on lighting Demi Lovato’s guitar fire and how fresh tones – and the 2nd position – are helping her introduce shredding solos to new audiences
The Hurricane talks tutoring the pop superstar and recruiting her to the ranks of Ibanez, and why her new solo single Summer Storm embodies everything she is about as a player. “It’s nice to be home for a couple of days. I haven’t been here since January,” grins Nita Strauss when she connects with Guitar World via video link. It's been a whirlwind year for Strauss, who has well and truly been living up to her Hurricane nickname – touring American and European arenas with Alice Cooper, and then heading out with her solo band whenever a gap in her schedule presented itself.
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia's upcoming album Remember That You Will Die will feature Steve Vai and Deftones' Chino Moreno
The hip-hop-meets-shred heroes' fourth studio effort – now revealed to be arriving October 28 via Rise Records – has been previewed with its latest mind-bending single, ABC. Although Polyphia have already shared two singles and announced the name of their highly anticipated fourth studio album, details for the...
Guitar World Magazine
Shane Theriot: "The best lead guitar players, like Eddie Van Halen, were great rhythm pocket players. Everything is rhythm"
The Grammy-winning producer and guitarist for the likes of Hall and Oates, Beyoncé and Robben Ford on the art of rhythm guitar, his new A-list Ebunctions project, and why he's never owned a Les Paul. Shane Theriot grew up “right next door to” New Orleans, where early on he...
Guitar World Magazine
John Petrucci talks buying and selling guitars: “I’m completely illiterate in the world of vintage guitars and Les Pauls and Strats and all that stuff”
Dream Theater’s magus of the fretboard on the Les Paul copy that sparked his love of humbuckers and why he might give Django a run for his money…. This month’s guest in our regular buying and selling column is the big kahuna of prog-metal guitar, John Petrucci of Dream Theater. He is a player whose relationship with the electric guitar is more developmental than curatorial, having worked in lockstep with Ernie Ball Music Man on his own signature guitar series.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil shred with The Pretty Reckless on stage in Seattle
Thayil reprised his blistering solo on Only Love Can Save Me Now and performed Soundgarden’s Loud Love with the Taylor Momsen-fronted outfit. Kim Thayil joined The Pretty Reckless for two songs during their show at Seattle’s Moore Theater on Wednesday evening (August 31). The Soundgarden guitarist walked on...
Guitar World Magazine
Slash bassist Todd Kerns: “Guns N’ Roses’ music was in my DNA, so when I met Slash, it was like, ‘What are we doing? Nightrain? Okay!’ I just knew the songs”
Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash released a new album, 4, a while back, with his backing band the Conspirators and Myles Kennedy on vocals. Bassist Todd Kerns, a longtime member of Slash’s band, delivers a powerful performance with Gibson and Orange gear, and has a sense of style that would make the devil himself envious.
Guitar World Magazine
Dave Mustaine on the secret to playing Megadeth: “A lot of the technique is in the right hand. It's not what the left hand is doing at all”
The thrash legend discusses the nuances of his genre-defining playing style in the new issue of Guitar World. Megadeth leader since the band’s formation in 1983, Dave Mustaine will forever hold a seat in the pantheon of thrash metal greats, his furiously accurate electric guitar playing a goal of many aspiring metal guitarists.
Guitar World Magazine
Slipknot's Jim Root hints at future Squier signature models
“To be able to make my signature models and have them come in at $600 or $700 would be fucking awesome,” the Fender and Charvel signature artist tells Guitar World. He’s been a Fender signature artist since 2007, and just launched his first-ever signature model with Charvel, but Jim Root is eyeing up more affordable signature guitars in the future, potentially with Squier.
Guitar World Magazine
Al Di Meola on how a legendary live session with Paco de Lucía and John McLaughlin came to light after 40 years
The coming together of three giants of flamenco and jazz-fusion guitar on the 1981 live album Friday Night In San Francisco was an era-defining moment. With over 30 years’ experience writing for guitar magazines, including at one time occupying the role of editor for Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, David is also the best-selling author of a number of guitar books for Sanctuary Publishing, Music Sales, Mel Bay and Hal Leonard. As a player he has performed with blues sax legend Dick Heckstall-Smith, played rock ’n’ roll in Marty Wilde’s band, duetted with Martin Taylor and taken part in charity gigs backing Gary Moore, Bernie Marsden and Robbie McIntosh, among others. An avid composer of acoustic guitar instrumentals, he has released two acclaimed albums, Nocturnal and Arboretum.
Guitar World Magazine
Daredevil Pedals promises optimal tonal definition with germanium and silicon transistor-loaded Aces Hybrid Amplifier pedal
No frills boost pedal aims to deliver a blend of warm and biting tones via two tonally distinct transistors and a sole output knob. Chicago-based boutique pedal producer Daredevil Pedals has unveiled the Aces Hybrid Amplifier boost pedal, which utilizes both germanium and silicon transistors to harness “optimal tonal definition and response”.
Guitar World Magazine
Lamb of God’s Mark Morton officially signs with Gibson, seemingly ending his partnership with Jackson
Morton will swap his Jackson Dominion signature guitar for Gibson and Epiphone Les Pauls on Lamb of God's upcoming tour – and fans will have the opportunity to take one home each night. It’s been announced that Mark Morton will be the latest high-profile signing for Gibson guitars, in...
Guitar World Magazine
MXR partners with revered boutique builder Analog Man for the Duke of Tone
Modeled on the single-channel Prince of Tone, the collaborative overdrive could be this year's hottest pedal release – no waiting list required. Pedal powerhouse MXR has joined forces with independent effects builder Analog Man for the super-streamlined Duke of Tone overdrive pedal. Dubbed a “vintage connoisseur’s dream come true”,...
Guitar World Magazine
Nick Johnston: “The first few Yngwie Malmsteen albums still make me smile. The ferociousness of that playing is still unequaled”
The Schecter-toting virtuoso details his musical approaches, influences and how his style came together. Canadian virtuoso Nick Johnston makes a fascinating case study for any player looking to take their style and sound off road. Here is a player with the chops and influences that could have seen him ensconced in shred, but then there’s a push/pull with him, a musical curiosity that steers his playing towards broader horizons.
Guitar World Magazine
Silvertone’s sought-after Twin Twelve 1484 amp hits the floor with new Jackson Audio pedal collaboration
Jack White, Dave Grohl and Dan Auerbach are known fans of the original’s scuzzy ’60s amp tones. Silvertone is a storied brand in the history of American guitars, and now new distributor RBI has partnered with Jackson Audio to replicate its cult classic Twin Twelve amp in pedal form.
Guitar World Magazine
At long last, you can treat your guitar to the novelty toggle switch surround and truss rod cover it deserves
Offering a range of rock-ready graphics, quirky curves and novelty messages, Joe Doe's Tribute Truss Rod covers and Poker Chip Toggle Switch surrounds promise to spice up your six-string. Ever looked at your electric guitar and thought, “That truss rod cover is so boring,” or, “I wish my toggle switch...
Guitar World Magazine
Add suspense to your chord progressions with these augmented shapes
An augmented chord is what we call a major chord with a raised (or sharp) 5th. You’ll hear it whenever the composer wants to set up a state of suspense, whether at the beginning of a song, as part of a chord progression, or in film scores to add a sense of foreboding at key moments.
Guitar World Magazine
Push your skills to the limit with 5 Steve Morse licks
Although Steve Morse deserves full shred credentials for his incredible speed and dexterity on the instrument, he has always resided outside of the genre. His history with Dixie Dregs and Kansas means he has carved his own niche with a mixture of classical, country and classic rock, combined with a ferocious alternate picking style that makes most shred guitarists weep.
Guitar World Magazine
Taylor 724ce Koa review
A stunning-looking and sounding acoustic with a characterful tone that sets it apart from from the competition. The guitar industry has a lot to thank Taylor for. Since Bob and his partner Kurt Listug founded the company in 1974 it has strived to bring superlative build quality to an industry that was sitting on its laurels and, it could be said, living off past glories.
