Innospec Enters Oversold Territory
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP) presently has an above average rank, in the top 50% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
Primoris Services Becomes Oversold
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
Why Kohl's Stock Price Was Up Today
Clothing retailer Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) was surging higher on Friday, up as much as 9.4% at 10:49 a.m. ET. In late-day trading, it was still up about 5% to $29.80 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The market was up early on a positive jobs report but tumbled lower in the afternoon...
Alkermes (ALKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alkermes (ALKS) closed at $24.51, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost...
Why Okta Stock Was Bouncing Back Today
After Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock plunged 34% Thursday after management acknowledged in its second-quarter earnings report that it was experiencing integration challenges, the stock was in recovery mode Friday, suggesting that some investors believed the stock had been oversold. An analyst upgrade also seemed to be giving Okta some upward momentum.
Petrobras (PBR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Petrobras (PBR) closed at $14.44 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company...
GameStop (GME) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GameStop (GME) closed at $27.36, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the video game...
Seagate Technology Holdings is Now Oversold (STX)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Hershey (HSY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hershey (HSY) closed at $224.05, marking a -1.54% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the chocolate bar and...
Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Verisk (VRSK) Stock
Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and investor-friendly steps. VRSK’s earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 8.9% and 1.5%, respectively, in 2022. Factors That Augur Well. Verisk has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2021, VRSK...
Reasons Why You Should Bet on Charles River (CRAI) Stock Now
The stock of CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, has gained 5.3% in the past three months against the 3.2% decline of the industry it belongs to. The company is currently benefiting from a strong global presence, business diversification and an excellent professional team. Charles...
Hormel Foods is Now Oversold (HRL)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Financial Sector Update for 09/02/2022: SLF,SLF.TO,RMAX,CLSK
Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.8%. Bitcoin was increasing 2.0% to $20,115,...
Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week
Earlier this week, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) notched beats on both the top and bottom lines in its second quarter. Hooray!. But investors weren't breaking out the party favors and Champagne, as the company's guidance wasn't inspiring, and a clutch of analysts cut their price targets largely based on those fundamentals. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Veeva's stock suffered a nearly 18% decline over this week.
KLA (KLAC) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, KLA (KLAC) closed at $335.25, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of equipment...
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed the most recent trading day at $180.83, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment...
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed at $322.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit...
Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials
The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.9%. Within the sector, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 46.95% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 32.49% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 63.89% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and HES make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $118.34, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the financial services...
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $32.75, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
