Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Friday, September 2: What You Need to Know
Stocks finished Friday’s trading session in the red after a strong start. Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations, however, this may give the Federal Reserve more reason to continue being hawkish. Nevertheless, Fed Funds futures indicate that investors’ expectations for December interest rates have fallen compared to yesterday. Stocks Finish...
tipranks.com
Infinity Exchange Brings More Traditional Fixed-Income Approach to DeFi
The newly launched fixed-income protocol seeks to overcome existing DeFi limitations to encourage institutional participation in crypto-based products, helping cultivate a new $1 trillion market. The first iteration of decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, commonly called DeFi 1.0, laid the foundation of a decentralized financial ecosystem, especially for retail users. With...
tipranks.com
Two banking stocks recommended by UBS analyst Jason Napier
Banking sector stocks are in the spotlight as interest rates rise. Banking stocks such as HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) and NatWest Group (GB:NWG) have shown stable growth post-pandemic – and one highly rated analysts believe the two banks are well-placed to weather the coming economic storm. Four-star-rated analyst Jason Napier...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Worker in Shock as Customer Pays With Almost Century-Old $100 Bill
The average lifespan of a $100 bill is just 15 years, making this 1934 bill still in circulation far older than is expected.
Has the stock market hit bottom yet? Bank of America says 6 of 10 signs point to no
The S&P 500 is down nearly 18% since January, but BofA sees more room for a drop.
tipranks.com
Analysts Pound the Table on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks; See Over 70% Upside Potential
What are we to make of the financial markets right now? The currents have been pushing and pulling every which way, making it difficult to chart a course toward investment profits. Inflation remains stubbornly high and the Federal Reserve is moving quickly to raise interest rates and tighten monetary policy in response; all of that tends to push down on the markets, by weakening the dollar and making credit more expensive.
tipranks.com
Palantir Stock Presents Misunderstood Value as Shares Plunge Further
Palantir is a big-data innovator that’s fallen too hard, too fast. As the firm sets its sights on the commercial market for growth, the depressed valuation multiple may be worth paying. Shares of secretive big data analytics firm Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) have been on an absolutely dreadful ride since...
tipranks.com
Could Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock be Weighed Down by a Coming Recession?
Airbnb stock has been under considerable selling pressure ahead of a potential recession. Though the 55% haircut was painful, the stock remains tough to get behind as the Fed looks to hike rates aggressively. Shares of alternative accommodations platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) have been clobbered, down significantly from their highs...
tipranks.com
Let’s Talk about Riot Blockchain Stock (NASDAQ:RIOT)
The global blockchain market is expected to touch $163.83 billion by 2029 from $7.18 billion in 2022. This multi-fold expansion could bring many growth opportunities for RIOT stock and its investors. The global blockchain market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 56.3% over the next...
Is Chewy Stock a Buy?
Repeat sales of pet supplies provide a predictable and valuable stream of revenue in an uncertain economy.
PETS・
tipranks.com
Which Severely-Battered Stock Has the Most Turnaround Potential?
The market sell-off has caused a considerable amount of pain in a select few companies that seem well-poised to come roaring back over the next year. Here are three of the hardest-hit firms that Wall Street can’t seem to get enough of. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison...
tipranks.com
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reports Solid Q3-2022 Results; Here are the Numbers
Broadcom’s Fiscal Q3-2022 results came in better than expected both in terms of earnings per share and revenue. Similarly, the company issued guidance that was ahead of expectations. Analysts are also unanimously bullish on the stock, and it’s easy to see why. After market close today, semiconductor giant...
tipranks.com
Easing Regulatory Hurdle Puts Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Stock in the Limelight
The breakthrough agreement between the United States and China’s financial regulators is easing Alibaba’s delisting fears. Still, the e-commerce giant remains exposed to high political risks and COVID-19 uncertainty that can weigh on its stock. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) got some respite from...
tipranks.com
3 Dividend Kings Analyst are Rating as a Strong Buy
Join Ari Gutman today as he breaks down 3 dividend stocks apart of the elite group of the dividend kings. These dividend stocks have been paying shareholders dividends for over 50 consecutive years and increasing their yields year over year.
tipranks.com
Why Is Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) The Hottest Stock This Week
Shares of Uni-Select have nearly doubled over the past year. The company’s hunger for growth and a smooth operational structure deserve investors’ attention. Shares of Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) have grown nearly 100% over the past 12 months, and the stock may have more steam left in it. Here’s what makes UNS the hottest stock this week.
tipranks.com
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock in the Line of Fire as U.S.-China Cold War Intensifies
Nvidia, which is already in rough waters, has been jolted by another thunderstorm that could hurt its top line by $400 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. The growing rivalry between the world’s two largest economies might put about $400 million of Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) third-quarter sales at stake. In an SEC filing, the chip maker recently informed its stakeholders that the U.S. government has imposed new licensing requirements on the future export of its most advanced A100 and upcoming H100 integrated circuits to China (including Hong Kong), and Russia, effective immediately.
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks From Wall Street’s Best Analyst
Finding the right stock is the key to successful investing, but it’s never as easy as that sounds. The answer to the question, which stock to buy? is no secret, but it is hidden, in the avalanche of data that the markets produce. What’s needed is some clear signal that will cut through the noise and indicate the right stocks for the times.
tipranks.com
What’s up with the Recently Listed GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock?
GoodRx has disappointed investors with sluggish returns since its listing in 2020. However, the company is confident about its long-term growth potential as it makes efforts to expand its user base and grow inorganically. Consumer-focused digital healthcare platform GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is gradually losing the charm that it created...
tipranks.com
Four UK stocks with more than 100% upside potential
Even in tough economic times, some companies have what it takes to grow their stock prices. Amid ongoing economic uncertainty, many analysts have reduced their forecasts on stock prices – but some companies still have huge growth potential even in tough times. Here’s some British companies with more than...
