Nvidia, which is already in rough waters, has been jolted by another thunderstorm that could hurt its top line by $400 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. The growing rivalry between the world’s two largest economies might put about $400 million of Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) third-quarter sales at stake. In an SEC filing, the chip maker recently informed its stakeholders that the U.S. government has imposed new licensing requirements on the future export of its most advanced A100 and upcoming H100 integrated circuits to China (including Hong Kong), and Russia, effective immediately.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO