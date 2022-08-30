ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Friday, September 2: What You Need to Know

Stocks finished Friday’s trading session in the red after a strong start. Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations, however, this may give the Federal Reserve more reason to continue being hawkish. Nevertheless, Fed Funds futures indicate that investors’ expectations for December interest rates have fallen compared to yesterday. Stocks Finish...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Infinity Exchange Brings More Traditional Fixed-Income Approach to DeFi

The newly launched fixed-income protocol seeks to overcome existing DeFi limitations to encourage institutional participation in crypto-based products, helping cultivate a new $1 trillion market. The first iteration of decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, commonly called DeFi 1.0, laid the foundation of a decentralized financial ecosystem, especially for retail users. With...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Two banking stocks recommended by UBS analyst Jason Napier

Banking sector stocks are in the spotlight as interest rates rise. Banking stocks such as HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) and NatWest Group (GB:NWG) have shown stable growth post-pandemic – and one highly rated analysts believe the two banks are well-placed to weather the coming economic storm. Four-star-rated analyst Jason Napier...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klay#Vampire#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Klex Protocol Launches#Klayswap#Attract Liquidity#Defi
tipranks.com

Analysts Pound the Table on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks; See Over 70% Upside Potential

What are we to make of the financial markets right now? The currents have been pushing and pulling every which way, making it difficult to chart a course toward investment profits. Inflation remains stubbornly high and the Federal Reserve is moving quickly to raise interest rates and tighten monetary policy in response; all of that tends to push down on the markets, by weakening the dollar and making credit more expensive.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Palantir Stock Presents Misunderstood Value as Shares Plunge Further

Palantir is a big-data innovator that’s fallen too hard, too fast. As the firm sets its sights on the commercial market for growth, the depressed valuation multiple may be worth paying. Shares of secretive big data analytics firm Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) have been on an absolutely dreadful ride since...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Could Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock be Weighed Down by a Coming Recession?

Airbnb stock has been under considerable selling pressure ahead of a potential recession. Though the 55% haircut was painful, the stock remains tough to get behind as the Fed looks to hike rates aggressively. Shares of alternative accommodations platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) have been clobbered, down significantly from their highs...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Let’s Talk about Riot Blockchain Stock (NASDAQ:RIOT)

The global blockchain market is expected to touch $163.83 billion by 2029 from $7.18 billion in 2022. This multi-fold expansion could bring many growth opportunities for RIOT stock and its investors. The global blockchain market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 56.3% over the next...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Which Severely-Battered Stock Has the Most Turnaround Potential?

The market sell-off has caused a considerable amount of pain in a select few companies that seem well-poised to come roaring back over the next year. Here are three of the hardest-hit firms that Wall Street can’t seem to get enough of. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Easing Regulatory Hurdle Puts Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Stock in the Limelight

The breakthrough agreement between the United States and China’s financial regulators is easing Alibaba’s delisting fears. Still, the e-commerce giant remains exposed to high political risks and COVID-19 uncertainty that can weigh on its stock. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) got some respite from...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

3 Dividend Kings Analyst are Rating as a Strong Buy

Join Ari Gutman today as he breaks down 3 dividend stocks apart of the elite group of the dividend kings. These dividend stocks have been paying shareholders dividends for over 50 consecutive years and increasing their yields year over year.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Why Is Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) The Hottest Stock This Week

Shares of Uni-Select have nearly doubled over the past year. The company’s hunger for growth and a smooth operational structure deserve investors’ attention. Shares of Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) have grown nearly 100% over the past 12 months, and the stock may have more steam left in it. Here’s what makes UNS the hottest stock this week.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock in the Line of Fire as U.S.-China Cold War Intensifies

Nvidia, which is already in rough waters, has been jolted by another thunderstorm that could hurt its top line by $400 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. The growing rivalry between the world’s two largest economies might put about $400 million of Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) third-quarter sales at stake. In an SEC filing, the chip maker recently informed its stakeholders that the U.S. government has imposed new licensing requirements on the future export of its most advanced A100 and upcoming H100 integrated circuits to China (including Hong Kong), and Russia, effective immediately.
TECHNOLOGY
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks From Wall Street’s Best Analyst

Finding the right stock is the key to successful investing, but it’s never as easy as that sounds. The answer to the question, which stock to buy? is no secret, but it is hidden, in the avalanche of data that the markets produce. What’s needed is some clear signal that will cut through the noise and indicate the right stocks for the times.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

What’s up with the Recently Listed GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock?

GoodRx has disappointed investors with sluggish returns since its listing in 2020. However, the company is confident about its long-term growth potential as it makes efforts to expand its user base and grow inorganically. Consumer-focused digital healthcare platform GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is gradually losing the charm that it created...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Four UK stocks with more than 100% upside potential

Even in tough economic times, some companies have what it takes to grow their stock prices. Amid ongoing economic uncertainty, many analysts have reduced their forecasts on stock prices – but some companies still have huge growth potential even in tough times. Here’s some British companies with more than...
BUSINESS

