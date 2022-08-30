Read full article on original website
investing.com
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. What is a gold-backed token and how does it work? By Cointelegraph - Sep 02, 2022. A gold-backed cryptocurrency is a type of digital currency that...
investing.com
Almost No Stock Spared as Semiconductor Rout Spreads
(Bloomberg) -- Computer sales are faltering, short sellers are ramping up bets against semiconductor stocks and the US is tightening export restrictions. For investors in the chip sector, the outlook just keeps getting darker. After rallying in July with the rest of tech, the shares of companies involved in the...
investing.com
ETH price outlook for The Merge: Bullish or bearish? | TheChartGuys interview
In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome professional trader Dan McDermitt — a partner and senior analyst at ChartGuys .com. He provides knowledge and feedback toward the development of technical analysis education and is responsible for providing in-depth video reports and teaching those who want to learn how to protect capital and become more profitable.
investing.com
Massive Momentum Structure In Stock Market Is Breaking Down
A little over a year ago, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Oliver in person at his home in Colorado. While he shared a great deal about his unique methods, the main focus of our discussion was the “massive momentum structure” that had been building for years in the stock market, specifically in the Nasdaq 100.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
investing.com
Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’
Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for 'more deleveraging'. On Aug 29, analytics firm Delphi Digital highlighted Bitcoin open interest hitting a new record-high and said:. Dogechain Sees Over...
investing.com
Markets Should Prepare For An Ugly September
All eyes on upcoming inflation data, Fed policy meeting. Coming off their worst August since 2015, stocks on Wall Street have gotten off to a volatile start to September as investors worry about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike plans to combat soaring inflation. Year to date (ytd) the...
investing.com
HP's Challenges Unlikely To Ease Anytime Soon, Bear Analyst Says After Q3 Print
HP Inc’s (NYSE: HPQ) downbeat third-quarter revenue miss and reduction in fourth-quarter guidance were the largest of their kind in over five years, according to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The HP Analyst: Erik Woodring reiterated an Underweight rating on HP while reducing the price target from $30 to $28. The...
Should Ethereum Investors Be Concerned By the Collapse of the NFT Market?
While the slowdown in the NFT market has been dramatic, the Ethereum blockchain appears to be sufficiently diversified to weather the storm.
investing.com
India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.22%
Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, IT and Metals sectors led shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 declined 1.22%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index declined 1.29%. The best performers of the session...
investing.com
Chart Of The Day: Nasdaq Still Vulnerable Despite Recovery
A strong nonfarm payrolls report could be bad for tech stocks. Bearish trend means any recovery could be short-lived. The sharp recovery in the second half of Thursday’s session saw the major US indices and European futures reclaim big chunks of their earlier losses, raising hopes that the markets have reached at least a near-term low. However, the moves appeared to have been driven by short covering since there was no news to trigger the recovery. Consequently, I reckon the markets will resume lower over the next few sessions given the ongoing bearish macro backdrop and momentum.
investing.com
Introducing BudBlockz (BLUNT): The Future of Crypto
Since the launch of Bitcoin in 2009, blockchain technology has achieved more than simply changing our collective approach to finance. It has infiltrated a wide range of markets and solved many issues in a constantly evolving and digitally focused society. BudBlockz (BLUNT) is the latest digital coin set to take the cannabis industry to a new level.
investing.com
Michael Saylor got wrecked, but Bitcoin investors needn't panic
As cryptocurrency investors know, the market moves in cycles. We had the up-cycle when Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) hit their all-time highs, and now the bears are back in town. One of them mauled MicroStrategy founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor this week. In this case, it was a...
investing.com
Gold Close To The Edge
We had been optimistically forecasting a recovery and summer rally for the gold price. And indeed, from its low at $1,680 gold rallied to significantly over three weeks. However, since mid August, it tumbled and is now training just slightly above $1,700. Although gold prices have held up much better...
investing.com
ADP Survey, Eurozone Inflation, Oil Slumps - What's Moving Markets
Investing.com -- Payrolls processor ADP presents its first report on private-sector hiring after a methodology makeover. Eurozone inflation hits a new record high as Russia turns off the gas taps on Nord Stream. Snap is reportedly planning big job cuts and HP and Best Buy earnings paint a bleak picture for consumer electronics. China's manufacturing sector is still shrinking, and oil prices slump as stockpiles rise and reports of an imminent deal to restore Iranian exports circulate. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 31st August.
investing.com
Greek yogurt maker Chobani pulls IPO amid listing slowdown
(Reuters) -Yogurt maker Chobani is withdrawing its plans for an initial public offering in the United States after having delayed its listing plans earlier this year, marking the first high-profile casualty of the current slowdown in stock market flotations. Chobani cited "current market conditions" in its decision to scrap its...
investing.com
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
investing.com
With new China AI chip restrictions, U.S. takes aim at a critical niche
(Reuters) - The United States beefed up its effort to cut off the flow of advanced technology to China by instructing Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corp and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to stop sending their flagship artificial intelligence chips there. While the news shocked the chip sector by the time markets closed...
investing.com
GoodRx Layoffs 'an Incremental Positive' for the Company - BofA
After the close on Wednesday, GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) announced that its board had approved layoffs of 16% of its workforce, or 140 employees. The company said the action is part of its initiatives to re-balance its investments and cost structure into prioritized areas that it believes will drive incremental long-term growth and improve margins.
investing.com
What Are Synthetic Crypto Assets and Why Should You Invest in Them?
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has become a game-changer for the current economic system, addressing many of the flaws in the existing financial systems. One of the captivating opportunities is opened by synthetic assets that have the potential to provide broader liquidity and access to different asset classes. In this article, we will look at synthetic crypto assets and how to invest in them.
