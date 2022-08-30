A strong nonfarm payrolls report could be bad for tech stocks. Bearish trend means any recovery could be short-lived. The sharp recovery in the second half of Thursday’s session saw the major US indices and European futures reclaim big chunks of their earlier losses, raising hopes that the markets have reached at least a near-term low. However, the moves appeared to have been driven by short covering since there was no news to trigger the recovery. Consequently, I reckon the markets will resume lower over the next few sessions given the ongoing bearish macro backdrop and momentum.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO