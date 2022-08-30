Read full article on original website
43-year-old man in car struck, killed while stopped in I-59/20 emergency lane
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a traffic crash on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as O’Neil Xavier Frazier. He was 43 and lived in Irondale. The wreck happened at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound...
Victim identified in fatal north Alabama campground shooting; 2 people detained
Morgan County authorities say a 48-year-old man died following a shooting Thursday night at a north Alabama campground. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as Jeremy Alexander Morse of Decatur, who was airlifted from the scene. The incident happened at Quail Creek Campground off Quail Creek Drive in...
Locust Fork man found dead in Jefferson County Jail
A 34-year-old Locust Fork man was found unresponsive at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday.
Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
Tuscaloosa Police ID Man Killed in Thursday Wreck on Greensboro Avenue
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the 53-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a two-car collision on Greensboro Avenue. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was James Douglas Watts, a Tuscaloosa resident. Taylor said Watts was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer south on Greensboro Avenue when...
Alabaster man dies following traffic crash in Homewood
An Alabaster man has died following a traffic crash in Homewood earlier this week. Robert Wayne Nelson Jr., 54, was injured Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nelson was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday at UAB Hospital. The wreck happened at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on...
Driver killed in 2-vehicle accident on I-59NB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver was killed in a 2-vehicle accident on I-59 NB and Messer Airport Highway, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service,. One driver was killed in the accident. Another person was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
1 shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City; 2nd shootout erupts as police investigate
An argument in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood turned deadly Wednesday night. The gunfire erupted about 7 p.m. in the 500 block of 66th Street South, which is in the Marks Village public housing community. The city’s gunfire detection system – Shot Spotter – recorded more than 20 shots fired....
1 critical after being shot at north Alabama campground; 2 suspects detained
One person was critically wounded Thursday night after they were shot at a north Alabama campground, authorities said. Two suspects have been detained, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies who arrived on the scene found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was...
16-year-old shot to death in Shelby County; suspects at large
A shooting death is under investigation tonight in Shelby County. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a report of shooting with injuries in the 400 Block of Alexander Road in the Leeds area. The incident happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. A 16-year-old male was found dead...
14-Year-Old in Walker County Arrested for 3 Different Bomb Threats
A 14-year-old child in Walker County has been arrested after he reportedly made three different bomb threats in the area Tuesday morning. Police in Jasper were notified of the first around 11 a.m., when they were called to the Walker Baptist Medical Center on reports of a bomb threat. The...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on I-59 in Birmingham
A two-vehicle crash in Birmingham left one person dead and another injured Thursday morning.
Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass
CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties
UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats. The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
Tuscaloosa man killed in crash Thursday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed in a crash September 1 in Tuscaloosa. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street. Police say the driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when the...
$5,000 reward offered for information on Family Dollar robbery
According to a report filed with the Birmingham Police Department, an armed robbery occurred Monday at the Family Dollar located in the 5400 block of 1st Avenue North. Two Police said two armed male suspects entered the store just after 9 p.m. Detectives obtained photos of the suspects from surveillance video.
