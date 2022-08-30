ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, AL

wbrc.com

Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
AL.com

Alabaster man dies following traffic crash in Homewood

An Alabaster man has died following a traffic crash in Homewood earlier this week. Robert Wayne Nelson Jr., 54, was injured Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nelson was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday at UAB Hospital. The wreck happened at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on...
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Driver killed in 2-vehicle accident on I-59NB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver was killed in a 2-vehicle accident on I-59 NB and Messer Airport Highway, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service,. One driver was killed in the accident. Another person was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#Police
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass

CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties

UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats.  The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa man killed in crash Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed in a crash September 1 in Tuscaloosa. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street. Police say the driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

$5,000 reward offered for information on Family Dollar robbery

According to a report filed with the Birmingham Police Department, an armed robbery occurred Monday at the Family Dollar located in the 5400 block of 1st Avenue North. Two Police said two armed male suspects entered the store just after 9 p.m. Detectives obtained photos of the suspects from surveillance video.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
